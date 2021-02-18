Biden directs ICE to focus arrests and removals on security threats

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Molly O'Toole
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ICE
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detain a man in Los Angeles in 2017. (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

Aadministration officials issued interim guidance Thursday to Immigration and Customs Enforcement to focus on "significant threats," as President Biden's order for a 100-day pause on most deportations remains hampered by court rulings out of Texas.

Department of Homeland Security officials said ICE officers will be directed to prioritize for arrest and removal immigrants without legal status in the United States such as suspected terrorists and spies, illegal border crossers, felons and active gang members, in contrast to those with family members or community ties, medical issues or minor criminal records.

“By focusing our limited resources on cases that present threats to national security, border security and public safety, our agency will more ably and effectively execute its law enforcement mission,” acting ICE Director Tae Johnson said in a statement.

If cases don't meet the national or border security or public safety threat categories, officials said, ICE officers will need prior approval from superiors for taking enforcement actions.

As vice president, Biden served an Obama administration that was assailed by the political left as led by the "deporter in chief," and by the right as letting "dangerous criminals" roam freely in the United States by directing immigration authorities to use prosecutorial discretion.

Biden has called the Obama-era deportations, some of which targeted families and workplaces, a "big mistake" and has pledged swift action to "undo the moral and national shame" of the Trump administration, including a sweeping comprehensive immigration reform bill introduced Thursday that offers some 11 million immigrants in the United States without legal status a pathway to citizenship.

The effort has already taken hits, but as Biden officials urge patience while they work to unwind more than 1,000 actions President Trump took to crack down on immigration, lawmakers and advocates are calling for him to go further to stop the mass deportations that have marked his first weeks in office.

In one of the Biden administration's first moves, Homeland Security officials issued a policy pausing most deportations of immigrants in the U.S. illegally for 100 days. Texas Atty. Gen. Ken Paxton quickly brought a lawsuit, and last week a Trump-appointed federal judge in Texas extended an initial block on the removal moratorium Biden had issued just a few days after taking office, underscoring the conservative opposition that his immigration agenda faces in Congress and the courts.

"Texas is the FIRST state in the nation to bring a lawsuit against the Biden Admin. AND WE WON," Paxton tweeted. "Within 6 days of Biden’s inauguration, Texas has HALTED his illegal deportation freeze. *This* was a seditious left-wing insurrection," he continued, alluding to the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol fueled by President Trump. "And my team and I stopped it."

In defiance of Biden's directives, ICE has deported hundreds of immigrants to Central America, the Caribbean and sub-Saharan Africa in his first weeks in office, continuing a disproportionate targeting of Black immigrants that officials ramped up in Trump's final months in the White House.

Lawmakers and advocates say Biden should take more action to halt the removals amid allegations ICE officers have coerced deportations of asylum seekers with assault, threats of exposing them to COVID-19 and falsified documents, and sent individuals to countries they are not from.

ICE "continues to act with the same impunity it has engaged in over the last four years under the Trump Administration,” lawmakers wrote last week to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas. "We urge you to immediately halt these cruel, unnecessary removals and secure safety, due process, and justice for all."

Biden also faces resistance within the Homeland Security Department itself, with outgoing Trump appointees penning last-ditch labor agreements with unions representing career ICE officers and Border Patrol agents and some bristling at what they view as constraints after Trump's "take the gloves off" approach. The department disapproved of the ICE agreement Tuesday, also the subject of a whistleblower complaint.

Department officials alluded to this tension Thursday, noting the new interim guidance for ICE includes additional reporting and oversight requirements.

"This guidance does contemplate that they are going to be able to exercise their professional judgement and act professionally in following the guidelines, and it’s important that we instill in them that trust," one Homeland Security official said on a press call Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity without providing a reason. "The guidelines also contain some accountability and transparency provisions that we of course take seriously."

Naureen Shah of the American Civil Liberties Union criticized the memo as "a disappointing step backward from the Biden administration’s earlier commitments to fully break from the harmful deportation policies of both the Trump and Obama presidencies."

