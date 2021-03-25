Biden Desperate for Last-Ditch Afghan Deal Before Admitting He’ll Miss Trump’s Withdrawal Deadline

Ruchi Kumar
·5 min read
Joe Raedle/Getty
Joe Raedle/Getty

KABUL, Afghanistan—The Biden administration’s mission to secure a U.S.-brokered Taliban-Afghan peace deal in time for a May 1 withdrawal of American troops is imploding by the day, with insider sources from both the Taliban and Afghan government telling The Daily Beast that the final push to reach an agreement is doomed to fail.

Experts say that the peace deal—an eight-page version of which has been reviewed by The Daily Beast—has all the makings of a rushed and desperate bid. But that hasn’t kept U.S. officials from relentlessly pressuring all sides to accept its terms, even going so far as to support peace talks hosted by long-time rival Russia.

Despite American fervor to meet the original exit deadline set by former President Trump, stunted peace negotiations and a substantial uptick in violence in the country have convinced Afghan officials that Biden is on the verge of halting the withdrawal instead of continuing to push for a bad deal.

“This is very rushed, and rushed in a way that increases the risk of a complete failure,” a senior security official in the Afghan government involved in the negotiations told The Daily Beast. “They do seem desperate, but I don’t exactly know for what reason. Because they aren’t going to leave Afghanistan now or later or ever,” the official said.

Sources within U.S. forces in Afghanistan said they still haven’t been told when they’d be exiting the country. “We're awaiting a policy decision from the White House. Until then, we're holding at the previously announced 2,500,” one of the sources, who agreed to speak with The Daily Beast on the condition of anonymity, said.

How the U.S. Military Got Whipsawed by an Afghan Timber War

The nail-biting suspense of “will they, won’t they” leave received an equivocating response last week, when Biden told ABC news that a May 1 withdrawal “could happen, but it is tough.” And even if the U.S. did stay beyond the date, the president promised that it would not be “a lot longer.”

A gathering in Moscow, held last Thursday, helped revive talks between the warring parties. It came just days after a letter from U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken was leaked to local media in Afghanistan. The letter urged Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to act swiftly on making a deal with the Taliban—a deal which appeared to have already been drafted by U.S. officials.

“We are considering a full withdrawal by May 1, as we consider other options… I am making this clear to you so that you understand the urgency of my tone regarding the collective work outlined here,” Blinken wrote in the letter.

Meanwhile, U.S. special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad has utilized every platform, including Moscow, to push the parties to sign the proposed deal. The eight-page draft, drawn out with much detail about the nature of a post-peace Afghan government, bypasses many of the original “red lines” set by Afghan officials.

Among other things, the deal proposes a power-sharing government between current democratically elected Afghan officials and the Taliban. It also suggests the adoption of a new constitution—a serious red line for many Afghans, particularly women, who see it as a violation of their protected rights and freedoms. The draft also lays out a plan for assimilating Taliban members into the current parliament, or suspending it altogether for the tenure of the interim government.

The blunt tone of Blinken’s letter, coupled with the meticulously chalked-out deal, seem to convey utmost urgency by the U.S. to exit Afghanistan—even if it means leaving Afghan officials vulnerable and with little agency.

“Biden has never been a big fan of the extensive U.S. involvement in Afghanistan,” Dr. Jonathan Schroden, director at CNA, a nonprofit research and analysis organization, told The Daily Beast. “Recall he once told then-President Karzai that Pakistan is “50 times more important” to the U.S. than Afghanistan. I don’t see any reason to believe his perspective on that would be different now,” he reasoned.

Schroden implied that the immediate urgency might have less to do with Biden’s convictions on Afghanistan and more to do with the former president’s poorly formulated deal.

“The Trump administration painted Biden into a corner with this May 1 deadline. The options that were handed to Biden were effectively—a) withdraw and watch the Afghan government fall apart; b) stay and watch the peace process fall apart; or c) negotiate for a limited extension that would likely accomplish very little and put you back to a choice between a or b in the not-too-distant future,” he explained.

