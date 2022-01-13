  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Biden to deploy medical teams, meet senators, Novak Djokovic: 5 things to know Thursday

Editors
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Biden to announce deployment of medical teams to 6 states

President Joe Biden is expected to announce Thursday that the federal government is sending medical teams to New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Rhode Island, Michigan and New Mexico in an effort help hospitals overburdened by COVID-19, USA TODAY has learned. The announcement will be made while Biden discusses steps the administration is taking to address a surge in infections driven by the omicron variant, according to a White House official. His remarks come as hospitalizations for COVID-19 are setting records. Some hospitals are delaying elective surgeries as states are deploying National Guard members to health care facilities.

Prefer to listen? Check out the 5 Things podcast:

Biden to meet with senators in bid to push voting rights legislation forward

President Joe Biden is to meet with Democratic senators at the Capitol on Thursday in a bid to move federal voting rights legislation forward. It comes two days after Biden gave a fiery speech in Atlanta, where he told senators they would each be "judged by history" if they failed to act. Democrats have vowed to counteract a wave of new state laws, inspired by former President Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen election, that have made it harder to vote. But after an initial flurry of activity, the Democrats' efforts have stalled in the narrowly divided Senate, where they lack the 60 votes to overcome a Republican filibuster, leading to their calls for a rule change. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., gave a scathing rebuttal to Biden's speech Wednesday, objecting to his comparison of opponents of the voting legislation to racist historical figures. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, also spoke up Wednesday, warning Democrats of potential consequences if they change the Senate filibuster.

Djokovic added to Australian Open draw as visa saga continues

Novak Djokovic remained in limbo even after he was included in the draw for the Australian Open on Thursday, with the No. 1 player in the world still awaiting a government decision on whether to deport him for not being vaccinated for COVID-19. Complicating matters further, Djokovic, 34, acknowledged his Australian travel declaration form contained incorrect information. Despite the cloud hanging over Djokovic's ability to compete, organizers slotted the tournament's defending champion in the draw as the top seed. He is scheduled to play fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic. Djokovic, who held his fourth practice session of the week at Rod Laver Arena Thursday, had his visa canceled on arrival in Melbourne last week when his vaccination exemption was rejected. But he won a legal battle on procedural grounds that allowed him to stay in the country. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke has been considering the deportation question since a judge reinstated Djokovic's visa Monday.

Disney Cruise Line to require children to show vaccination proof

Disney Cruise Line will require children ages 5 and up to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 for sailings starting Thursday. The requirement is a continuation of the company's policy that all vaccine-eligible passengers be vaccinated. "Guests who are not vaccine-eligible because of age must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result," Disney Cruise Line said on its website in November. Disney Cruise Lines says it will accept vaccines approved by the CDC and World Health Organization, including Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Covishield, Novavax, Sinopharm and Sinovac. The test – which must be a NAAT test, lab-based PCR test or rapid PCR test – must be taken between three days and 24 hours before the passenger's sail date and will be paid for by the passenger.

DC's 'Peacemaker' premieres on HBO Max

DC Comics gets its first high-profile live action HBO Max outing Thursday with James Gunn’s "The Suicide Squad" spinoff, "Peacemaker." Patriotic super-jerk Peacemaker (John Cena) and rookie agent Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) are assigned to a black-ops government team tasked with saving the world from a mysterious threat in an action-packed workplace comedy that weaves in hair metal, eagle sidekicks, bad dads – and many four-letter curse words. Over the summer, Gunn said the HBO Max series has a ‘70s TV-show vibe, an "All in the Family" element and even some politics, “which is really something that I scratched the surface of in ‘Suicide Squad’ but get to deal with a little bit more fully in the ‘Peacemaker’ show.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden to send medical teams, meet senators: 5 things to know Thursday

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Amid Djokovic backlash, Australia grapples with omicron wave

    Like millions of others in the most locked-down place on the planet, Melbourne resident Rav Thomas dutifully spent 262 days confined to his home as the COVID-19 pandemic raged. The coronavirus variant has swept across Australia despite its high vaccination rate and strict border policies that kept the country largely sealed off from the world for almost two years.

  • Jimmy Garoppolo officially limited Wednesday

    49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was limited in Wednesday’s practice as expected. Garoppolo has a torn ligament and chipped bone in his right thumb. He said before practice that his thumb was sore after Sunday’s victory over the Rams but was feeling better Wednesday. Left tackle Trent Williams (elbow) did not practice but is improving after [more]

  • Exemption, detention and Covid questions – Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open saga

    The Serbian’s participation at Melbourne Park remains up in the air.

  • Novak Djokovic admits attending interview with journalist while Covid positive

    The Serbian world number one called it an ‘error of judgement’.

  • Red squirrels at risk in conifer landscapes that were supposed to protect them

    Red squirrel populations are put at risk by conifer tree plantations that are intended to help boost their numbers, a study has found.

