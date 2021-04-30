Biden DHS May Exempt Vulnerable Asylum-Seekers from COVID ‘Turn Back’ Policy

Caroline Downey
·2 min read

The Biden administration is considering creating a formal system that issues exceptions to a Trump-era policy which allows border patrol agents to immediately turn back asylum-seekers who arrive at the southern border.

The proposal comes amid backlash over Biden’s decision to continue a Trump-era public health measure, implemented in response to COVID-19, which allows border patrol to immediately turn away immigrants who show up to the border claiming asylum. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is deliberating a new process to except certain vulnerable asylum-seekers from the public health measure, according to documents acquired by BuzzFeed News.

Border officials have been applying the Title 42 section of the public health code to dismiss migrant cases at the border to curb COVID-19 transmission since March 2020. The Trump administration started invoking the Title 42 policy to protect border patrol agents and U.S. communities along the border from the coronavirus.

The new DHS plan would maintain connections in Mexico to identify individuals with qualifying vulnerable situations. The background information and biometric data of selected people would be forwarded to U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel for review.

Border patrol reported more than 350,000 encounters with illegal immigrants on the Southwest border in the first three months of the year alone. More than 34,000 of those encounters have been with unaccompanied minors, predominantly from the Northern Triangle region of Central America – Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.

The massive influx of migrants has overwhelmed under-resourced border patrol officials and detention facilities in recent months. Undocumented migrant children have already been treated as exceptions to the public health provision by the Biden administration, exacerbating the accommodation issues and processing delays.

Immigration attorneys have already been exercising work arounds in the existing restrictions to provide exceptions to migrants from the turn-back policy.

An ACLU attorney named Lee Gelernt has filed lawsuits against the government disputing the policy. Gelernt told BuzzFeed News that the advocacy organization has been sending 35 cases a day for government processing to stop expulsions and allow migrants with humanitarian cases into the country.

“We are hoping to see a more formal, expanded program ramp up quickly. Any formal NGO process, to be meaningful, will need to allow a significant number of people in each day at multiple ports,” Gelernt reported.

A DHS spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that “DHS is continually working, in consultation with the CDC, to improve the process for humanitarian exception requests under Title 42 as part of our efforts to restore safe, humane, and orderly processing at our borders.”

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • A Border Crisis of Biden’s Own Making

    For President Biden, the border should have been similar to the COVID-vaccine rollout — something where all he had to do to succeed was broadly maintain the path that his predecessor had already set. Instead, Biden blew holes in Trump’s border strategy and, as a surge of migrants predictably arrived at the border, his team set about denying reality and implausibly blaming Trump. If the Biden administration expended as much energy securing the border in its first 100 days as it did denying there’s a “crisis” at the border, the alleged noncrisis would already be abating. As it is, Biden and Co. aren’t fooling anyone. His rating on the border is abysmal — just 29 percent of the public approves of his handling of the border in recent Quinnipiac and CNBC polls. It is telling that the inevitable internal Biden blame game over the crisis focuses on HHS secretary Xavier Becerra’s not doing enough to house the incoming minors rather than on the policies that started the unprecedented flow in the first place. The administration is clearly most interested in how it can better process the people coming into the country rather than how it can keep them out in the first place. Biden’s treatment of the issue in his address to the joint session of Congress on Wednesday night was particularly otherworldly. He touted comprehensive immigration reform as the solution to the border, although the security enhancements in such bills are usually window dressing and wouldn’t address the specific loopholes that allow migrants from Central America to gain access to America and stay here, when migrants from Mexico largely can’t. He said that there’s no way to solve the migrant crisis without addressing the violence, corruption, gangs, political instability, and destitution in Central America. Then, astonishingly enough, he claimed to have alleviated all these problems as vice president until Trump came along and ripped it all up. It’s not clear what Biden is even referring to, but if what he said were remotely true, there never would have been a migrant crisis under Trump in 2019 because conditions in Central America would have been too favorable for people to leave. As for Trump supposedly reversing all the progress in conditions on the ground, it’s not even clear what Biden’s theory is. Trump did suspend aid to Central American countries to get them to cooperate on stemming the flow of migrants, but the aid was quickly restored when the countries played ball. It’s completely obvious that what has driven the crisis at the border are expectations that Biden would be more welcoming than Trump and the exemption that Biden created for minors in Title 42, used to turn around migrants during the pandemic. Biden has also ended Remain in Mexico, the successful program to get migrants to wait in Mexico while their asylum claims are adjudicated in the U.S. (if they are allowed in the U.S. during this process, they will never leave, even if their claims ultimately fail). Why did Biden create this unnecessary crisis? It’s the outcome of ideology triumphing over common sense. That is true of the Biden approach more broadly — otherwise, he wouldn’t be proposing $6 trillion in new spending. The effects are most visible at the border, with rapid, real-world consequences, but that doesn’t mean that his domestic ambitions won’t ultimately lead to similar, if less immediately evident, failures.

