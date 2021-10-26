Biden Denies Trump Request To Cover Up His Role In The Jan. 6 Insurrection. Again.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
S.V. Date
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has rejected another request from his predecessor Donald Trump to cover up Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol designed to keep him in power despite losing the 2020 election.

Biden had already rejected a request by Trump earlier this month to assert “executive privilege” over 47 documents that the House committee investigating the Capitol attack had requested from the National Archives. On Monday, White House general counsel Dana Remus wrote archives director David Ferriero that Biden had not changed his view in the intervening days regarding a second batch of documents.

“President Biden has determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the best interests of the United States,” Remus wrote. “Accordingly, President Biden does not uphold the former president’s assertion of privilege.”

She went on to quote from her Oct. 8 letter, pointing out that the Jan. 6 assault ― which Trump was impeached for inciting ― was “the most serious attack” on the government since the Civil War, and that “constitutional protections of privilege should not be used to shield, from Congress or the public, information that reflects a clear and apparent effort to subvert the Constitution itself.”

Trump’s office did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment.

The letter from Remus does suggest, however, that there are some documents that the White House does not want to release.

“In the course of an accommodation process between Congress and the Executive Branch, the Select Committee has deferred its request for the following responsive records: Bates Numbers 000143-000179; 000398; 000879-000890,” she wrote.

The White House declined to detail what those three documents contain.

Committee spokesman Tim Mulvey said the panel has not agreed to forgo the records, just not to insist upon them immediately. “The select committee has not withdrawn its request for those records and will continue to engage with the executive branch to ensure we get access to all the information relevant to our probe,” he said.

Then-President Donald Trump speaks to supporters on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress prepares to certify the Electoral College votes.&#xa0; (Photo: Bill Clark via Getty Images)
Then-President Donald Trump speaks to supporters on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress prepares to certify the Electoral College votes. (Photo: Bill Clark via Getty Images)

Trump has already filed a federal lawsuit trying to block the release of his administration’s records, with oral arguments on his request for an injunction set for Nov. 4. Separately, the House voted last week to refer former Trump aide Stephen Bannon to the Department of Justice for criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena for his testimony and personal documents related to Jan. 6.

In January, Trump became the first president in 232 years of U.S. elections to refuse to turn over power peacefully to his successor.

He spent weeks attacking the legitimacy of the Nov. 3 contest he lost, starting his lies in the predawn hours of Nov. 4 that he had really won in a “landslide” and that his victory was being “stolen” from him. Those falsehoods continued through a long string of failed lawsuits challenging the election results in a handful of states.

Trump and some of his advisers even discussed using the United States military by invoking the Insurrection Act or declaring martial law to retain power despite having lost the election, including by seizing voting machines and ordering “re-votes” in states Biden narrowly won.

But military leaders had earlier made clear they would not involve themselves in the political process, so after the Electoral College finally voted on Dec. 14, making Biden’s win official, Trump instead turned to a last-ditch scheme to pressure his own vice president into canceling the ballots of millions of voters in several states Biden won and declaring Trump the winner during the pro-forma congressional certification of the election results on Jan. 6.

Trump asked his followers to come to Washington that day, and then told the tens of thousands who showed up to march on the Capitol to intimidate Vice President Mike Pence into doing what Trump wanted. “When you catch somebody in a fraud, you’re allowed to go by very different rules,” Trump said.

The mob of supporters Trump incited attempted to do his bidding by storming the building. They even chanted “Hang Mike Pence” after Pence refused to comply with Trump’s demands.

A police officer died after being assaulted during the insurrection, and four others took their own lives in the days and weeks that followed. One of the rioters was fatally shot as she climbed through a broken window into an anteroom containing still-evacuating House members, and three others in the crowd died during the melee.

While the House impeached Trump for inciting the attack, all but seven Senate Republicans, led by their leader, Kentucky’s Mitch McConnell, chose not to convict him — thereby letting Trump continue his political career even as faces several investigations into his post-election actions.

Trump and his allies are now engaged in a campaign to portray the rioter who was shot, Ashli Babbitt, as a martyr, and the hundreds of others who have been arrested as victims of political persecution. Trump himself continues to suggest he will run for the 2024 GOP nomination and is using his Save America committee’s money to continue spreading the same falsehoods that culminated in the violence of Jan. 6.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon warehouse workers in New York City file for union election

    Amazon warehouse workers in New York City filed a petition on Monday with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to hold a vote on unionization.Why it matters: The move comes six months after an organizing effort was defeated at Amazon's distribution center in Alabama.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: 30% of the workers at Amazon's four Staten Island facilities, which employ roughly 7,000 people, must submit authorizat

  • Lawmakers defer some Jan. 6 document requests, seek others

    The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol “deferred” its requests for several dozen pages of records from former President Donald Trump's administration at the White House's urging, but President Joe Biden again rejected the former president's invocation of executive privilege on hundreds of additional pages. In a letter to the National Archives and Records Administration, Biden counsel Dana Remus repeated that the president has “determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the best interests of the United States, and therefore is not justified” for two tranches of documents sent to the White House for review last month. The panel is investigating the violent Capitol siege by Trump's supporters that day and has sought documents connected to the former president, who has falsely said he won the presidential election and that morning urged his crowd of followers to “fight like hell."

  • Biden rejects Trump's latest claim of executive privilege over Jan. 6 documents

    The rejection comes a week after Trump filed a lawsuit attempting to block a House committee from obtaining the first batch of documents from the National Archives.

