Biden denounces U.S. Capitol mob as "domestic terrorists," draws contrast between treatment of peaceful BLM protesters

President-elect Joe Biden, during his announcement of latest cabinet members, denounced Wednesday's U.S. Capitol mob as "domestic terrorists," and draws contrast, pointed out to him by granddaughter, between treatment of peaceful BLM protesters.

Video Transcript

JOE BIDEN: A little over an hour and a half after the chaos started, I got a text from my granddaughter, Finnegan Biden, who's a senior in her last semester the University of Pennsylvania. She sent me a photo of military people in full military gear. Scores of them lining the steps of the Lincoln Memorial because of protests by Black Lives Matter. She said, Pop, this isn't fair. No one can tell me that if had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesting yesterday, there wouldn't have been-- they wouldn't have been treated very, very differently than the mob of thugs that stormed the Capitol.

We all-- we all know that's true. And it is unacceptable. Totally unacceptable. The American people saw it in plain view and I hope it sensitized them that what we have to do. What we witnessed yesterday was not dissent. It was not disorder. It was not protest. It was chaos. They weren't protesters. Don't dare call them protesters. They were a riotous mob. Insurrectionists. Domestic terrorists.