  • Biden’s Dishonest Sales Pitch

    President Biden’s address to Congress connected only intermittently with reality. On his telling, every good thing that has happened in America since he took office — from vaccination to job creation — is a tribute to his wisdom, rather than a continuation of a trajectory set beforehand. All presidents say such stuff, and they all get away with it, although Senator Tim Scott made a valiant attempt to correct the record. Worse was the dishonesty of Biden’s sales pitch for his policies. He insinuated that the ten-year ban on assault weapons had reduced the murder rate in the U.S. — something neither careful studies nor a casual look at the trends supports. He pretended that the Trump administration had ended successful efforts to control migration across our southern border, a brazen inversion of the truth. He claimed that the country supports federal legislation that would, among other things, ban states from verifying voters are who they say they are. Poll after poll says otherwise. He promised that Medicare could save hundreds of billions of dollars by cracking down on drugmakers. Not according to the Congressional Budget Office, it can’t. Biden conjured a world in which there was no danger from unprecedented deficit spending, no possible adverse consequences from raising taxes on corporations and rich people, no spike in violent crime that needs attending, and no foreign threats that demand of us more than platitudes about leadership. Even as he proposed one of the most radically Left policy agendas in American history, he continued to feign an eagerness to work with Republicans. The press, which has invested absurd importance in every president’s first 100 days, is hardly bothering to conceal its excitement at the low-fifties approval rating Biden has at this marker. It is simultaneously hyping his left-wing legislative agenda. Those same polls show, however, that a plurality of Americans disapproves of how he is handling taxes and spending — and that his numbers on guns and on border security are abysmal. The implication is that a COVID recovery he has done little to cause is buoying him, while his agenda threatens to pull him down. Biden is providing Republicans plenty of material to work with, and nothing to intimidate them.

  • The Eagles and Cowboys put their storied rivalry aside to screw the Giants in a surprising draft-night trade

    The Eagles and Cowboys made a trade on the first night of the NFL Draft that indicates they might not fear or loathe each other as much as the Giants.

  • People are spending hundreds of dollars to return to Disneyland, but for months you could walk right into one of its theme parks for $10. It was a unique experience I'll never forget.

    Earlier this year, you could walk right into Disney California Adventure without any crowds. The days of the ultimate VIP experience are now over.

  • Karen Boes Got Life for Her Daughter’s Fiery Death. But Was the Conviction Based on Junk Science?

