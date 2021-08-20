Biden Denies Allies Angry over Afghanistan Chaos, Despite Evidence to Contrary

Caroline Downey
1 min read
During a press conference Friday, President Joe Biden claimed that our allies have not questioned our credibility amid the botched American-conducted withdrawal from Afghanistan that left thousands of citizens of western nations as well as Afghan allies scrambling to evacuate and flee the Taliban’s takeover.

“I have seen no questioning of our credibility from our allies around the world,” Biden asserted.

His statement comes after the UK Parliament held Biden in contempt for the United States’ haphazard departure from the country, with members uniting to “dishonor” the foreign policy fiasco, the Telegraph reported.