"While the Biden administration rightly acknowledges that immigrants are our family members, our co-workers and our neighbors, for now it has chosen to continue giving ICE officers significant discretion to conduct operations that harm our communities and tear families apart," she said. "The interim enforcement priorities detailed today import the injustices of the criminal legal system and will lead to continued disproportionate deportations of Black and brown immigrants."

John Sandweg, acting ICE director and general counsel at the Homeland Security Department under President Obama, said he understands "the scar tissue" advocates carry from that time but argued that the new ICE guidance will have "much greater impact than anyone realizes" because it is a "chain-of-command-oriented agency."

"ICE follows its policies to a T," Sandweg said. "These are very clear-cut policies, they’re focused on a narrow subset of the overall undocumented population, so that officers focus exactly where they should…. I don’t share the groups' concerns that somehow they will kind of continue Trump-era policies or result in individuals who don’t pose public safety being apprehended or deported."

Biden officials also left open the door to releases from detention as a result of the directives, adding that authorities will also be reviewing the cases of individuals already detained who have pending immigration claims to decide whether they meet the priorities for removal.

"The memo by its terms applies to all manner of enforcement actions, and that includes the terms of custody," an official said on the press call. "It is possible that there would be different recommendations about detention as a result of this guidance."

As of Feb. 12, ICE was holding nearly 14,000 in detention in the United States, a dramatic drop from its average daily total of more than 50,000 in fiscal 2019. Of more than 100,000 immigrants in detention tested for the coronavirus, according to the agency, nearly 9,500 have tested positive, and there are currently more than 500 active cases.

Biden has said he would end for-profit, private immigration detention, which accounts for a majority overall, but so far has not done so. It's as yet unclear what will be done about existing contracts with the private prison companies.

In a report published Feb. 12, the Government Accountability Office concluded that ICE has increasingly guaranteed minimum payments to such contractors regardless of whether detention beds were actually used — paying $20.5 million for over 12,000 unused beds a day, on average, in May 2020 alone — and that agency leadership has hindered independent and effective oversight of detention contracts.

In contrast to the Obama administration approach to immigration enforcement within the United States, the directives, which officials said they expect to be replaced within 90 days, include among priorities for enforcement those apprehended attempting to enter the United States between official ports of entry, on or after Nov. 1, 2020.

Under U.S. law, migrants have the right to seek asylum at the border regardless of how they enter, whether at or between official ports. Officials said the new guidance does not preclude migrants from seeking asylum.

"The guidance doesn’t purport to repeal asylum protections," another Homeland Security official said on the call. "Individuals can still claim asylum."

On Friday, U.S. officials, working with Mexican counterparts and United Nations experts, will start processing an estimated more than 25,000 asylum seekers stuck south of the U.S.-Mexico border under a Trump policy known as “Remain in Mexico,” beginning at the port of entry in San Ysidro, Calif., officials told The Times.

Biden had said he’d end the program, which forced asylum seekers to wait in Mexico in some of the world's most dangerous cities on cases in U.S. immigration courts, but instead paused it. He has also kept in place Title 42, a Trump-era policy purportedly in the name of public health under which hundreds of thousands of migrants have been rapidly expelled without due process, including asylum seekers and unaccompanied children.

"We’ve been explicit that travel restrictions related to COVID-19 continue to exist and will be enforced," one official said on the Thursday call. "We've also said for some time now, especially during a pandemic, you can’t just reopen processing at the border; it's not a light switch, you can’t just flip it."

Cautious about a surge in migration to the border, Biden officials have repeatedly stressed that changes to immigration policy, whether represented in the reform legislation, the renewed asylum processing or the latest guidance to ICE, do not mean that the border is now open.

The guidance, the official said, "does not exempt any individual who is unlawfully in the U.S. — they will still be subject to enforcement action, and it does not exempt anyone from removal if they are unlawfully in the U.S."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Bomb threat backfires on Oklahoma man trying to avoid going to court, feds say

    An Oklahoma man tried avoiding court with a hoax bomb threat, authorities say.