    HandoutKaren Sue Boes has been insisting she did not kill her 14-year-old daughter Robin since the day her Zeeland, Michigan, house caught on fire almost two decades ago.As police interrogated her multiple times over six weeks, the 65-year-old maintained she was out shopping with a friend when the tragic fire broke out, killing Robin. But during one grueling questioning on Aug. 7, 2002, police eventually got her to admit she possibly started the fire while in a “dream” or “unconscious” state.“They had me really disoriented,” Boes told The Daily Beast in a phone interview from the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility on Thursday. “I really started thinking I was going crazy. I knew I didn’t do it. I absolutely knew that, but they kept putting all these scenarios in my head. After hours and hours of that, you start doubting yourself.”During her murder trial, prosecutors convinced a jury that Boes intentionally set the fire in a hallway outside Robin’s bedroom before leaving the house. They relied heavily on two fire experts, who used “burn pattern analysis,” to argue that the most “intense burns'” were found outside Robin’s bedroom—and thus the fire had to have originated there.Even after she was given a life sentence without parole, Boes kept insisting she was innocent, filing a series of appeals. By 2017, with all avenues exhausted, she appeared on Netflix’s The Confession Tapes to plead her innocence.Now, Boes has what may be her best shot at freedom. Her case has been taken up by lawyers with the Michigan Innocence Clinic at the University of Michigan Law School, who are asking a judge to set aside her conviction and order a new trial because prosecutors used junk science to “prove” their case against Boes.‘The Confession Tapes’ Provides a Harrowing Look at False Murder Confessions“She never really confessed. She got convinced she must have done it based on what the police were telling her—drilling into her,” David Moran, a law professor and co-founder of the Michigan Innocence Clinic, told The Daily Beast. “This is what is called an internalized false confession. She got convinced she must have done it based on what they were telling her.”The motion for relief of judgment, to be filed Monday in Ottawa County Circuit Court, argues that the prosecution used two techniques that have since been discredited by experts. Firstly, a mountain of new research proves that some police interrogation techniques often elicit false confessions.Secondly, the motion adds, “the fire investigation community now rejects the techniques relied upon by the prosecution’s two experts at trial to determine the cause and origin of the Boes fire.”During the trial, Michael Marquardt and John DeHaan relied on the “burn pattern” technique, which a breakthrough 2008 study concluded is “scientifically invalid and leads to incorrect identifications of fire origin.”The two experts also used “negative corpus” to conclude that the fire was “intentionally set” because there was no evidence for any other classification. Starting in 2011, however, the “scientific standard of care for the fire investigation profession… fully repudiated the use of negative corpus,” the motion says.In 2015, DeHaan resigned from the American Academy of Forensic Science (AAFS) after a damning three-year investigation found he had “committed professional misconduct” by giving misleading testimony in another trial. He was “subservien[t] to the wishes of the prosecutors regarding the contents of his reports, and his conclusions in one of his reports that were not based on sound science.”Boes said it “threw me through a loop” when she heard that old science had been used in her trial. “These are educated people!” she said with a small laugh.But Moran cautioned that there was no guarantee of a new trial, let alone a hearing. “It’s always an uphill battle,” he told The Daily Beast. “And it is a steeper one since Karen filed a similar motion in 2006 that was rejected. But we have been working on this filing for several years and we have a mountain of evidence that undermines the prosecution’s case. So we are all cautiously optimistic.”The Day Everything ChangedOn the morning of July 30, 2002, Boes woke up around 6:30 a.m. and began a typical day. She made coffee, did some laundry, ironed her shirt.At around 8:40 a.m., she pulled out of her driveway without seeing her daughter Robin, who was on summer vacation before her freshman year at Zeeland West High School. Boes headed to her husband’s job at a local body shop to grab some money, stopped at Burger King to grab a cinnamon roll and ice tea for breakfast, then picked up her friend Judy Rayne for a day of shopping in Grand Rapids.“All we did was talk about her upcoming vacation. She didn’t seem nervous at all or driving crazy,” Rayne told The Daily Beast in a phone interview. “She had no signs on her that she had been around a fire, she wasn’t burned, she didn’t smell like smoke or gas. She seemed totally normal.”Less than 30 minutes later, while the pair were waiting for a Payless shoe store to open, Boes got a call from her 18-year-old son, telling her their house was on fire. Rayne said she remembers the moment: Boes was in “total shock” and drove like “crazy” to get home.“She was going through red lights and at one point I was like, ‘Karen, stop, pull over. You’re driving crazy,’” she said. “I went with her to the house and I remember lots of people, fire trucks, and Karen wanted to go in the house but they restrained her and didn’t let her go in. She was pretty upset.”The motion states that Boes was so upset that paramedics had to give her a shot of Valium.Boes later learned that a neighbor, Gena Zuverink, was the one who called the Fire Department at 9 a.m. When firefighters entered the house, Robin’s bedroom door was closed. Inside, she was found “lying face down on the floor.” She was pronounced dead at 10:05 a.m.“During a subsequent search of the home, a five-gallon gas can was found in the corner of Robin’s bedroom, a few feet away from her bed, with a small amount of liquid still in the container,” the motion states. The can had originally been elsewhere in the house but had been missing for about three weeks.Testing of the hallway carpet outside her bedroom came back negative for any trace of liquid accelerants, while the bedroom carpet samples came back positive for gasoline, the motion says. Burned matches, a box of matches, burned candles, and incense were found in Robin’s room.Desperate to help the investigation, Boes gave police shoes and clothes she was wearing that day, which all came back negative for gasoline. Robin’s clothing came back positive, the motion says.Investigators also failed to find any trace of accelerant in Boes’ car, but they “immediately focused their attention” on her. On the day of the fire, Boes went to the police station at the request of Zeeland Police Chief William Olney—her neighbor and friend of 13 years—and denied any involvement in the fire.A week later, she went back under the pretense of a “formality” that would take about two hours. Instead, she was there for 11 hours and was interrogated by “a rotating set of three investigators” from local police, Michigan State Police, and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms.