Biden demands release of Belarusian journalist after ‘shameful’ arrest

Danielle Zoellner
·1 min read
Pictured is Raman Pratasevich, a Belarusian journalist who was arrested

(VIA REUTERS)

Pictured is Raman Pratasevich, a Belarusian journalist who was arrested

(VIA REUTERS)

President Joe Biden has demanded the release of a Belarusian journalist after the Belarus government made a forced diversion of a commercial airplane in an effort to arrest the man.

“Belarus’s forced diversion of a commercial Ryanair flight, travelling between two member states of the European Union, and subsequent removal and arrest of Raman Pratasevich, a Belarusian journalist traveling abroad, are a direct affront to international norms,” Mr Biden said in a statement released on Monday.

“The United States condemns in the strongest possible terms both the diversion of the plane and the subsequent removal and arrest of Mr Pratasevich.”

Already Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has called for an international investigation after President Alexander Lukashenko sent a MiG-29 fighter jet to divert a commercial plane while it was flying through his country’s airspace on Sunday.

“We strongly condemn the Lukashenka regime’s brazen and shocking act,” Mr Blinken said in a statement, using an alternative spelling for Lukashenko.

“We demand an international investigation and are coordinating with our partners on next steps. The United States stands with the people of Belarus,” he added.

Mr Biden confirmed that he joined the “many calls” asking for an international investigation into the events that took place on Sunday. The president also said he supported the EU in its calls for “targeted economic sanctions and other measures” against Belarus for the move.

More follows ...