The U.S. administration’s recent overtures seem designed to both get the U.S. out of Afghanistan and to break the paradigm of choices by arranging a power-sharing deal among Afghan elites, including the Taliban, Schroden explained.

A former Taliban minister described the peace process as more grueling than the everyday violence taking place in the country. “The peace process is much more difficult than the fighting in Afghanistan. But whether the U.S. leaves or remains in Afghanistan, in both cases, fighting and destruction will remain in Afghanistan’s destiny,” he told The Daily Beast.

The insider explained that the Taliban was reluctant about agreeing to ceasefires, arguing that it would be difficult to rebuild their forces if they were allowed to drift away during a pause in fighting. He also made it clear that power-sharing is of limited appeal to the fundamentalists.

“War is an ongoing but normal process for the Taliban and Afghans. We are not power crazy like other political figures desperate to be in government in Kabul. Without a full Islamic regime, I doubt we would give up the jihad,” said the ex-Taliban minister.

Regardless of whether the U.S. decides to leave or stay, many Afghan officials feel betrayed by their closest ally and have resigned to a fate where there are no favorable outcomes.

“There’s no best-case scenario now. There are only bad-case scenarios,” the Afghan senior security official said. “The U.S. staying is one problem. The U.S. not staying is another problem. They got rid of the best-case scenarios with what they did over the last two years.”

—With additional reporting by Sami Yousafzai

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • Issa Rae Is a Media Mogul Now

    Issa Rae becomes next media mogul as she signs a new deal with WarnerMedia.

  • EU vaccine exports: how Brussels is taking on Boris Johnson and what it means for the rollout

