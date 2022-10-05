Biden, DeSantis put politics aside to assess recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian: updates

One week after Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida, President Joe Biden will assess recovery efforts and talk to affected families while visiting a hard-hit community Wednesday.

Ian, one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S., also is expected to be one of the costliest.

Public officials’ handling of major disasters can be legacy-defining moments, which could have extra importance in the politically important state of Florida. That’s true for both Biden and for Gov. Ron DeSantis, a frequent critic of the president who is up for reelection this year and could face off against Biden in 2024.

Biden has said his political disagreements with DeSantis are irrelevant to his administration's response and has offered the governor “the fullest federal support.”

DeSantis has put aside his challenges to Biden on immigration and other issues to work closely with Washington.

DeSantis will be among the officials briefing Biden on response and recovery efforts.

“We are working as one,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday.

The latest

The death toll – which county medical examiners said Tuesday night stands at 72 – is expected to rise as rescue and recovery efforts continue in areas battered by the Category 4 storm and the flooding it spawned.

The deployment of what the administration called an unprecedented number of search and rescue teams have rescued more than 3,800 people and 200 pets, according to the White House.

More than 340,000 homes and businesses remained without power as of Tuesday evening, according to the tracking website PowerOutage.

The federal disaster declaration includes 17 counties, making them eligible for various forms of federal assistance.

More than 4,000 federal response personnel are working in Florida and the Southeast.

On Wednesday, Biden extended for another 30 days the time period for which the federal government will cover 100% of the cost of debris removal and emergency protective measures.

Story continues

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on October 5, 2022, before traveling to Florida to assess recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian.

What's about to happen

Biden is traveling to Fort Myers where he is scheduled to survey storm-ravaged areas by helicopter before meeting with small business owners and local residents and thanking responders for their efforts.

In addition to hearing from DeSantis, Biden will receive updates from Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell, as well as state and local officials.

“They’re going to talk about what else are the needs in Florida to get to a place of recovery, to get to a place of rebuilding,” Jean-Pierre said.

Biden's trip comes two days after he made a similar visit to Puerto Rico, where he promised to rebuild the island stronger than it was before Hurricane Fiona.

Top takeaways

Hurricanes can damage not just property, but also political reputations.

After leaving office, former President George W. Bush acknowledged his response to 2005’s Hurricane Katrina tarnished his legacy. A photo of Bush looking down from Air Force One on a flooded New Orleans as he was returning to Washington from a Texas vacation made him look, in his words, “detached and uncaring.”

Florida Gov. Lawton Chiles’ approval rating dropped precipitously after the state’s botched response to Hurricane Andrew in 1992.

Successful disaster management can also be a political boost. In fact, some fellow Republicans blamed New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie for helping President Barack Obama win re-election by praising Obama’s response to Superstorm Sandy.

President George W. Bush looks out the window of Air Force One on Aug. 31, 2005, as he flies over New Orleans, Louisiana, surveying the damage left by Hurricane Katrina.

Biden and DeSantis

Biden and DeSantis, who may face each other on the 2024 presidential battlefield, have a combative history.

In a trip scrapped as Ian approached, Biden had planned to appear last week with Charlie Crist, the Democratic congressman challenging DeSantis for reelection in November. Last month, DeSantis – a frequent critic of Biden’s handling of border policies – flew planes of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.

Biden and DeSantis have also clashed on pandemic policies, abortion rights, LGBTQ issues, inflation and other matters.

But the leaders have already shown they can work together during a disaster. After a 12-story condo building collapsed in Surfside near Miami last year, DeSantis praised the federal government for its quick response. Biden said it was important to show the nation that “we can cooperate.”

President Joe Biden looks at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during a briefing with first responders and local officials on the condo tower that collapsed in Surfside, Fla., in 2021.

What they are saying

“I just want the people in Florida to know we see what you’re going through and we’re with you, and we’re going to do everything we can for you,” Biden said Friday.

“There will be plenty of time to discuss differences between the president and the governor. But now is not the time," Jean-Pierre said Tuesday of the political clashes between Biden and DeSantis.

“FEMA has been a great partner. The Biden administration has responded, as they have said, so there’s no complaints there,” Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said on CNN Sunday. “In times like this, people realize that it’s not about politics.”

"This is going to be a very long recovery, and it's going to be a complicated one," Criswell said on NPR Saturday.

Want to know more? Here's what you missed

