If Biden and Democrats think Black people will repeat 2020, think again

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David A. Love
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

OPINION: Black people cannot save a party unwilling to use the power Black people gave them in the first place.

President Joe Biden and the Democrats are in power, with control of the White House and both chambers of Congress thanks to Black voters. Meanwhile, the Dems are having a debate among themselves over whether they should use their power and pass legislation to combat GOP voter suppression and gerrymandering, or flush it all down the toilet and tell Black voters to out-organize themselves — and the Democratic Party — out of this mess.

If Biden and his party believe Black people marching in the streets, protesting at the offices of recalcitrant, racist white lawmakers, and getting arrested is sufficient, they are mistaken. And if they think they can disrespect Black voters without consequence — once again they are wrong.

Black people cannot save a party unwilling to use the power Black people gave them in the first place. This is not the 1960s, and we are not going through this again.

A national crisis is at hand, and the problems facing not only the Democratic Party, but the future of American democracy itself, are clear. On the one hand, Democrats are tripping, and rightly so, because they know they will lose the election over these restrictive GOP voting laws enacted in state legislatures across the country. As Nsé Ufot, CEO of the Stacey Abrams-founded New Georgia Project said, “If there isn’t a way for us to repeat what happened in November 2020, we’re f—ed.”

Early voters line up to cast their ballots at the South Regional Library polling location in Durham, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Early voters line up to cast their ballots at the South Regional Library polling location in Durham, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

With over 18 states passing voter suppression laws since January, Republicans — promoting the fraudulent notion Trump lost the election — understand that short of stopping people from voting, outright vote theft and terrorist violence, they cannot win with their unpopular policies and fascist ways. It matters not if Democrats have a majority of popular support if people cannot vote or if the vote is rigged.

The other side of the GOP voter suppression coin is partisan gerrymandering, which gives Republicans the power to redraw electoral districts in any way they please and to their advantage. Republicans only need to flip five seats to gain control of Congress. Gerrymandering the electoral map in four states alone — Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Texas — is enough for Republicans to retake the House.

This comes as nearly half of Republicans believe “a time will come when patriotic Americans have to take the law into their own hands,” according to a recent poll, and 55% of Republicans say “the traditional American way of life is disappearing so fast we may have to use force to save it.” And it’s not as if Republicans have no record on violent insurrection.

Democrats respond to this existential crisis by longing for the good ol’ days when white moderates and white nationalists could shake hands in the spirit of bipartisanship and make decisions on the future of Black people. The solutions to fighting GOP voter suppression and election rigging are in front of our eyes — the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

Some white moderate Democrats — living up to Dr. Martin Luther King’s disappointment that the white moderate is Black folks’ “great stumbling block in the stride toward freedom” — suggest they will not vote to eliminate the Jim Crow filibuster in the Senate, which requires a 60-vote threshold to pass legislation. And we can pretend this is a matter of principle on the part of the moderates, rather than an example of corruption and cash payments to protect an “honored” Senate procedure used to uphold segregation and lynching.

Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, theGrio.com
Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema (Photo: Getty Images)

“At some point, we’re going to get to a binary choice between protecting our democracy and protecting an arcane Senate procedure,” said Eric Holder on the filibuster. “At the end of the day, you’re not going to get 10 Republicans [to support the For the People Act]. This is something Democrats will have to pass.”

Moreover, the White House has reportedly told civil rights leaders and voting rights groups it is possible to “out-organize voter suppression”— suggesting Biden and the Democrats are not willing to do the heavy lifting, get their people in line and pass the voting rights legislation. Instead, Biden thinks Black folks can protest and organize their way out of this mess and save the Democrats.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has joined a growing number of critics who believe Democrats must do more. “Communities cannot ‘out-organize’ voter suppression when those they organize to elect won’t protect the vote.& Even if they DO out-organize, the ground is being set to overturn results. The time to fight like hell for democracy is right now. We may not get another chance,” AOC tweeted.