    This was first published in The Telegraph's Refresher newsletter. For more facts and explanation behind the week’s biggest political stories, sign up to the Refresher here – straight to your inbox every Wednesday afternoon for free. What's the story? While the UK’s vaccine rollout has surpassed all expectations and immunised more than half of British adults, the same is not true of the efforts of our European cousins. EU politicians and diplomats are under extreme pressure to explain to voters why the bloc has managed to vaccinate barely 12 per cent of its eligible population, while it continues to export millions of doses of different vaccines abroad. European leaders will use a crunch meeting on Thursday to take steps to prevent vaccines (or their ingredients) being exported to countries that have their own manufacturing capability and a strong vaccine drive. The plans, announced in a press conference on Wednesday, could mean the supply of jabs to Britain is restricted, which some believe could put the UK’s vaccine rollout back by two months. So far around 10 million vaccines, mostly from Pfizer, have been sent from the Continent to the UK. Much of the recent anger in Brussels has been directed towards AstraZeneca, which has signed contracts with the UK that give Britain priority over the first 100 million vaccines the company produces, in exchange for R&D funding from the UK Government in the early stages of the pandemic. The company says it has been hit with supply issues, and while it is legally bound to protect the doses destined for Britain, its EU contract only demands its “best reasonable efforts”. So AstraZeneca jabs produced abroad have been sent to the UK, while doses manufactured in Britain have stayed here. As a result, the company has delivered just 30 per cent of the doses promised in its EU contract for the first quarter of 2021. Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, had initially planned to keep vaccines in the EU by using an obscure legal mechanism buried in the Lisbon Treaty, which allows officials to take control of factories and re-route the jabs to European arms. Now it seems the latest plans would only be triggered if the country receiving the vaccines had a strong vaccine rollout programme and its own manufacturing plants. In a press conference on Wednesday, officials introduced the concepts of "reciprocity and proportionality". "Open roads should run in both directions," Ms von der Leyen said. That loosely translates to: Does the country of destination need jabs more than the EU? And does the EU get anything back? Looking back This is not the first time that EU leaders have found themselves in hot water over the AstraZeneca jab. In January, the EU approved export restrictions on vaccines, but they can only be used if the company is not fulfilling its contractual obligations with the EU, and if the country where the vaccines are headed is not considered vulnerable. So the controls haven’t been used yet, and they expire this month. Meanwhile, European politicians themselves have seriously undermined public trust in the AstraZeneca vaccine by suggesting publicly that it does not work in the elderly population, or that it may increase the risk of blood clots. Emmanuel Macron has withdrawn his earlier comments about the use of the jab in the over-65s – but polling suggests the majority of the population in many EU states now don’t trust the AstraZeneca vaccine, and may turn it down if one was offered. That could later be an issue for the EU, as the AstraZeneca vaccine is easier to transport and store, cheaper to manufacture and could be the answer to the bloc’s ailing rollout effort. The pressure on European politicians is exacerbated by what looks like a third wave of coronavirus cases on the Continent, which could significantly raise the death rate there if more people are not jabbed soon. Anything else? The latest row centres on the export of jabs from a specific factory contracted to manufacture AstraZeneca jabs in Leiden, in the Netherlands. Boris Johnson has indicated that the UK would be willing to share the output of that factory with the EU, but the Commission wants access to vaccines produced in factories in Britain too. Ms von der Leyen has called for “reciprocity” of vaccine exports, while a diplomat painted the EU as the “pharmacist of the world,” merrily handing out jabs to 33 countries while its own people miss out. The UK is unlikely to give up any jabs manufactured in Britain, at risk of slowing down its rollout programme and squandering the opportunity to end lockdown sooner. Mr Johnson has said that the UK thinks any contracts signed should be respected – which is a way of saying that Britain is happy to continue to receive preferential treatment in exchange for its early support of the AstraZeneca jab and the hard negotiating of the UK vaccines taskforce. The stern words on both sides of the Channel are reminiscent of endless debates over Brexit, but in this round of talks the EU has no need to keep British voters and the Eurosceptic media on side. EU diplomats have been privately briefing journalists that all the Commission wants is “fairness” and views the issue as a problem with AstraZeneca, rather than with the UK. Several EU figures, including Micheal Martin, the Irish Prime Minister, have said they would prefer to avoid a ban altogether and work out the supply issues through negotiation. But if officials move to block vaccines that would otherwise have been administered in Britain, Government sources say the UK could retaliate with bans on its own exports to the EU in a “tit-for-tat” move. That would see relations between Britain and its neighbours break down even further. Refresher take This political debate is viewed with exasperation from scientists and health officials, who point out that everyone will eventually need to be vaccinated anyway because the virus travels across borders. But UK officials know that any threat to the vaccine drive risks delaying the timetable for the end of lockdown, which is set to be completely eased by June 21. Other issues with supply – notably from a factory in India – have increased the pressure on ministers to keep the vaccine effort on track and the exports from the EU rolling. With Britain passing a year since the first lockdown this week, the political price for letting the roadmap slip will be extremely high. Mr Johnson has spent the last four years telling the electorate that the UK can be more successful when it is independent from Europe. Now he has the chance to prove it.

  • Chinese social-media users burn their Nikes after the company says it's 'concerned' about forced labor of Uyghurs in Xinjiang

    A mass boycott against Nike is unfolding in China, after the brand said it was concerned about labor practice in the contested Uyghur Autonomous Region.

  • A mesmerizing photo shows powerful magnetic fields swirling around a black hole

    The image illustrates that magnetic fields are strong enough to prevent some matter from getting sucked into the event horizon.

  • AP Photos: Bangladesh celebrates 50 years of independence

    It was 50 years ago on the night of March 25, 1971, that Pakistan's military launched a violent crackdown on the city of Dhaka, then part of East Pakistan, to quell a rising nationalist movement seeking independence for what is today known as Bangladesh. Just hours later amid the violence and chaos — early on March 26 — the Bengali nationalist politician Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared independence for Bangladesh, sparking a nine-month war.

  • The Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall gave birth to a baby boy on her bathroom floor

    Zara's husband Mike Tindall revealed that their new son was born at home on Sunday in his podcast "The Good, The Bad, and The Rugby."

