Biden Defends Trump Approval of Conoco Arctic Oil Project

Jennifer A. Dlouhy
·2 min read
(Bloomberg) -- The Justice Department is defending the Trump administration’s approval of a massive ConocoPhillips Alaska Inc. project in federal court, over the objections of environmentalists who say the government didn’t adequately consider the venture’s effect on polar bears and the climate.

In a filing with the U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska, the Biden administration said Wednesday that Conoco’s Willow project in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska was approved only after years of analysis, consultation and public input.

“Plaintiffs seek to stop the extraction of resources from the petroleum reserve by cherry-picking the records” of the Bureau of Land Management, the Fish and Wildlife Service and the Army Corps of Engineers, the administration told the court.

President Joe Biden previously directed the Interior Department to review its 2020 approval of the Willow project, which has the potential to produce 150,000 barrels of oil per day. The project could include as many as five drilling sites, hundreds of miles of ice roads, an airstrip and a gravel mine site, among other infrastructure.

Conservation and indigenous groups have argued the Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management failed to sufficiently analyze the environmental and climate impact of the project. Environmentalists also have argued that planned gravel mining activities imperil a potential denning habitat for polar bears. In February, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals issued an emergency order blocking ConocoPhillips from opening a gravel mine site and building roads.

The three Republican members of Alaska’s congressional delegation -- Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan as well as Representative Don Young -- pressed the issue with Biden in the Oval Office on Monday after he signed into law a measure that allows cruise ships to resume visits to the state, according to a person familiar with the matter. Sullivan even handed the president and White House staff a full-color one-page briefing on the project to help make his case.

In its filing with the court, the Biden administration argued the federal government followed applicable clean water, animal protection and environmental laws in approving the project. And, the administration noted, the Willow venture is set to take place on “valid leases” within the petroleum reserve, where Congress has specifically mandated oil development.

Environmentalists blasted the administration’s move Wednesday.

“It’s incredibly disappointing to see the Biden administration defending this environmentally disastrous project,” Kristen Monsell, a lawyer at the Center for Biological Diversity said in a news release. “President Biden promised climate action and our climate can’t afford more huge new oil-drilling projects.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Wednesday night.

Representatives of ConocoPhillips did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden administration backs Trump-era Alaska oil drilling project plans

    The Biden administration on Wednesday defended in the U.S. District Court for Alaska a massive ConocoPhillips oil and gas project approved during the Trump-era, per the New York Times.Why it matters: President Biden has pledged to move away from fossil fuels. But the project has the backing of officials including Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) — who's viewed as a potential ally for Biden in his attempts to push through policies in an evenly divided Senate, the NYT notes.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Some tribal leaders and unions also back the project, but environmental groups say the Trump administration didn't consider the effects the Willow drilling project in part of the National Petroleum Reserve would have on "wildlife and climate-change impacts," according to Reuters. A judge to temporarily blocked the project in May after the environmental groups filed a lawsuit.The Biden administration didn't clarify how its stance lined up with its climate policies, but it said in the filing that greenhouse gas emissions considerations and the effects the project would have on "fish, caribou and polar bear habitat" had been sufficiently taken into account when the project was approved, the Times reports.The filing noted that Conoco has "valid lease rights" and can "develop its leases 'subject to reasonable regulation,'" according to the NYT.What they're saying: An Interior Department spokesperson told Reuters in a statement that the court filing "continues to defend a 2020 Record of Decision for the Willow Project" in the National Petroleum Reserve–Alaska (NPR-A)."The filing maintains that the decision complied with NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) standards in place at the time, and that the plaintiffs did not challenge the Record of Decision within the time limitations associated with environmental review for projects in the NPR-A," the statement added.Representatives for the Interior Department did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Biden administration backs Alaska oil drilling project approved under Trump

    (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden's administration defended on Wednesday a proposed ConocoPhillips oil development in Alaska, backing the drilling project which was approved under the administration of former President Donald Trump. "A Wednesday filing by the U.S. Department of Justice continues to defend a 2020 Record of Decision for the Willow Project in the National Petroleum Reserve – Alaska (NPR-A)" a spokesman of the U.S. Interior Department said in an email.

