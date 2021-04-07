Biden digs in for negotiations over infrastructure and jobs plan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Megerian
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Biden, anticipating intense negotiations with Congress over his infrastructure and jobs plan, said Wednesday that he was willing to compromise but would not slow his push for one of the most bold and expensive proposals in recent years.

He continued to press his case for the domestic initiative in global terms, saying that autocratic leaders around the world, particularly in China, were counting on the United States being too sluggish or divided to make the necessary investments in roads, bridges, electric grids and more.

"We can't afford to prove them right," Biden said from the White House complex. "We have to show the world — and much more importantly, we have to show ourselves — that democracy works, that we can come together on the big things."

Biden wants to spend more than $2 trillion over eight years, which would be financed by higher corporate tax rates. However, Republicans and some Democrats have objected, and he said, "I'm willing to negotiate that."

It's likely that number will shift, and not just because of Republican opposition. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), a key swing vote, said this week that Biden's proposed 28% income-tax rate on corporations was too high, and he'd rather set it at 25%. The rate was 35% until former President Trump signed legislation slashing it to 21% in late 2017.

“As the bill exists today, it needs to be changed,” Manchin told a West Virginia radio host.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Monday that Democrats could sidestep a potential Republican filibuster by pushing the legislation through the reconciliation process, which can be used for budget-related issues as it was earlier this year when Congress approved Biden's $1.9-trillion pandemic-relief package. Even so, they could not afford to lose a single vote in their 50-member caucus.

Biden defended his proposal against Republican criticism that he was including too many provisions unrelated to infrastructure, with less than 6% of the total spending going to roads and bridges.

"The idea of infrastructure has always evolved to meet the aspirations of the American people and their needs," he said. "And it's evolving again today."

The proposal includes money to make broadband internet access universal, replace lead pipes and build a network of charging stations for electric cars. There's also funding for research and development and to expand caregiving programs for the elderly and disabled.

The plan could potentially create millions of jobs in manufacturing, construction and related services.

Congress returns from its recess next week, and Biden wants a final deal passed this summer — an extremely ambitious timetable given the package's scope and the political pitfalls.

"We'll be listening. We'll be open to good ideas and good-faith negotiation," Biden said. "But here's what we won't be open to — we won't be open to doing nothing. Inaction simply is not an option."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Readies Long-Awaited Executive Actions on Guns

    Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty President Joe Biden on Thursday will announce six executive actions intended to address the “epidemic” of gun violence in the United States, senior administration officials said on Wednesday evening, the administration’s first concrete steps to address an issue that Biden has wrestled with since his time in the U.S. Senate.“We know that Americans are dying from gun violence, every single day in this country,” an official told reporters in a phone briefing previewing the executive actions. “That’s why we are pursuing an agenda that will address not only mass shootings, but also community violence that is proportionately affecting black and brown Americans, domestic violence, and suicide by firearm.”The actions come as the slow return to normalcy in American life has brought with it a succession of mass-casualty shootings across the country, and as gun-control advocates have grown anxious that Biden’s focus on pandemic recovery could come at the expense of an issue that has languished without meaningful legislative action in Congress for decades.The orders, according to administration officials who stressed that they are only “initial” reforms and will likely be followed by additional actions in the coming months, touch on a range of issues relating to gun purchases, the publication of “red flag” legislation as a roadmap for state-level action, and data collection regarding firearm trafficking, as well as some issues specifically relating to recent mass shootings, including requiring that guns requiring a stabilizing brace—like the one used in a supermarket shooting in Boulder last month—be subject to the requirements of the National Firearms Act. The act requires such weapons to be registered with the federal government.The actions also include ordering the Justice Department to draft a proposal to stop the proliferation of so-called “ghost guns,” which are assembled from kits and cannot be traced by law enforcement. That provision was first reported by Politico.Finally, the president will announce his intention to nominate David Chipman to be director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. Chipman, a former special agent at the bureau, is a senior adviser with the gun-control advocacy group founded by former Arizona congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who was nearly killed in a 2011 shooting that claimed six lives.‘He Shot Right at Us’: Gunman Kills 10 People, Including Cop, at Boulder Supermarket“There’s no one better to lead ATF right now,” an administration official said. “He will help the federal government better enforce our gun laws, while respecting the Second Amendment.”The actions come as Democrats have put increasingly public pressure on the White House to address gun violence in the United States. Last week, more than 100 House Democrats signed a letter calling on Biden to “take executive action” in order to better regulate assault-style rifles like those used in the Boulder shooting—which one of the orders will do.“For too long, gun manufacturers in order to circumvent the National Firearms Act have designed and marketed concealable AR-15 style firearms which fire rifle rounds,” states the letter, authored by Reps. Mike Thompson (D-CA), Joe Neguse (D-CO), Val Demings (D-FL) and Ed Perlmutter (D-CO). “Concealable assault-style firearms that fire rifle rounds pose an unreasonable threat to our communities and should be fully regulated under the National Firearms Act consistent with the intent and history of the law.”But the actions also demonstrate the limitations of Biden’s ability to address gun violence to the degree that many advocates have long called for without the cooperation of Congress—particularly Chipman’s nomination. The ATF has not had a Senate-confirmed director since 2015, and the former special agent’s role as an outspoken supporter of gun reform makes the outlook for his confirmation murky in a closely divided Senate.“The president will continue to reiterate his message, which is that we need Congress to act,” an administration official told reporters on Wednesday. “These are policies that are bipartisan with the American people—the vast majority of people support universal background checks, support other actions to reduce gun violence in this country. It is long, long past time for Congress to act.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Best Places to Travel in May

