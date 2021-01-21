Biden delivers a message of unity on inauguration night

President Biden offered a message of unity to a fatigued and divided nation on Wednesday night.

Video Transcript

TOM HANKS: And now it is my honor to introduce the President of the United States, Joseph R. Biden Jr.

JOE BIDEN: Hello. All the participants at tonight's event. It's humbling to stand here in this place in front of these sacred words, humbling out of respect to President Lincoln and the office we now share. And humbling because of you, the American people. As I said earlier today, we have learned again that democracy is precious. Because of you, democracy has prevailed. That's why Jill and I, Kamala and Doug wanted to make sure our inauguration was not about us, but about you, the American people.

This is a great nation. We're a good people. And to overcome the challenges in front of us requires the most elusive of all things in a democracy, unity. It requires us to come together in common love that defines us as Americans. Opportunity, liberty, dignity and respect, and unite against common foes, hate, violence, disease and hopelessness. America's story depends not on any one of us, not on some of us, but on all of us.