  • Myanmar coup: Seven-year-old shot 'as she ran into father's arms'

    Khin Myo Chit was killed by security forces in her home, becoming the crackdown's youngest victim.

  • North Korea missiles: Biden says launch 'not provocation'

    The short-range missile test is the first to be conducted since the US president took office.

  • Syrian-born alleged Boulder shooter shows anyone can ‘assimilate into American culture,’ says Michael Moore

    Reports say alleged shooter’s family had emigrated to the US from Syria in 2002

  • Ted Cruz refuses reporter’s request that he wear a mask during press conference

    CDC guidelines recommend vaccinated people continue to wear masks to prevent the spread of the disease

  • 'Devastating' fire at Rohingya camp in Bangladesh kills 15, leaves 400 missing - UN

    At least 15 people have been killed in a massive fire that ripped through a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh, while at least 400 remain missing, the U.N. refugee agency said on Tuesday. "It is massive, it is devastating," said UNHCR's Johannes Van der Klaauw, who joined a Geneva briefing virtually from Dhaka, Bangladesh. Bangladeshi officials are investigating the cause of the blaze even as emergency and aid workers and families sift through the debris looking for further victims.

  • Dubai deputy ruler, famed horseman Sheikh Hamdan dies at 75

    Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the deputy ruler of Dubai and an internationally renowned horseman, has died, his brother said Wednesday. Sheikh Hamdan served as the finance minister of the United Arab Emirates and deputy ruler of Dubai under his brother, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the hereditary ruler of the city-state who also serves as prime minister and vice president of the United Arab Emirates.

  • Saudi Arabia's $500 billion megacity Neom is creating plans to harvest an unprecedented amount of data from future residents. Experts say it's either dystopian or genius.

    Neom's head of technology told ZDNet that Neom would function as the world's first "cognitive city," which can anticipate residents' needs.

  • Asian woman dragged by car in San Francisco in shocking attack

    Coronavirus pandemic has seen wave of Anti-Asian hate crimes across US

  • Mayor of Arizona border town says he is declaring ‘state of emergency’ over illegal immigration

    Mayor Chris Rigs of Gila Bend says a lack of federal response to help his down forced him to make the declaration

  • 'Beached whale': A huge container ship has been blocking the Suez Canal for more than 48 hours, snarling world trade

    Ever Given, a nearly 200-foot-wide and 1,300-foot-long cargo ship, has caused a logjam in the canal, which connects Europe to Asia.

  • Biden readies for 1st news conference, White House tradition

    “Well, I see we’re trying a new experiment this morning,” President Dwight Eisenhower told the press corps. It was the first presidential news conference captured for broadcast by television. With that, an enlightening, contentious and often showboating tradition came into the modern age, one President Joe Biden carries on Thursday with his first White House news conference.

  • Elderly man dances after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

    "We long for the vaccine to be able to be well. All we want is to be well, and in my case, I like to entertain myself, talk to friends, be with family, go to the club and dance," said Jose Luis Macedo.Macedo, who resides in Lima, received his first Pfizer vaccine at a local health center on Monday (March 22).He said he is looking forward to receiving his second dose so he can see family and friends and return to the dance floor with his regular dance partner.

  • You can get COVID-19 after a vaccine but it's rare, 2 new studies find

    A handful of "breakthrough" cases have popped up post-vaccine, but it's no reason for concern - just a reminder not to throw out your mask.

  • Allies of Kremlin critic Navalny raise alarm over his health after lawyers denied prison access

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Wednesday they were concerned by a deterioration in his health and his lawyers said they had not been allowed to visit him in the prison camp holding him. Navalny began experiencing serious back pain last week, felt a numbness in his leg and was unable to stand on it, according to close ally Leonid Volkov, who said that Navalny had only been given two pills of Ibuprofen in response. Volkov said that Navalny's lawyers Olga Mikhailova and Vadim Kobzev had tried to visit him for a meeting scheduled at 1000 GMT on Wednesday, but had not been allowed in all day.