    Downtown is just a 20-minute drive from Saguaro National Park, where you can spot the country’s largest cacti (some reach 50 feet) and wildflowers during the spring months. You don't want to miss any of those blooms or sunsets, so try to set up camp as close to the park as you can.

  • Biden has yet to reunite any migrant families separated under Trump

    Not one of the hundreds of migrant families separated from President Trump's zero-tolerance policy has been reunited under President Biden thus far, senior Department of Homeland Security officials confirmed on Wednesday. Why it matters: Reuniting migrant families was one of Biden's clearest immigration-related promises. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Given the lack of process set up under Trump when families were being separated, the current administration is faced with manually digging through government files to try to locate the parents of children who were separated."Regarding the reunifications thus far, the task force has not directly reunified any families yet, and that's because we really are trying to build the processes and the information," a senior DHS official said. Between the lines: Officials told reporters on a call this morning that they're poring through roughly 5,600 migrant child cases from 2017, which hadn't yet been reviewed for evidence of family separation. The officials said they are moving "as quickly as we can" to both identify and reunite separated children, but that a lot of the information they inherited from the Trump administration is "incomplete."The senior officials added they are also looking for children who might have been separated from legal guardians who were not their parents, noting the process is “likely to increase the numbers” of families still separated.Yes, but: Some families have already been separated for nearly three years, and as of December, the parents of more than 500 migrant children have not yet been located.Officials said they are being meticulous with their review "because we are very concerned about not retraumatizing" migrants. The big picture: In February, Biden announced a family reunification task force led by DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas charged with identifying all of the children who had been separated from a parent or legal guardian at the U.S.-Mexico border under the Trump administration.Mayorkas appointed Michelle Brané as the executive director of the task force. The ACLU, which had sued over the separation of children, entered into settlement negotiations with the Biden administration, citing the task force's intentions and work to reunify the remaining families. Those negotiations are ongoing, according to one of the DHS officials, who said that "all the parties believe that the negotiations are in the best interest of the government's efforts to unite families."The lead ACLU attorney on the case, Lee Gelernt, told Axios: “In the last week, we’ve made progress with the task force on reunifying the first group of separated families. The key will be whether that progress continues.” Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • House vacancies leave Democrats with tenuous hold on majority

    Democrats now hold only 218 seats in the House, compared to 212 for Republicans.

  • New ID cards for Ethiopia's Tigrayan refugees may be proof of 'systematic' ethnic cleansing, investigation reveals

    An investigation from The Associated Press sheds new light on allegations of ethnic cleansing in Ethiopia. Nine refugees from different communities in the northern Tigray region, home to a months-long violent conflict that began last November, confirmed that authorities in the neighboring Amhara region issued them new identification cards that eliminate "all traces of Tigray." One refugee, Seid Mussa Omar, told AP the Amhara authorities now in charge of the Tigrayan city of Humera took his original ID card and burned it before handing him a new one, which AP examined. It was issued in the Amharic language — Seid, a nurse, also said anyone who came to the hospital where he worked was only allowed to speak Amharic — and contained an Amhara stamp with no mention of Tigray anywhere. It may sound like a small anecdote buried within a story marked by so much physical violence, but AP described the new ID cards as "the latest evidence of a systematic drive by the Ethiopian government and its allies to destroy the Tigrayan people." As Seid put it, "their aim is to erase Tigray." The Ethiopian government denies involvement in the atrocities and maintains it rejects "any and all notions and practices of ethnic cleansing," saying it will not "turn a blind eye to such crimes." Read more at The Associated Press. More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPThe Matt Gaetz case now reportedly involves a marijuana entrepreneur/hand surgeonThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers

  • Treasury says Biden tax plan will fully pay for infrastructure proposal

    Made in America Tax Plan would fully fund president's infrastructure proposal over a 15-year period according to a new Treasury Department report.

