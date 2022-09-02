Biden denounces Trump and MAGA Republicans as extremists

Reuters

U.S. President Joe Biden's fiery speech aimed at "MAGA Republicans" on Thursday at Philadelphia's Independence Hall will be followed by a Saturday rally in the same state by the original MAGA Republican, Donald Trump. While Democrats and Republicans are waging fierce fights across the United States ahead of the Nov. 8 midterms, Pennsylvania is getting outsized attention. With fewer than 13 million people, a median household income below the national average, and a voting pool that is more than 80% white vs. 69% nationwide, Pennsylvania is not a standout for its size, wealth or diversity.