  • George Clooney To Receive Cinema Audio Society’s Filmmaker Award

    George Clooney will receive the Cinema Audio Society’s Filmmaker Award during the virtual 57th annual CAS Awards ceremony on April 17. “George embodies a strength of character that not only shows in the integrity and preeminence of his works but in the way he regards and is regarded by his creative teams and collaborators,” said […]

  • ICE issues new interim enforcement guidelines on arrests, deportations

    U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has updated the instructions it gives to field officers to outline new priorities for arresting and deporting undocumented immigrants, according to three Department of Homeland Security officials. New top priorities for the agency include anyone suspected of engaging in terrorism or espionage, aggravated felons or those convicted of a gang-related offense, as well as anyone who crossed the border illegally after Nov. 1, 2020. ICE agents in the field will be required to obtain pre-approval from their superiors before arresting and detaining anyone who does not fall into those categories.

  • Kevin Durant named All-Star Game captain; Kyrie Irving East starter

    Two members of Brooklyn’s big three will start in the 2021 NBA All-Star Game, which is set to take place on March 7 in Atlanta. Kevin Durant was the leading vote-getter in the Eastern Conference and will be one of the game’s two captains as a result. Kyrie Irving was also named an Eastern Conference starter for this year’s All-Star Game. James Harden finished third in the Eastern Conference guard voting, with Washington’s Bradley Beal leading the group and Irving right behind the Wizards guard

  • Donald Glover Lands Reported Eight-Figure Deal With Amazon

    Actor, writer, director and producer Donald Glover is reportedly leaving Walt Disney Co's (NYSE: DIS) FX network for a multiyear eight-figure deal with Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). What Happened: The “Atlanta” star’s new deal will include an Amazon Prime content channel spotlighting his work and other productions that he will curate, The Hollywood Reporter said, citing unnamed sources. Among the projects reportedly being planned is a series called “Hive” about a Beyoncé-like figure. “Hive” is being formulated by writer Janine Nabers (“Watchmen,” “Away”) and Malia Obama, the daughter of former President Barack Obama, has reportedly been recruited to be part of the writing staff. Stephen Glover, who wrote and produced “Atlanta” with his brother, has also signed a deal with Amazon. This news comes after Glover announced that he was teaming with “Fleabag” star Phoebe Waller-Bridge on an Amazon series based on the 2005 film “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. This production is scheduled to premiere in 2022. Waller-Bridge signed a $20 million deal with Amazon in 2019. What Happens Next: The Hollywood Reporter also reported that Glover’s FX series “Atlanta” has been renewed for its third and fourth season and will begin production next month; production was scheduled to begin in March 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The last original “Atlanta” episodes aired in May 2018. Glover’s new deal with Amazon reportedly enables him to continue working on “Atlanta” if he desires to keep the series going. Glover won acting and directing Emmy Awards for “Atlanta,” as well as acting honors from the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Television Awards and NAACP Image Awards. Photo of Donald Glover courtesy Viv Lynch / Creative Commons. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga4 Analysts On Twilio's Year-End Report: 'Digital Darling'Bill Gates Thinks Donald Trump Should Be Allowed Back On Twitter© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • ESPN predicts Panthers’ starting QB in 2021 will be Deshaun Watson

    In the case of the Carolina Panthers they picked Deshaun Watson.

  • Lions sign DT Joel Heath to reserve/future contract

    Heath played four years with the Houston Texans

  • THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Pulp Fiction' 26 years later

    The iconic Quentin Tarantino film came out 26 years ago. Here's what stars like John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson are up to now.

  • To Understand America, You Need to Understand the Black Church

    Rev. Raphael Warnock speaks at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, on Jan. 12, 2018. In fact, during Reconstruction, the historian Eric Foner tells us, three of the first sixteen African American members of Congress were ministers, and of the more than 2,000 Black officeholders at every level of government in that era, more than 240 were ministers—second only to farmers.