  • UPDATE 2-UK variant of COVID-19 is now most common strain in United States - CDC

    The highly contagious variant of COVID-19 first discovered in the United Kingdom has become the most common strain of the virus in the United States as cases continue to climb, a top U.S. health official said on Wednesday. The strain, known as B.1.1.7, was identified in Britain last fall and has since been detected in 52 jurisdictions in the United States, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told reporters at a White House briefing. U.S. public health officials have urged Americans to get vaccinated as soon as possible in part to prevent new variants of the novel coronavirus from spreading.

  • Reports: Rep. Matt Gaetz sought blanket pardons from President Trump

    Rep. Matt Gaetz sought blanket pardons in Trump's final days, according to The New York Times and Fox News.

  • Biden: ‘Inaction’ not an option on infrastructure

    "We invest today so that these jobs will be here in America tomorrow!"U.S. President Joe Biden sharpened arguments for his $2 trillion-plus new spending proposal in a speech on Wednesday - challenging those who oppose his plan and the taxes that would be raised to pay for it and arguing that investing in infrastructure will create jobs."It’s also a blueprint for infrastructure needed for tomorrow, not just yesterday, for tomorrow. For American jobs, for American competitiveness..."Biden faces stiff opposition from Republicans, companies and even some in his own Democratic Party to key elements of the proposal he laid out a week ago, which must be approved by Congress to become a reality.Biden is planning a host of investments over eight years on roads and bridges, but also expanding broadband internet access, caring for the elderly, boosting domestic manufacturers and building high-speed rail.The president said he was willing to negotiate, but reiterated his pledge not to raise taxes on any American making less than $400,000."Debate is welcome, compromise is inevitable. over the next few weeks we’ll hear from republicans and democrats and, from everyone. but here’s what we won’t be open to. we’re not going to be open to doing nothing - inaction is imply not an option.”As for how to pay for it - the largest share of funding for the proposal would come from a sharp increase in the corporate tax rate to 28%, from the 21% set by President Trump in 2017.Biden's plan also raises taxes on companies' overseas earnings and introduces a new minimum tax on the profits they report to investors.“It’s honest, it’s fair, fiscally responsible, and it pays for what we need. And it reduces the debt over the long term."On Wednesday, the Treasury Department released details of the tax elements of the proposal, including plans to increase auditing and enforcement, that it said would raise about $2.5 trillion over 15 years.At times Biden sounded downright incredulous, saying it wasn’t fair to American tax payers that so many corporations paid no taxes."I'm not trying to punish anybody - but damnit, maybe it’s because I’m from a middle class family - but I’m sick and tired of ordinary people being fleeced."The business lobby and Republicans have been withering in their criticisms of the proposal. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the largest U.S. business group, last month called Biden's proposed hike in corporate taxes "dangerously misguided" But Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos said on Tuesday that he supports hiking the U.S. corporate tax rate as part of an infrastructure overhaul. But the carefully worded statement stopped short of endorsing the full spectrum of Biden's proposals.

