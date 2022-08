Yahoo News Video

Near-total abortion bans are set to go into effect in Texas, Idaho and Tennessee this week following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the federal right to an abortion. Texas and Idaho are involved in separate lawsuits that stem from guidance restated by the Biden administration concerning the emergency care of a pregnant person under the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act of 1986. Yahoo News spoke with law professor at Southern Methodist University at Dedman School of Law in Dallas Seema Mohapatra, MD, and law professor at the University of Texas at Austin Elizabeth Sepper to provide some clarity on these lawsuits and emergency abortion care.