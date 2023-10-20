Biden delivers historic national address from Oval Office, outlines plan to support Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden delivered a rare address to the nation from the Oval Office on Oct. 19, emphasizing the critical importance of supporting Ukraine and Israel in their respective conflicts.

“Let me share with you why making sure Israel and Ukraine succeed is vital for America’s national security,” said Biden.

“You know, history has taught us that when terrorists don’t pay a price for their terror, when dictators don’t pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos and death and more destruction.”

The president’s recent visit to Tel Aviv, where he expressed unwavering support for Israel, played a crucial role in his message to the American public. He secured an agreement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza while urging restraint in Israel’s ground operations.

The president laid the groundwork for a substantial foreign aid proposal to be sent to Congress in support of Ukraine and Israel. The aid package, still in development, could amount to approximately $100 billion, including a significant allocation for Ukraine.

Biden framed this aid as a smart investment that would pay dividends for American security, keeping U.S. troops out of harm’s way and contributing to a safer and more prosperous world for future generations.

However, the request faces challenges in a divided and paralyzed Congress, where the House remains without a speaker, adding a sense of urgency given the recent attacks in Israel.

Biden finished his speech by urging unity, and emphasizing the importance of American leadership, alliances, and values in maintaining global stability and security, adding the US cannot afford to give in to terrorists and tyrants.