  • List of universities requiring vaccines grows and so does pushback

    The list of universities requiring vaccinations to return to campus in the fall is growing longer by the day. Why it matters: With the mandates, universities are going where most corporations have not. The political and legal blowback is already taking shape.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe requirements will help ensure a full return to normal, which has huge financial upside for the colleges — and the workers and businesses that depend on them — that were pummeled during the pandemic year. What they’re saying: “If you’re a residential college, some of those have taken big hits because they have dormitories to maintain and they haven’t collected any revenue from them,” Sandy Baum, a nonresident senior fellow at the Urban Institute, tells Axios.What’s going on: Brown University is the latest to mandate a vaccine for students and faculty in the fall — joining Cornell, Nova Southeastern Florida and others.New Jersey-based public university Rutgers was among the first to announce it would require shots for students, though not for faculty and staff.Rutgers says “data clearly reflects that students have a 60% to 70% higher positivity rate than faculty and staff. This is to be expected since they are highly mobile and highly interactive,” per a statement. Another caveat: Universities say students with religious or medical reasons can be exempt — a process that may be a logistical and legal nightmare, education trade group American Council on Education warns.“Legally and respectfully” managing these requests “will require administrative attention and risk vocal challenges ... likely amplified on social media,” the group says in a recent brief.Even if mandates ultimately become permissible in schools and workplaces, policymakers will likely consider whether mandates are “the most effective means in accomplishing this goal” of mass vaccinations, a Wednesday policy brief from the Kaiser Family Foundation says. Background: Colleges have historically required vaccines for other viruses.The big picture: Other universities are encouraging students to get vaccinated, even with incentives, but have stopped short of a mandate, saying there is an equity benefit to not excluding all those who can’t or decide not to receive a shot.Arizona University has been vocal in having maintained a low positivity rate of 0.31% and will not mandate student vaccinations. University of Florida partnered with the state to secure mass vaccination plans for any student who wants one. Some lawmakers are pushing back on mandates overall, including for schools. Some states are considering legislation that would prohibit entities like schools and private businesses from conditioning attendance or services on receipt of the COVID-19 vaccine, per KFF. One New Jersey assemblywoman plans to introduce legislation to prevent Rutgers from mandating students to getting the vaccine by the fall, Patch reports.The next flashpoint: How students will prove they are vaccinated as “vaccine passports” stir up political feuds.States like Texas and Florida are banning them — with potential implications for colleges based there. NIAID’s Anthony Fauci said this week the federal government won’t mandate vaccine passports.Florida-based Nova Southeastern — which has a vaccination center onsite — tells Axios it’s still figuring out a verification system for people inoculated elsewhere.Northeastern says an announcement on how students will prove their status is coming soon. Cornell has set up a “proof of vaccination” portal.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Biden White House in talks with airlines on vaccine passports; will issue guidance

    The Biden administration is in extended discussions with U.S. airlines and other travel industry groups to provide technical guidance for vaccine passports that could be used to ramp up international air travel safely, industry officials said. The administration has repeatedly made clear it will not require any businesses or Americans to use a digital COVID-19 health credential, however. The key question, airline and travel industry officials say, is whether the U.S. government will set standards or guidelines to assure foreign governments that data in U.S. traveler digital passports is accurate.

  • Texas investigating abuse allegations at migrant facility

    Texas child welfare officials said Wednesday they received three reports alleging abuse and neglect at a San Antonio coliseum that is holding more than 1,600 immigrant teenagers who crossed the southern border. It is the first time state officials announced they are investigating such allegations at one of the emergency facilities the U.S. government has quickly set up in Texas amid a sharp increase in crossings of unaccompanied youths. A county official who also volunteers at the San Antonio site, the Freeman Coliseum, said the nature of the allegations do not align with what she has seen in multiple visits to the facility.