“During the interview, ATF Special Agent Eduardo Fernandez lied to Ms. Boes, pretending that investigators had evidence against [her] that did not exist. For example, Fernandez told Ms. Boes that investigators had found her fingerprints on the gas can from Robin’s room—a complete fabrication,” the motion states. “Fernandez admitted that he lied to Ms. Boes on multiple occasions.”Boes was also interrogated by Olney, who told her she was “probably not [going to] find a better friend here” than him. Boes continually denied starting the fire.“But after hours of interrogation, Ms. Boes came to believe that she could have set the fire in an unconscious state,” the motion states. “At different points in the interview, Chief Olney told Ms. Boes to concentrate on her ‘dreams’ about what happened with the fire. He also explained that she had a ‘good mind’ and a ‘bad mind’ and that her ‘bad mind’ could have taken over and set the fire.”Eventually, Boes conceded that she could have gone “insane” and set the fire, but insisted that she had no recollection of doing so. “In my conscious mind I didn’t do this but I could have went temporarily insane,” she told Olney, according to a transcript. Courtesy of Karen Boes “All I can remember is that it was one after another. Sometimes it was one investigator. Sometimes it was multiple and they were all standing while I was sitting,” Boes told The Daily Beast this week. “It was a very intimidating situation. Very uncomfortable. And for a while, I believed they were going to help me find out what happened to my baby.”The brutal interrogation left Boes so distraught she was taken to a hospital psychiatric ward, where she told doctors about previous suicidal ideations, her overwhelming grief at losing her daughter, and the distress she felt from the interrogation.On Aug. 13, Boes again denied any involvement in the fire. She insisted the events police fed her were false. “[M]ost of the stuff that we talked about has been fabricated right here in this room,” Boes told the police.A month later, Boes was interviewed for a fourth time. She insisted that investigators had “suggested things” that made her break down and convince herself she “could have done it.”“I didn’t do what you said I did,” Boes said before she was placed under arrest for felony murder. Karen Boes is serving a life sentence in prison. Michigan Department of Corrections Speaking to The Daily Beast, Boes said it took her a while to realize that her conversations were going from standard questioning of a parent who lost a child to interrogations of a possible suspect. She does, however, remember that during a break after one lengthy interrogation she asked Olney if she needed a lawyer.“And he said ‘no, I don’t think so yet,’” she recalled. “So I must have had some inkling by then things were not right. My mind was just reeling the whole time.” (Olney could not be reached for comment this week.)Bronx DA Investigating Possible False Confessions in 31 Murder CasesDuring a 2004 trial, prosecutors argued that Boes “intentionally sprinkled gasoline in the hallway and in Robin’s bedroom before igniting the fire in the hallway and leaving the home,” the motion states. Marquardt and DeHaan backed up this theory with the now-debunked analysis and insisted that a liquid accelerant was used in the hallway—despite the fact that no residue was ever found.“It was shocking but the prosecution put on a very good show,” Rayne said. “They even had a fireman come in in a fire outfit.”Prosecutor Jon Hulsing, who is now an Ottawa County Circuit Court Judge, also played Boes’ interrogations to the jury. Hulsing declined to comment on the case this week.Rayne said the prosecution had “the timeline wrong” but Boes’ defense team had a hard time swaying the jury. She said defense lawyer David Zessin, who had primarily done divorce cases, didn’t even ask Boes about her experience on the day of the fire when she testified. Zessin did not respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.“He never asked me if Karen had any burn marks, or any smudges on her, or smelled of gasoline,” Rayne recalled. “And then when the prosecution cross-examined me, they brought up the fact that Karen’s attorney didn’t ask me any of those questions—making it seem like he didn’t ask me questions on purpose.”Boes testified that she was innocent but “became convinced that she could have gone insane and started the fire because she believed the lies told to her by investigators through hours of interrogation on August 7,” the motion states.The jury didn’t buy it, finding her guilty of first-degree felony murder, a conviction that was affirmed by the Michigan Court of Appeals. A year later, the Michigan Supreme Court denied her application for leave to appeal. In 2006, Boes filed her first motion for a new trial, but that too was denied two years later.Revisiting the Science“This is the first motion in Boes’ case in about 15 years,” Moran said. “And we’ve been working on it for years, making sure it’s filled with new evidence.”Moran’s team consulted John Lentini, a renowned fire investigator, who says the jury was “misled by now-outdated science” because burn-pattern analysis does not account for ventilation at the location of the fire.“In this case, Marquardt and DeHaan relied on the intense burn patterns on the bedroom door and adjacent surfaces to conclude that the fire must have started outside the bedroom in the hallway,” the motion states. “Changes in fire science now prove that such a conclusion is unreliable.”The motion notes that fire experts would today recognize that the Boes fire “most likely originated in the bedroom, making [prosecutors’] theory at trial... impossible.” “[T]he evidence shows that the initial fuel for the fire in the hallway was unburned hydrocarbons produced by the fire starting in the bedroom,” Lentini wrote.When reached for comment, a spokesperson for the ATF said “Special Agent Marquardt has retired, and we stand by our investigation.” Marquardt and DeHaan did not respond to requests for comment.James Trainum, a 27-year veteran of the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, who received advanced interview and interrogation training as a detective, wrote in a report for the motion that, since 2006, researchers have found that “certain interrogation practices dramatically reduce the reliability of a confession and can lead to internalized false confessions.”“[Investigators used tactics] that have the capability of creating a situation where an innocent person may confess to a crime that they did not commit,” Trainum wrote, adding that Boes’ interrogation “meets all of the components that form a process that has been identified in research of internalized false confession cases.”For Boes and her lawyers, the faulty fire analysis technique, the discredited experts, and the scientific research on false confessions prove the 65-year-old deserves a new trial.“I always could come back and insist that I didn’t do it because I knew that truth. I knew I could never do that,” Boes said this week.“For so long there has been a stigma attached to me. This time feels like I finally have more options.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The FBI investigation into Rudy Giuliani is focused on Trump's firing of the US ambassador to Ukraine, NYT says

