Biden describes families as ‘very realistic’ about chances of survivors being found

After meeting with families of those missing from the Surfside, Fla., building collapse, President Biden said they are “very realistic” about the chances of loved ones being recovered a week after it fell. Biden added that he was amazed at the families’ resilience.

Video Transcript

- Mr. President, what were you told today about the likelihood-- you said hope springs eternal-- but that somebody will be able to be pulled out alive from this? And what were you able to convey to the families about that possibility?

JOE BIDEN: Well, look, first of all, the families are very realistic. They know the longer it goes-- and one of the things that the local FEMA personnel, as well as the local first responders did, is they took all of the families to the site to see-- to see what it looked like up close. And they're all realists.

They all look and they see those floors just literally feet-- cement upon cement upon cement. You know, when I talked to some of the families, some of the people who did escape-- who survived, got out-- they talked about watching the building collapse and watching as there in the garage one floor come down, literally has a whole floor on top of another floor.

They know that the chances are, as each day goes by, diminished slightly. But at a minimum-- at a minimum, they want to recover the bodies. They want to recover the bodies.

There's a lot of very religious people who were in there. Members of-- the rabbis in the Jewish community were talking about the need to make sure that they recover the body and be able to bury them. Give them and, you know the-- anyway. So I think they're very realistic, Mike, but I don't think that that in any way suggests that it's too-- that we should stop. I think that we should move on, continue to try to recover the bodies.

But Mike, you know, they're realistic. I just brought back so many-- so many memories. It's bad enough-- it's bad enough to lose somebody. But the hard part, the really hard part, is to not know whether they're surviving or not. Just not have any idea.

When the accident took my wife and my family, the hardest part was, were my boys were going to get out? Were they're going to make it? And not knowing-- not knowing when you're flying home from Washington to get the news, you know? You just don't know. So it's-- but I was amazed.

As you know unfortunately, I've done a lot of these. Circumstances where I've met with families who have had great loss. And what amazed me about this group of people was their resilience. Their absolute commitment. Their willingness to do whatever it took to find-- to find an answer. I walked away impressed by their strength.