  • ‘Our job is to present the truth’: the Texas principal caught in a ‘critical race theory’ firestorm

    James Whitfield, PhD, shared a heartfelt letter to students following George Floyd’s death. Then, he was disciplined and placed on leave James Whitfield, 43, principal at Colleyville Heritage high school was placed on leave after being accused of teaching critical race theory. Photograph: Ben Torres/for the Texas Tribune It was at 4.30am on 3 June 2020 that Dr James Whitfield sent the email that would detonate his career. Like many Americans, Whitfield had stayed up late that night, seething ove

  • CDC guidance to become optional for cruise lines as COVID continues to spread

    The CDC's Framework for Conditional Sailing Order will expire Saturday and the health agency's COVID guidance for cruise ships will become voluntary.

  • U.S. presses UN to hit North Korea with more sanctions over missile tests

    The Biden administration on Wednesday imposed sanctions on North Korean and Russian individuals and entities for supporting North Korea's ballistic missile program.Driving the news: The announcement follows North Korea's two missile tests in the past week and leader Kim Jong-un's threat to bolster the country's nuclear weapons program. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Treasury Department ordered sanctions on five

  • Gene Frenette: Jacksonville Jaguars' coaching job more attractive with Trevor Lawrence

    With six NFL coaching vacancies, the Jaguars will be in tough competition for desirable candidates, but at least they have Trevor Lawrence as an attraction.

  • Letters to the Editor: Jan. 13, 2022

    Readers share their views on political party labels, Powerball prizes; a 2022 wish list; and a satirical line of Trump mementos

  • Biden to send medical teams to six states in response to COVID-19 case surge: report

    The Biden administration will send medical teams to six states to assist overcrowded hospitals and medical professionals as they take on the burdens associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report.

  • Sources: Damian Lillard to be sidelined at least 6-8 weeks after abdominal surgery

    Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard will undergo surgery Thursday to address his abdomen injury, and he will be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

  • Quinnipiac poll shows Biden with 33 percent approval rating

    Just one-third of Americans approve of the job President Biden is doing, a new low for the president, in a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday.

  • Teen Tennis Star Leylah Fernandez Follows Path Osaka, Williams Paved

    Teenage tennis star Leylah Fernandez, who quickly became a fan favorite during her run to the U.S. Open final last fall, has agreed to a multi-year partnership with Youth Athletes United, the parent company behind youth sports franchises Soccer Stars, Amazing Athletes, TGA Premier Sports and JumpBunch. Fernandez will create co-branded tennis and fitness clinics […]

  • Sarasota-based Cyber Ninjas dissolves after $5 million ballot review

    Sarasota's Cyber Ninjas, the inexperienced firm that drew national attention after being picked to audit presidential ballots in Arizona, has dissolved after a disastrous week, its CEO told the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What's new: Doug Logan said he and remaining employees had been let go due to cash flow issues unrelated to a $50,000-a-day fine levied by a judge last Thursday to compel the firm to fill a public records re

  • Universal workers must be vaccinated or get weekly testing

    Starting next month, workers at Universal Orlando's theme parks will have to be vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing in order to comply with federal guidelines, company officials said Wednesday. A majority of workers already are vaccinated. Under federal regulations that took effect Monday, companies with 100 or more employees must require workers to be vaccinated or mandate unvaccinated employees to undergo weekly COVID testing.

  • Novak Djokovic named Australian Open's top seed while visa fate remains unclear

    Djokovic is officially the tournament's top seed. Will he play a match?

  • Matt Gaetz's ex-girlfriend testifies to grand jury in sex trafficking probe

    The development suggests the Department of Justice may be moving closer to indicting the Florida Republican.

  • Bob Costas say Novak Djokovic has shown a pattern of 'contempt for the common good'

    On CNN Tonight Wednesday, embattled tennis star Novak Djokovic was the topic when legendary sports commentator Bob Costas joined the program. Djokovic has been embroiled in controversy after testing positive for COVID ahead of the Australian Open, and attending events, even after becoming aware of his test results. Djokovic also admitted that there was false information on his travel declaration. “There was what he calls a simple clerical error. Others might view it as a conscious lie, of contending whoever filled out the form, on his form to enter Australia, that he had not traveled to other nations when there was clear evidence that he had in the days preceding,” Costas said. “It's all part of a pattern of contempt for common sense when it comes to the medical issues, and also contempt for the common good.” Costas also gave his thoughts on the special treatment that star athletes, and some others, receive. “In sports, and I guess in parts of entertainment or whatever, if you're great enough, and if you're important enough to the bottom line because your star value means people in the seats and eyeballs on television,” Costas said, “there are people who will excuse that or try and work around it.”

  • Supreme Court clears way for liberal group to depose Assembly Speaker Robin Vos

    In a little over 24 hours, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos lost before three courts.