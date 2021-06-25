President Joe Biden called the Friday sentencing of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd "appropriate."

CHAUVIN SENTENCED TO MORE THAN 20 YEARS IN GEORGE FLOYD MURDER

"I don’t know all the circumstances that were considered, but it seems to me, under the guidelines, that seems to be appropriate," the president stated, according to the White House press pool.

Judge Peter Cahill handed down Chauvin's 22.5-year sentence on Friday afternoon. Under Minnesota law, Chauvin faced a maximum sentence of 40 years after being found guilty of unintentional second-degree murder, but prosecutors were pushing for a 30-year sentence.

Before the sentencing hearing, Cahill denied Chauvin's motion for a new trial and said he violated the Minneapolis Police Department's mission.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"Mr. Chauvin, rather than pursuing the MPD mission, treated Mr. Floyd without respect and denied him the dignity owed to all human beings and which he certainly would have extended to a friend or neighbor," Cahill said. "In the Court's view, 270 months, which amounts to an additional ten years over the presumptive 150-month sentence, is the appropriate sentence."

Biden's comment came while speaking with reporters at the start of an Oval Office meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

Chauvin did not give a full statement at the hearing but offered brief "condolences" to Floyd's family.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Derek Chauvin, George Floyd, Joe Biden, White House

Original Author: Christian Datoc

Original Location: Biden: Derek Chauvin's 22.5-year sentence 'seems to be appropriate'