Biden: 'Democracy itself is on the ballot' in Nov.

The Associated Press

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) The Minnesota Vikings rarely strayed from a commitment to rushing over the last five years since Dalvin Cook was drafted, a strategy previous coach Mike Zimmer felt so strongly about that he more than once publicly criticized the play-calling by his offensive coordinator. The signs of a philosophy shift have been apparent, beginning with the selection of Zimmer's predecessor, Kevin O'Connell, from the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Cook had a career-low six carries in the 24-7 loss at Philadelphia on Monday night, and he has 107 yards on 26 attempts on the season.