In the meantime, Black people — even members of Congress — are staging civil disobedience actions and getting arrested over voting rights. And they should. Being Black in America is being in a 400-year state of protest; protest to save our lives and be treated as human beings. But are we expected to save Democrats and the entire nation from the White Citizens’ Council agenda of the Republican Party, when white Democrats won’t even lift a finger to assist?

President Biden needs to channel Lyndon B. Johnson, a Southern good ol’ boy who nevertheless passed the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act. Whatever went down between LBJ and those senators he took to the woodshed back in the 1960s, it worked. Biden must learn from this.

Today, Black people are asked to protest to regain the rights we won over 50 years ago. Democrats are disrespecting Black people when they expect us to save America, and injure ourselves for Team USA like work martyrs, yet they are in power and refuse to flex the power we gave them.

Follow David A. Love on Twitter at @davidalove.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

The post If Biden and Democrats think Black people will repeat 2020, think again appeared first on TheGrio.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Newsom predicts ‘profound consequences’ for Democrats nationwide if he loses recall election

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom asserted on Thursday that his fellow Democrats underestimate the importance of what his recall election means for them.

  • Gerard Butler Sues for $10 Million in Profits From ‘Olympus Has Fallen’

    Gerard Butler filed a lawsuit on Friday alleging he is owed at least $10 million in backend compensation for the 2013 action film “Olympus Has Fallen.” Butler sued Nu Image/Millennium Films, claiming that the producer had understated domestic and foreign receipts by tens of millions of dollars and had failed to report $8 million that […]

  • Oklahoma Mom Arrested After 12-Year-Old Daughter Gives Birth to 24-Year-Old Man's Child

    Desiree Castaneda's then-pregnant daughter was brought to a local hospital by Juan Miranda-Jara, a 24-year-old man who allegedly told authorities he was the baby's biological father

  • Albert Dyrlund, 22-Year-Old YouTube Star, Falls to His Death From Mountain During Video Shoot

    Albert Dyrlund, a Danish YouTuber known for his music videos and comedy sketches, died Wednesday while filming a video in the Italian Alps. He was 22. Dyrlund’s mother, Vibe Jørger Jensen, confirmed her son’s passing to Danish news outlet TV2 on Friday. She said he was filming a video for his channel in Forcella Pana when he fell 656 feet from a mountain, according to Newsweek. A rescue helicopter was reportedly called to the mountain, but it was sadly too late and Dyrlund was pronounced dead at

  • Some restaurants may not survive renewed mask mandates

    A growing number of restaurants, some of which barely survived the covid-19 pandemic in 2020, are raising alarms that the delta variant could finish them off, as state and local governments move to reimpose mask mandates and many workplaces appear poised to halt reopening plans. "We only get so many months of summer," said Nya Marshall, owner of Ivy Kitchen and Cocktails in Detroit. "If we experience additional restrictions, social distancing and occupancy restrictions - a person only has so muc

  • DeSantis signs onto Supreme Court brief supporting Mississippi effort to toss out Roe v. Wade

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined ten other Republican governors Thursday in asking the Supreme Court to essentially let states ban abortion and regulate it in ways not currently allowed, the Tampa Bay Times reports. Why it matters: With the court’s newly-installed 6-3 conservative majority, this is the best chance Republicans have had in decades to take on abortion rights.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What happened: The governors asked the court to re

  • Henry Cejudo on Simone Biles’ withdrawal from Olympics: “I think she really needs to check herself”

    Former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo gave his opinion on USA gymnast Simone Biles’ withdrawal from the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo as a result of mental health issues. Cejudo became the youngest American at the time (21-years-old), to win the Olympic gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the 2008 Olympic games in Beijing. With his experience, Cejudo felt it was necessary to share his opinion on the matter. “I believe Simone Biles pulling out of this thing is like, I think s

  • Amanda Knox blasts Matt Damon drama 'Stillwater' for 'profiting' off her story

    "Does my name belong to me? My face? What about my life?" Amanda Knox asks of the new Matt Damon drama "Stillwater."

