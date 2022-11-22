Biden is 'directly' involved in railroad strike negotiations - White House

FILE PHOTO: President Joe Biden arrives back at the White House in Washington
1

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is "directly" involved in negotiations to end a railroad strike that threatens to shutdown supply chains, the White House said.

The president has said a shutdown is "unacceptable," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, and that the best option is for all parties to resolve the issue themselves.

However, she said, "the president is indeed involved, directly," with the parties, she said, without providing specifics.

(Reporting by Steve Holland)