  • Addison Rae and the TikTokers Invading Hollywood

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos via Glamour UK/GettyIf you’ve happened to open up TikTok within the past year, you’ve probably come across Addison Rae.The 20-year-old is known for her dance videos, where she pulls cutesy faces as she lip-syncs to songs and performs little routines. It might not seem like much, but the former dancer rakes in an estimated $5 million a year thanks to lucrative brand partnerships that want to reach her 112.2 million followers across TikTok and Instagram.She’s achieved Gen Z “It Girl” status after deciding to drop out of Louisiana State University and make content full-time, putting on hold her plan to become a broadcast journalist. It’s a bet that has certainly paid off.Since joining TikTok in the summer of 2019, Rae has launched a makeup line, tried her hand at singing, and landed a starring role in the upcoming movie He’s All That, a remake of the 1999 film She’s All That.Rae has even caught the eye of the Kardashian family, modeling for Kim Kardashian West’s SKIMS loungewear line and regularly hanging out with 41-year-old Kourtney Kardashian.Now, Glamour UK has put Rae on its digital cover for February, giving her the full celebrity treatment. Stylist Law Roach, whose work consistently lands Zendaya on “best dressed” lists, pulled Dolce & Gabbana and Miu Miu frocks for Rae to wear. Celebrity photographer Mike Rosenthal snapped the cover images and Mary Phillips, who recently worked with Jennifer Lopez for Coach and Kendall Jenner in the now viral SKIMS Valentine’s Day lingerie shoot, was hired for makeup. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Addison Rae ♥️ (@addisonraee) But beyond the interview, where Rae discussed dealing with trolls, her mental health, and hopes for her career, the influencer making the cover is news in and of itself. It signifies that Rae and other TikTokers have garnered enough star power to infiltrate the celebrity landscape—and the industry is welcoming them with open arms.Just last week, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) announced it would allow content creators across all social media platforms to become members. Previously, only YouTubers were extended the opportunity to join the union if they produced sponsored videos.“As new ways of storytelling emerge, it’s imperative that we embrace and lift up these artists,” SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris said.The union’s new agreement allows influencers to secure health and pension benefits, and an easier route to Hollywood, as membership can lead to more roles and gigs.Rae will be far from the only TikToker who now qualifies to join SAG-AFTRA.For instance, there’s 16-year-old fellow dancer Charli D’Amelio, who is the most followed creator on the app with 108.1 million followers. Declared as the face of the platform by The New Yorker, she was featured alongside Megan Thee Stallion, T-Pain, Spice Girl Mel B, and Real Housewives of New Jersey cast members in Sabra Hummus’ Super Bowl commercial in 2020.Plus, she’s recently teamed up with Dunkin’ to create a new signature coffee drink after the success of “The Charli” cold brew beverage in September.D’Amelio’s sister Dixie also boasts a large following and used her platform to launch a music career. Her debut song “Be Happy” climbed its way to Billboard’s Top 50 by November after its release last summer. (Rae is also rumored to be embarking on a music career, releasing a single soon.)The sisters are so popular that Hulu picked up a docuseries that will follow their family as they navigate their newfound fame, with the eight episodes set to air later this year.Noah Beck is also a sought-after creator to work with due to his 21.5 million followers. The former soccer player, who happens to be dating Dixie, was tapped by Louis Vuitton as a VIP guest at its virtual fall 2021 menswear show, earning him a write-up in Vogue.“It’s crazy to think I went from wearing gym shorts and tees 80% of the time when I was playing soccer, to now working with some of the hottest luxury brands and being invited to Fashion Week,” he said.He also seems keen for an acting debut, explaining how he squeezed in a self-tape on the same day as the show.But despite the seemingly endless stream of branded deals, it’s still too soon to tell how far TikTok influencers will go. The platform has long been compared to Vine, a now defunct video social media app that allowed users to create quick 6-second clips.A wave of Vine creators became overnight sensations and headed to Los Angeles in hopes of launching full-time careers, including King Bach, Gabbie Hanna, brothers Jake and Logan Paul, Lele Pons, Nash Grier, Liza Koshy, Brittany Furlan, David Dobrik, and of course singer Shawn Mendes.Some found mainstream success. Mendes has been nominated for two Grammys, King Bach has consistently secured work in various television shows and films, and comedian Liza Koshy interviewed celebrities during the Met Gala for Vogue in 2018 and 2019.The controversial Paul brothers pivoted to YouTube, where they have amassed millions of followers for pulling various stunts, including COVID-denier Jake taunting Conor McGregor in hopes he’d agree to a boxing match. Logan is set to go up against Floyd Mayweather in the ring on February 20.But many Viners’ social media fame had fizzled out by the time the app was shuttered in October of 2016. Several are right back on TikTok in hopes they might finally make a career out of creating short-form content.As for Rae, she’s not worried about what will happen if TikTok’s popularity is suddenly overtaken by the newest craze. For now, she’s enjoying her current success and taking “every opportunity I can to just accomplish everything that I dreamed of.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio says he believes Ron Kim

