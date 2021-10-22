Biden, Democratic leaders say they're nearing deal
House speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that “more than 90%” of the massive social infrastructure bill is agreed to.
More Idahoans are getting booster or third shots than are getting new vaccinations.
Data shows the vaccine is effective in preventing symptomatic illness for those aged 5 to 11.
The White House disagrees with the criticism that price inflation has the same effect as a tax, given President Joe Biden's campaign promise not to hike levies on people earning less than $400,000 a year.
History has shown James Franklin's record after a bye week isn't great at Penn State, but that trend shouldn't continue this weekend.
Can government-subsidized housing programs overcome Jim Crow-era patterns? Unless something changes, data suggests the answer is no.
Currently, under 16s can work until 9 p.m. in summer and until 7 p.m. the rest of the year. The bill hasn't been approved by the Wisconsin Assembly.
It was 1966 and the civil rights movement had been slowly building steam for more than a decade when the […] The post 55 years after Black Panther Party’s founding, FBI’s COINTELPRO files must be made public appeared first on TheGrio.
Plus, Gabrielle Union also matches with 14-year-old daughter Zaya.
Biden, Democrats exploring new tax options after Sinema reportedly blocks rate hikes on corporations, the wealthy
Ahead of a scheduled House vote to hold Steve Bannon, who was an adviser to former President Donald Trump, in criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy argued that subpoena is “invalid.”
WASHINGTON — A prominent Washington lobbyist close to Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, is warning Republican political consultants that they must choose between working for Rep. Liz Cheney or McCarthy, an ultimatum that marks the full rupture between the two House Republicans. Jeff Miller, the lobbyist and a confidant of McCarthy’s dating to their youthful days in California politics, has conveyed this us-or-her message to Republican strategists in recent weeks, prompting one fund
The Ohio Republican said he did not speak to Trump during the attack. He had previously said he did.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin reasserted China's longstanding claim that the island is its territory at a daily briefing after Biden made his comment a day before at a forum hosted by CNN.
Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci says he is hoping that the Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) merging with an entity called Trump Media & Technology Group will keep Trump from running for president in 2024. The SPAC, Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) is headed for a weekly gain of 1,345%, and shares of Phunware Inc. (PHUN) an advertising startup that has been associated with the Trump in the past, surged over 600% on Friday.
"They got into a back and forth about 'Jewish space lasers,' " Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin told reporters after the altercation — as Greene says she was criticizing the Capitol riot investigation "witch hunt"
NEW YORK — Welcome to the Bronx. A heckler interrupted Vice President Kamala Harris' speech Friday as she promoted the Biden administration’s Build Back Better agenda at a YMCA in the borough. Harris was discussing the details of the expansive infrastructure plan before a room packed with New York elected officials and some local families when a man began shouting about families who died in ...
Laurence Tribe scoffed at the ex-president's arguments for keeping documents relating to the insurrection secret.
Traveling around the world is known to be a difficult affair for holders of African passports due to restrictive visa rules. Now a new global passport index is offering a different take on the ranking of passports. The Global Passport Index, released this week by Global Citizen Solutions, a London-based investment migration consultancy firm, looks beyond visa-free access to offer a ranking that gives a more rounded view of life aspects.
BEIRUT (Reuters) -The leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah on Friday warned Israel against drilling for oil and gas in the disputed maritime border area between the two countries until the issue is resolved, and said the Iran-backed group would take action if it did so. "If the enemy thinks they can act as they please before reaching a solution to this issue they are wrong," Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech. Lebanon's cabinet had raised the question to the United Nations permanent representative and others in the international community after Israel granted U.S. oilfield services group Halliburton an offshore drilling contract in the Mediterranean, asking to clarify whether the drilling would take place in disputed areas.
Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger were two of only nine Republicans to vote in favor of the measure to hold Bannon in criminal contempt for defying a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee