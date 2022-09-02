Biden denounces Trump and MAGA Republicans as extremists
At a prime-time speech in Philadelphia on Thursday, President Joe Biden said Trump and MAGA supporters are a threat to American democracy.
U.S. President Joe Biden's fiery speech aimed at "MAGA Republicans" on Thursday at Philadelphia's Independence Hall will be followed by a Saturday rally in the same state by the original MAGA Republican, Donald Trump. While Democrats and Republicans are waging fierce fights across the United States ahead of the Nov. 8 midterms, Pennsylvania is getting outsized attention. With fewer than 13 million people, a median household income below the national average, and a voting pool that is more than 80% white vs. 69% nationwide, Pennsylvania is not a standout for its size, wealth or diversity.
President Joe Biden charged in a prime-time address Thursday that the "extreme ideology" of Donald Trump and his adherents "threatens the very foundation of our republic."
President Joe Biden was in Pennsylvania to talk about the state of American democracy and the threat of political extremism. Congressperson Kevin McCarthy (R - Bakersfield) was also in Pennsylvania today, speaking before the president to offer a rebuttal.
Biden's is expected to talk about how democracy is at stake in a speech at 8 p.m. from Philadelphia.
Legal experts say Supreme Court has been skeptical of agencies exerting broad powers like these in the absence of congressional consent.
Biden calls out Trump and his supporters who have denied 2020 election results, Venus and Serena fall in U.S. Open doubles: 5 Things podcast
More details are coming out about the search at former President Donald Trump's home last month.
As heavy as the backdrop may have been Thursday, with Biden standing in front of the birthplace of freedom, the message may be taken lightly.