  • Climate change policies would be universal if Democrats used the right words, activists say

    Democrats appear set to jettison the cornerstone of President Joe Biden’s climate agenda, but conservatives may have some answers about how to revive it.

  • Facebook ranks countries into tiers of importance for content moderation, with some nations getting little to no direct oversight, report says

    Facebook looks very different depending on where you live, new documents reveal, as moderation resources focus on the US, India, and Brazil.

  • Texas governor signs bill banning transgender girls from female sports in schools

    Supporters of the bill, due to take effect on Jan. 18, say it is aimed at protecting fairness in school sports by eliminating what they see as an inherent physical competitive advantage of transgender athletes playing on female teams. Seven other states have passed similar laws this year, part of a Republican-led national campaign since Idaho in March 2020 barred athletes who were assigned a male gender at birth from competing on sports teams against those assigned as female in public schools or colleges.

  • White House rejects more Trump claims of executive privilege

    "President Biden has determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the best interests of the United States, and therefore is not justified," White House counsel Dana Remus wrote in a letter.

  • Kyrsten Sinema Whacked by Democratic Congressman, Compared to Trump

    Fox NewsCalifornia Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna ripped into Senator Kyrsten Sinema on Sunday morning, asking why his fellow Democrat in Congress keeps blocking the party’s major infrastructure bill—and slithering away from answering questions.“Why doesn’t she explain herself? I’ve never seen a politician—other than frankly [former President] Trump—who just totally ducks answering the questions from the media and constituents. She’s not clear about what she believes,” Khanna told Fox News Sun

  • A QAnon conspiracy theory about election fraud is becoming a pro-Trump push for traceable ballots

    Instead of giving up false claims about 2020 election fraud some GOP 'America First' candidates are pitching reforms steeped in conspiracy theories.

  • Biden 'positive' on budget deal; Manchin OK with wealth tax

    Pivotal Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin appears to be on board with White House proposals for new taxes on billionaires and certain corporations to help pay for President Joe Biden’s scaled-back social services and climate change package. Biden said Monday he felt “very positive” about reaching agreement on his big domestic policy bill, aiming for votes in Congress as soon as this week — though that is far from certain. Democrats are working intensely to try again to wrap up talks, scaling back what had been what had been a sweeping $3.5 trillion plan so the president can spotlight his administration’s achievements to world leaders at two overseas summits on the economy and climate change that get underway later this week.

  • Youngkin on Biden: This is 'what a failed presidency looks like'

    Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin told Fox News that President Biden has a “failed presidency" and that the “sun is setting” on the political career of his Democratic opponent, former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe.

  • White House Climate Advisor on Biden's climate agenda

    In an interview with Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita, White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy addresses Biden's climate agenda

  • Cowboys for Trump founder turns against former president

    Couy Griffin attended the Jan 6 raid on the Capitol

  • “Billionaire tax” could flunk math test from grading committee

    The "billionaire tax" and other revenues Democrats want to pay for President Biden's $2 trillion social safety net expansion are about to face a math test from a notoriously hard grader: the Joint Committee on Taxation.Why it matters: The budget reconciliation instructions require the Senate Finance Committee to offset all the spending it authorizes with the same amount of revenue. Hot air from House and Senate leaders about pay-fors will be replaced by the joint committee's cold arithmetic — an

  • Why Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale returned to Batman: The Long Halloween for new sequel comic

    The creators of one of the most acclaimed Batman stories ever discuss their collaboration and filling in the blanks of Two-Face's origin.

  • JoJo Siwa switches up signature style to twin with ‘Dancing With The Stars’ pro Jenna Johnson for Halloween

    JoJo Siwa is a dancer, singer and vlogger with a vibrant signature style that's hard to miss. In an Instagram post, she posed in red leggings and a sports bra, topped with a denim jacket and brunette hair -- matching the same look as her "Dancing With the Stars" partner. Siwa also shared two additional photos of herself wearing the look.

  • Democratic retirements spark worry over holding House majority

    Data: House Press Gallery; Table: Danielle Alberti/Axios Rep. Anthony Brown (D-Md.) is the latest House lawmaker to announce he won't seek re-election next year, bringing the total number of Democratic retirements to 13, compared to nine Republicans.Why it matters: The increasing number of Democratic retirements — put against the backdrop of President Biden's sagging approval ratings and uncertainty about redistricting — is adding to concerns the party may not be able to keep its slim majority i

  • In photos: Drought-stricken California lashed by heavy rains, flooding and mudslides

    A major storm system was pummeling Northern California and parts of the Pacific Northwest with heavy rains overnight.The big picture: The "atmospheric river" storms, associated with a record-strong "bomb cyclone" offshore from the Pacific Northwest, have brought flooding and mudslides to parts of California that were razed by recent wildfires and in severe drought. It's also caused widespread power outages in California and Washington state.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic in

  • Three things are to thank for Wisconsin’s rushing success against Purdue

    Three things are to thank for Wisconsin's rushing success against Purdue

  • GOP members lash out at Rolling Stone report linking them to Jan. 6 planning

    A number of Republican members of Congress named in a Rolling Stone report as being involved in planning the details of rallies and electoral certification objection on the day of Jan. 6 ahead of the riot at the U.S. Capitol building, either personally or through top staff members, are pushing back on or outright refuting the story.