  • Biden administration reinstates fast-track deportation flights

    The Biden administration on Friday resumed fast-track deportation flights to Central America, the Department of Homeland Security announced.The big picture: Officials said Monday that they were planning to resume "expedited removal flights" following an increase in the number of migrants crossing into the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas, the Washington Post reports.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.DHS said that families apprehended by Customs and Border

  • San Francisco tenants get 6-figure buyout to leave luxe unit

    A wealthy San Francisco couple notched a record nearly half-million-dollar buyout to vacate their luxury apartment of three decades, underscoring the lengths some landlords will go to to get rid of long-term tenants in a city with strict rent control and soaring market rents. The tenants, a couple in their 60s with teenage children, had been paying $12,500 a month recently for a seven-bed, eight-bath apartment. San Francisco has among the strongest tenant protections in the country, which encourages tenants to hang on to apartments as market prices go up.

  • Tess Holliday responds to 'trash' criticism of her beach body: 'I'm hot AF'

    Tess Holliday went on Instagram to criticize a new magazine cover that shared the "worst" beach bodies.

  • Billionaire Charles Koch: 'Cannabis Prohibition Is Counterproductive,' Uses $25M To Support For Legalization

    More and more powerful people, whether because of their wealth, celebrity status or their positions as corporate leaders and politicians, have begun to express their views in support of ending marijuana prohibition. One such person is Charles Koch, a billionaire businessman and philanthropist who shared his views on cannabis legalization and spoke openly of his support in a recent Forbes interview by Will Yakowicz. Koch, a passionate libertarian, has already donated a fortune to various politica

  • Heidi Klum, 48, Rocks An Ab-Enhancing Body Chain In A New Topless Pic

    She loves to run—just not on the treadmill.

  • Half the players who opted out last year no longer with team

    More than half of the 67 NFL players who opted out of the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic are no longer with the same team. Thirty-three of the players who opted out have returned to open 2021 training camp with their same team. Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk isn't the least bit surprised that nearly three dozen of the opt outs never put on their same uniform again.

  • Police Shootings Continue Despite Protests, Reform Promises and the Pandemic. Cops Are Using Crime Victim Laws to Shield Their Identities

    Despite a seemingly unending wave of anti-police violence protests, a pandemic that unfortunately also often seems unending and calls for police reform by politicians, activists and community members, fatal police shootings continue on a daily basis. To add insult to injury, a number of police departments across the nation are invoking laws meant to protect the identities of crime victims in order to shield the identities of cops involved in deadly shootings.

  • Husband enraged after wife accepts expensive gift from her parents: ‘He needs to get over himself’

    Her husband called the gift "charity" and refused to let her accept it.

  • Baltimore Aunt Drove Car for a Year With Kids Stuffed in Trunk: Cops

    Baltimore County Police DepartmentFor about a year, a Baltimore woman allegedly drove a car with a gruesome secret: the dead body of her 7-year-old niece stashed in a suitcase in the trunk. Then in May she allegedly cracked the trunk’s lid to dump the body of her 5-year-old nephew beside it.It wasn’t until months later that police discovered the decomposing bodies of siblings Joshlyn Marie James Johnson and Larry Darnell O’Neal.Baltimore County Police said in a statement Thursday night that they

  • Video Shows White Texas Deputy Laying on Black Teen as She Screams 'I Can't Breathe'

    Another day, another violent arrest of a Black person that began with an alleged nonviolent offense.

  • ‘Morning Joe’ Hits House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy for Mask ‘Stunt': ‘Dumbest Man in Washington’ (Video)

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy earned the ire of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” hosts Friday morning after pulling a mask “stunt” in Washington D.C. Responding to McCarthy’s recent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Capitol mask mandate, host Joe Scarborough mused, “Do we really want to listen to this? Do we seriously, like… the dumbest man in Washington. I don’t know if he is or not. I don’t know if he just plays dumb on TV or he’s actually dumb, but the question is: How many of those Ho

  • Princess Diana's Photographer Reveals the Broken Prince Charles Promise Behind Her Famous Taj Mahal Photo

    Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ famous marriage faced intense scrutiny even before the public began to suspect that it was falling apart, simply by nature of their being a royal couple in the public eye. This meant there was an extensive photographic record of their marriage in which their growing apart wasn’t exactly invisible, particularly […]