    Federal agents are searching Giuliani's electronic devices for communications about Marie Yovanovitch's firing in 2019, The New York Times reported.

  • Praise for Trump, attacks on Biden, silence on Jan. 6: Mike Pence makes first speech since leaving office in pivotal SC

    Pence did not discuss his own presidential ambitions during a 30-minute speech, spending more time talking about GOP efforts to re-take Congress

  • Australians stuck overseas 'abandoned' by their own country

    Australians in India are the latest group to feel abandoned by their government amid virus fears.

  • A former Georgia sheriff's deputy said he wanted to charge Black people with felonies to prevent them from voting, court documents show

    Wilkinson County sheriff's deputy Cody Griggers, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of an unregistered firearm and was fired in November.

  • Jeopardy! contestant accused of 'racist dog whistle' says he regrets 'terrible misunderstanding'

    What is ... another Jeopardy! controversy? Hundreds of former Jeopardy! players have signed a letter calling on the quiz show to speak out against a contestant they said recently used a hand gesture that "very closely a gesture that has been coopted by white power groups, alt right groups, and an anti-government group that calls itself the Three Percenters," Variety reports. The player, three-time champion Kelly Donohue, has denied doing so, saying he was instead using his hand to indicate the number of games he won, as he did during each of his days on the show. "I absolutely, unequivocally condemn white supremacy and racism of any kind," Donohue wrote on Facebook. "People who know me personally know that I am not a racist, but for the public at large it bears repeating: I am not a racist and I reject and condemn white supremacy and all forms of bigotry for the evil they are." Donohue added that he regrets "this terrible misunderstanding." But in the letter, the former players write that "regardless of his stated intent, the gesture is a racist dog whistle," and they criticize the Jeopardy! producers for not removing it. "Intentional or not, the burden was on the production team to catch the similarity to a hate symbol and make sure it didn't end up on air," the players write, adding they "hope to see changes made so that future mistakes of this magnitude never make it on air." The letter also criticizes Donohue for in a previous episode using a "term for the Roma that is considered a slur." This was just the latest instance of former Jeopardy! players signing a letter critical of the show's producers. In March, hundreds of former contestants blasted the show for booking Dr. Oz as a guest host, writing that he has pushed "harmful ideas onto the American public" and that inviting him on was a "slap in the face." More stories from theweek.comRepublicans reveal their red line5 scorchingly funny cartoons about Fox News' meat hysteriaLumber is shockingly expensive. Thanks, Obama.