    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he believes comments made by state Assembly Member Ron Kim that Governor Cuomo vowed to "destroy" him during a private phone call last week. (Feb. 18)

  • Judge says Capitol riot suspects 'zip tie guy' and his mom must stay in custody

    Eric Munchel, dubbed "zip tie guy" in the aftermath of the insurrection, and his mother Lisa Eisenhart will be held until their trials.

  • Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Relationship Now: They ‘Are at a Standstill’

    “There is very little hope of reconciliation. It would have to be a miracle. But Kanye does believe in miracles,” one source said.

  • Biden’s stimulus plan will do little to stimulate the economy

    The $1,400 stimulus checks Biden wants to send won’t trickle down to industries most affected by the pandemic. (Letters to the Editor)

  • GOP operatives say McConnell isn't interested in fighting with Trump, wants to focus on winning in 2022

    When it comes to former President Donald Trump versus Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Republican operatives have no idea how far their feud will go. McConnell holds Trump responsible for Republicans losing the Senate, The Washington Post reports, and Trump is still smarting from McConnell saying publicly that he holds him "practically and morally responsible" for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Trump released a statement on Tuesday that went for the jugular, calling McConnell a "dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack." On Wednesday, the Post interviewed 10 Republicans close to McConnell and Trump, who said the men couldn't be more different. "The contrast is pretty simple: Mitch McConnell doesn't care about being liked, he cares about winning," Steven Law, president of the Senate Leadership Fund super PAC, told the Post. "Donald Trump cares about being liked; he cares much less about winning." McConnell wants to focus on picking apart Democratic policies and finding strong Republican candidates for future elections, the Post reports, with people close to him saying he is not interested in a constant back and forth with the former president. Some Trump associates are pushing him to do what he can to get McConnell out of his leadership role, but others have told him he needs to stop going after McConnell, because it's a bad look for both of them. Trump disagrees, the Post reports, telling them he is making his supporters happy and getting good TV coverage. Even though McConnell wants to move on, people close to him say his thirst for power is so strong that he would be willing to reach an agreement with Trump if it meant he'd be back in control of the Senate. "If you told Mitch McConnell that every single day he'd receive a love letter from Donald Trump excoriating his physical appearance and ultimately he ended up with the majority in 2022, he'd take the deal in a heartbeat," former aide Josh Holmes told the Post. More stories from theweek.comThe chilling tributes to Rush LimbaughTrevor Noah and Jimmy Kimmel spin Ted Cruz's Cancun misadventure into jokes, mortification, travel adsTexas governor walks back Fox News comments on Green New Deal, says gas, coal failed in Texas freeze

  • Russia rejects European rights court's order to free Navalny

    Europe's top human rights court has ordered Russia to release jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a ruling quickly rejected Wednesday by Russian authorities who are bent on isolating the Kremlin's most prominent foe. The decision by the European Court of Human Rights had demanded that Russia free Navalny immediately and warns that failing to do so would mark a breach of the European human rights convention. Russia's justice minister dismissed the court's demand as “unfounded and unlawful.”