  • Chuck Schumer’s Tax Bailout for Rich Liberals

    Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer claims to be a progressive Democrat and champion of the working class, but he’s pulling every string he can right now to ensure that a tax cut for rich liberals makes it into President Biden’s infrastructure legislation. Specifically, Schumer is working to include a repeal of the limits the GOP’s 2017 tax-reform package placed on the State and Local Tax Deduction (SALT). The SALT deduction allows citizens to write off their state and local tax bills on their federal taxes, reducing the amount owed in federal taxes for those who face higher taxes locally. In practice, it means that the cost of federal-government spending is not borne equally by all citizens: Richer residents of liberal states pay less of their share than they would otherwise. “More taxpayers claim the SALT deduction in states with higher-tax regimes that provide more government services (e.g., New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, etc.),” the Tax Foundation explains. It sounds complicated, but it’s actually pretty simple: The SALT deduction gives many wealthy people in blue states a discount on their federal taxes. Schumer wants to remove the limit the GOP placed on the deduction in 2017, so that SALT beneficiaries can write off more and save more on their federal taxes. It’s no coincidence that Schumer represents New York. Local business leaders and wealthy residents of the Empire State are lobbying the senator to restore their favorite tax subsidy in its entirety, and he’s certainly doing his best. Along with his fellow New York senator, Kirsten Gillibrand, he has introduced legislation to repeal the cap on the SALT deduction altogether. And his latest efforts to see repeal included in infrastructure legislation are just the culmination of his protracted campaign to restore the loophole. The hypocrisy here is galling. Senator Schumer has harshly criticized the GOP tax-reform package — under which two-thirds of Americans directly received a tax cut — as a disgraceful giveaway to the rich. “In my long career in politics, I have not seen a more regressive piece of legislation, so devoid of a rationale, so ill-suited for the condition of the country, so removed from the reality of what the American people need,” he said at the time of its passage. “Corporations and the very wealthy are doing great. There is no reason for rushing through a tax break for millionaires and billionaires, paid for by pilfering the pockets and the healthcare of middle-class Americans.” Yet could there be a better description of Schumer’s efforts to repeal the SALT cap than “rushing through a tax break for millionaires and billionaires, paid for by pilfering the pockets . . . of middle-class Americans?” According to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, nearly half of the benefits of repealing the SALT cap would go to households earning more than $1 million annually. Just 0.5 percent of the tax relief would go to households making less than $100,000. The liberal-leaning Brookings Institution estimates that eliminating the SALT cap would give members of the top 0.1 percent an average tax cut of nearly $145,000. Meanwhile, members of the middle class would, on average, see a $27 tax cut. Ironically, Brookings also notes that “Lifting the [SALT] cap would in fact give almost three times as much, as a share of the cut, to the top one percent as the [GOP tax] cuts did as a whole.” So, if Schumer still maintains that he has never seen a more regressive piece of legislation than the Trump tax cut, all he needs to do is read his own bill. Of course, there’s no such thing as a free lunch. Giving wealthy blue-state households a big tax cut means that either other federal taxpayers have to pick up the slack, or we all have to suffer the now-even-graver long-term economic consequences of mounting government debt. There was never a valid reason to enact the SALT deduction in the first place. Federal expenditures are (ostensibly) for the national benefit, and it’s just plain unfair to make citizens in some states pay more than others to fund them. More importantly, policymaking is about trade-offs, and right now, wealthy taxpayers in states with large governments are shielded from the full costs of their programs while enjoying the full benefits. That’s a recipe for dysfunction, and the only “upside” is tax discounts for rich liberals who don’t want to pay for what they voted for. Schumer can continue to push repealing the SALT cap. But he can’t convincingly claim that it’s progressive, fair, or anything but a naked handout for his wealthy constituents.

  • Kim Kardashian is now officially even richer as Forbes elevates her to billionaire status

    The rich Kardashian is now richer than before.

  • Pressure builds over restrictive voting bills in Texas

    Amid the fallout over Georgia's new sweeping elections law, Texas Democrats and voting rights activists are strategizing how to get some of the state's biggest employers to apply political pressure on lawmakers weighing restrictive voting bills in the Lone Star State. Over the course of nearly a week, a handful of corporate giants including American Airlines, Dell, Microsoft and AT&T issued statements voicing varying degrees of concern about the bills put forth by Republicans in both chambers of the Texas legislature. Many of the corporate responses came on the heels of the state Senate's passage of SB7, leaving all eyes on the ongoing movements of HB6, the state House version of the bill.

  • Tapping Into the Vaccine Whisper Network

    Because we can't stop talking about how to get the shot.

  • ‘Exterminate All the Brutes’ Makes Painful Poetry Out of World History: TV Review

    Raoul Peck is a director who feels deep and evident comfort bringing together different manners of storytelling. His 2016 documentary about James Baldwin, “I Am Not Your Negro,” was notable not merely for the brilliance and insight of Baldwin but for its blending of the late author’s recollections with narration and explication of the times […]

  • 3 newcomers in New Zealand cricket squad for 2 England tests

    South Africa-born batsman Devon Conway has been named among three uncapped players in the New Zealand cricket team which will play two tests in England in June. Conway has played Twenty20 and one-day internationals in the past year and is included in the test squad for the first time along with Wellington allrounder Rachin Ravindra and seamer Jacob Duffy. New Zealand has named a 20-man squad for the tests at Lord’s from June 2 and Edgbaston from June 10.

  • Remains in Missouri identified as missing Chinese woman

    Decomposed remains found in a Missouri park have been positively identified as those of a Chinese woman who had been missing from Columbia, Missouri, since 2019, authorities said Tuesday. Columbia Mayor Brian Treece said forensic experts used dental records to identify Mengqi Ji's remains, which were found by a hunter on March 25 at Rock Bridge Memorial State Park about 5 miles (8.05 kilometers) south of Columbia. “I want to express to Mengqi Ji’s family members, and to their community of supporters, that we support you and your wish for justice,” Treece said.

  • COVID-19 hasn't slowed global warming: Earth's carbon dioxide levels highest in over 3 million years, NOAA says

    The level of carbon dioxide in the Earth's atmosphere is now higher than it's been in at least 3.6 million years, federal scientists said Wednesday.