Biden discusses gun violence and police funding in State of the Union address
- Joe Biden46th and current president of the United States
In his State of the Union address, President Biden spoke about the need to support police departments as well as hold them accountable. "The answer is to fund the police with the resources and training they need to protect our communities," he said. Mr. Biden also called on Congress to increase gun regulations. Watch that portion of his remarks here.