  • Democrats unveil proposal to give undocumented migrants pathway to citizenship

    Proposed legislation would allow eligible immigrants to apply for temporary legal status and right to work The proposed new laws would allow some undocumented immigrants to embark on an eight-year path to citizenship. Photograph: Sandy Huffaker/AFP/Getty Images The Biden administration and congressional Democrats formally unveiled legislation on Thursday that would dramatically reshape the nation’s immigration laws and create a pathway to citizenship for the millions of undocumented immigrants in the United States. After two decades of failing to advance meaningful immigration reform, Joe Biden and his allies on Capitol Hill are reviving the effort, which the new president has signaled will be a top domestic priority. The proposal, built from the framework Biden outlined on his first day in office, will be introduced by California congresswoman Linda Sánchez, and in the Senate by New Jersey senator Bob Menendez, both Democrats with experience negotiating immigration legislation in Congress. “We have an economic and moral imperative to pass big, bold and inclusive immigration reform,” Menendez said during a virtual press conference. Democrats won a mandate in 2020, the senator argued, to rebuild the nation’s immigration system after four years of Donald Trump’s “hateful horror show”. The centerpiece of the legislation is an eight-year pathway to citizenship for the nation’s nearly 11 million undocumented immigrants, White House officials said on a call with reporters on Wednesday night. Under the plan, eligible undocumented immigrants would be allowed to live and work in the US. After five years, they could apply for a green card, giving them permanent status in the US and the opportunity to gain citizenship after three more years. Some immigrants, including farmworkers, those immigrants granted temporary status after fleeing war and natural disasters, and undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children, would be eligible to apply for green cards immediately, the officials said. After three years, they could apply to become US citizens. To avoid a surge at the border, petitioners must have been in the US by 1 January 2021, and would have to pass all required criminal and national security checks as well as file taxes and pay application fees. The proposal also attempts to streamline and expand the legal immigration system by raising the current caps on family and employer-based immigrant visas. Spouses, legal partners and children of permanent residents would be exempt from the current per-country caps, making it easier for them to join family already in the US. It would also explicitly include same-sex partners as immediate relatives. Another aspect of the plan would repeal Clinton-era immigration rules that bar undocumented immigrants who leave the US from lawfully re-entering for three or 10 years, depending on how long they were unlawfully present in the country. It also changes the term “alien” – a word immigrants advocates have long denounced as dehumanizing – to “noncitizen”. Congress has tried unsuccessfully to pass an immigration overhaul several times in recent decades, relying on a formula meant to attract bipartisan support that conditioned a pathway to citizenship for undocumented people on enhanced border security and enforcement. This bill breaks from that model. Instead of focusing on border security as a central component of the legislation, White House officials say the bill aims to address the “root causes” of migration. To that end, it would invest $4bn over four years in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras with the hope of preventing people from fleeing as a result of poverty and violence. The legislation would also establish processing centers throughout the region, where people from Central America could apply for refugee status to come to the US legally. An official said the goal was to stem the flow of migrants to the US border, a journey that has become increasingly perilous. The overhaul faces an uphill climb, as Democrats hold only narrow majorities in the House and Senate. Passing the bill in the Senate would require support from at least 10 Republicans, a tall order on an issue over which the parties have only grown more divided in recent years. Under Trump, Republicans rallied around many of the former president’s hardline, isolationist policies that enraged Democrats and independents. Officials dodged questions of how Biden planned to proceed if he could not win the support of Republican lawmakers. The Senate is split 50-50 and some activists are pushing Biden to use to a parliamentary tactic that would allow Democrats to pass certain immigration measures without any Republican support. “We’re focused on getting the bill introduced,” one senior White House official said on the call, adding later that it was “too early to speculate” about its prospects or the legislative path it might take. During the virtual press conference on Thursday, Sanchez and Menendez, the bill’s chief congressional backers, said they hoped to work with Republicans on the bill but had no intention of abandoning the push for sweeping reform in exchange for a more piecemeal approach. “The reason we have not gotten immigration reform over the finish line is not because of a lack of will,” Menendez said. “It is because time and time again we have compromised too much and capitulated too quickly to fringe voices who have refused to accept the humanity and contributions of immigrants to our country and dismiss everything … as amnesty.” On his first day in office, Biden set about undoing many of his predecessor’s immigration policies, including preserving Daca, an Obama-era program that shields immigrants brought to the US as children from deportation, halting construction on the border wall and repealing a ban on travelers from predominantly Muslim nations. Though presidents have broad authority on immigration, there are limits to what can be achieved by executive action. This was thrown into sharp relief after Trump tried to end the Daca program, leaving hundreds of thousands of recipients in a state of limbo amid the ensuing legal battle. At a CNN town hall on Tuesday, Biden reinforced his support for a sweeping overhaul that would establish a pathway to citizenship for the estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the US. But also said he was open to a targeted approach that would pave a way for smaller, dedicated groups of immigrants to obtain citizenship “in the meantime.”

