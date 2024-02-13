Biden didn't post photo of burning Branch Davidian compound; image is altered | Fact check

The claim: Image shows X post from Biden with photo of burning Branch Davidian compound

A Feb. 12 Instagram post (direct link, archive link) shows a photo of the deadly 1993 fire that destroyed the Branch Davidian compound near Waco, Texas, and ended a long standoff with federal agents.

The image is purported to be part of a screenshotted post on X, formerly Twitter, from President Joe Biden with text stating, “Just like we drew it up.”

The caption of the Instagram post made by the Firearms Policy Coalition, a gun rights group, reads, “When they speak the truth, listen.”

It received more than 20,000 likes in a day. A similar version posted to X was shared hundreds of times.

Our rating: Altered

The image has been digitally altered. No such image was posted by the president’s official X account. The image in Biden's actual post is an illustration of himself with glowing red eyes, an apparent reference to the “Dark Brandon” meme.

Biden posted about ‘Dark Brandon’ meme, not Waco siege

Federal agents in February 1993 attempted to arrest David Koresh, the leader of the Branch Davidian religious sect, on a federal charge related to stockpiled weapons at the group’s Texas compound. That led to a 51-day standoff that ended with a botched raid in which the building caught fire and at least 76 people inside were killed, including 25 children. In the following 31 years, the incident has become a touchstone for militia groups and government opponents.

But a photo of that deadly blaze was not posted to social media by Biden and does not appear in the president’s verified X feed. The image shown in the Instagram post is a fabrication.

Only one X post from Biden contains those six words in that order, and it was sent at 10:50 p.m. ET on Feb. 11, in the moments after the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl 58. That post includes an illustration of the president with glowing red eyes in an apparent nod to the “Dark Brandon” meme. That meme depicts Biden as an all-powerful presence that emerged from the Republican base's intended insult of "Let's go Brandon."

That post appears to mock the baseless conspiracy theory that Taylor Swift – who is romantically involved with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce – is part of a plot that involved the NFL and Democrats rigging the Super Bowl to create an occasion for the influential pop star to endorse Biden for president. While the caption of a similar post by Biden on Instagram referenced the Chiefs, the team’s social media handle was not mentioned in the X post.

The image of the massive fire was originally published by Getty Images. The version appearing in the Instagram post includes the gun rights group’s logo superimposed near the bottom of the frame.

USA TODAY reached out to the Firearms Policy Coalition but did not immediately receive a response.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden posted 'Dark Brandon' image, not deadly Waco blaze | Fact check