  • Czechs protest pro-Russian president, accuse him of treason

    Thousands of Czechs rallied Thursday in the capital against President Milos Zeman, accusing the pro-Russian leader of treason over the alleged participation of Russian spies in a huge 2014 ammunition explosion in the Czech Republic. The protesters, who wore face masks and followed social distancing rules, spread out through central Wenceslas Square in Prague.

  • Elliot Page says he collapsed at an 'Inception' premiere after suffering a panic attack over gender pressures

    Late last year, Page announced via a statement posted to social media that he is trans and uses he/they pronouns.

  • Pope Francis cracks down on lavish gifts for cardinals and Vatican officials

    Pope Francis has decreed that cardinals and other Vatican staff can no longer accept gifts worth more than €40 (£35), in his latest crackdown on corruption within the Holy See. It will mean an end to the sometimes lavish gifts and generous cash donations that cardinals and monsignors have received in the past from benefactors and supporters. “All employees are prohibited to receive gifts worth more than €40,” the Pope said in a strongly-worded document that was issued on Thursday by the Vatican. Senior managers will also be required to declare that they have no past criminal convictions and that they are not subject to investigations regarding “organised crime, corruption, fraud, terrorism, laundering money from criminal activity, exploitation of minors, human trafficking or tax evasion.” They are not allowed to invest money in tax havens or to put money into “companies whose principles are against the Church’s doctrine” – arms manufacturers, for instance.

  • Bodycam video shows Chicago police officer fatally shoot armed man who was running away

    Police body camera footage released Wednesday showed the fatal police shooting of Anthony Alvarez during a foot chase in March.

  • Arizona vote recount contractor releases privacy policies

    A contractor overseeing the Arizona Senate's unprecedented recount of 2.1 million ballots from the November election complied Thursday with a court order and released its policies for ensuring voter privacy and ballot secrecy. The release of three documents by Florida-based Cyber Ninjas came a day after a Maricopa County judge refused to allow the company or the Republican-led Senate to keep the material secret and ordered it made public. Judge Daniel Martin gave them a day to appeal, but they declined.

  • ‘Been a bleep show.’ Reaction to Aaron Rodgers wanting to leave Green Bay Packers

    Rodgers reportedly wants to be traded or is refusing to play in 2021.

  • Packers take Georgia CB Eric Stokes with 29th overall pick

    The Green Bay Packers passed up an opportunity to provide another weapon for disgruntled star quarterback Aaron Rodgers and instead boosted their secondary by using their first-round draft pick on Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes. Stokes, a 6-foot-1 cornerback, went 29th overall Thursday night. “You basically get a person that's hungrier than ever and is coming in to just do anything he can to help the team,” Stokes said.

  • Trump only learned about Mike Pence’s heart surgery from media, report says

    Pence has not met Donald Trump in person since leaving the office in January

  • ‘Insane and dangerous’: Inside the Miami school that told teachers not to get vaccinated

    Long before Miami’s Centner Academy ignited a national uproar by telling teachers not to get COVID-19 vaccinations, contrary to all credible scientific advice, the school’s husband-and-wife founders were determined to do things exactly as they pleased, for better or worse.

  • China's Xi offers more help to India in message to Modi

    Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Friday offered additional assistance to India in battling the coronavirus outbreak ravaging the country, putting aside a simmering rivalry and tensions along their disputed border. State media reported that Xi told Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a personal message of condolence Friday that he was “very concerned about the recent situation” in India with the COVID-19 outbreak. “Under the leadership of the Indian government, the people of India will certainly overcome the pandemic,” Xi added.