  • Parris Island implements anti-extremism training following order from Pentagon

    In one class, senior drill instructors will lead recruits in a “heart to heart” discussion about personal conduct, a Parris Island spokesperson said.

  • Activists Are Warning That Hate Crimes Against Asian Americans Are on the Rise

    "Our community is being attacked. We are dying to be heard."

  • Mafia Framed Nurse After Killing Doctor Who Treated Cosa Nostra Boss

    Marcello Paternostro via ReutersWhen urologist Attilio Manca was found dead with two heroin needles still sticking out of his wrist and elbow in 2004, none of his friends believed for one minute he had overdosed. For one, Manca, who died alone in his home, was left-handed and the needles were stuck in his left wrist and elbow, which would not have been a natural way to inject the drug. A distinct lack of fingerprints on the syringes still protruding from the doctor’s body were also suspicious. Even had the doctor been careful, he likely would have left at least one print on the plunger. And his friend, a nurse named Monica Mileti, who was ultimately convicted of selling him the fatal heroin and sentenced to five years in prison, just didn’t fit the bill of a drug pusher.The Boss of Bosses Dies. Will Sicily’s Mafia Turn to the U.S. for Leadership?This week, after Mileti pushed to have her case re-examined, Italy’s high court agreed that she had not sold the doctor the heroin and cleared her name. The court also ruled that Manca had not in fact died of a self-inflicted heroin overdose, but a mob-ordered one after Italy’s anti-mafia parliamentary commission investigated the case. Manca, who was born in Sicily but died in Viterbo, near Rome, it is now believed, was secretly flown to France to operate on Bernardo Provenzano, the top boss of the Sicilian Cosa Nostra, while he was in hiding. Provenzano, who was famously arrested in a farmhouse in 2006 after 43 years on the run after police traced his freshly ironed shirts from his wife’s house to his hideout, died in prison in 2016. Several turncoats testified that Manca had been summoned to France to treat Provenzano's prostate cancer and that Provenzano was so afraid the doctor would rat him out and tell authorities where he was hiding, the capo dei capi or boss of bosses ordered his death. Manca had performed the first laparoscopic prostate surgery in Italy and had a reputation as a skilled surgeon. Manca’s family then petitioned the court to clear their son’s name from being tied to the drug overdose. The court does not believe that Manca was affiliated with the mafia but instead was given little choice but to go operate on Provenzano. Killing the surgeon and staging it as an overdose, which included planting false evidence in the nurse’s home, was the only way to ensure his “testimonial silence,” according to the court summary. Manca’s death is now being investigated as a homicide, though mafia hits are hard to pin down and rarely brought to justice. Still, investigators now say that the original autopsy showed evidence that Manca had been beaten and had a fracture in his nasal septum, but that evidence had somehow been overlooked during the original trial against the nurse. His body was placed in a way that was meant to imply he had fallen after the overdose, but upon re-examining the autopsy, the court ruled that he had more likely been subdued. Authorities also believe that Mileti, the nurse, was likely threatened by the mafia to not fight the original conviction, but after Provenzano’s death, she decided to try to clear her, and the doctor’s, names. It is unclear if she has given any evidence of threats. The final parliamentary commission deemed that “Attilio Manca was murdered after being involved in the care of the fugitive Provenzano in France” in their final report that informed the high court.The commission head Giulia Sarti said after the ruling that the history of Manca’s death needs to be rewritten. “Attilio Manca has never taken drugs and never committed suicide,” she said. “He is a victim of the mafia.” Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.