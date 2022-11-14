12

Biden discusses meeting with China's leader

Speaking after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, President Biden said they had an "open and candid conversation."

Video Transcript

JOE BIDEN: I just met in person with Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China. We had-- excuse me. We had an open and candid conversation about our intentions and our priorities. It was clear-- he was clear and I was clear-- they will defend American interests and values, promote universal human rights, and stand up for the international order and work in lockstep with our allies and partners.

We're going to compete vigorously. But I'm not looking for conflict. I'm looking to manage this competition responsibly. And I want to make sure-- make sure that every country abides by the International rules of the road. We discussed that.

The One China policy-- our One China policy has not changed. Has not changed. We oppose unilateral change in the status quo by either side, and we're committed to maintaining the peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits.

It was also clear that China and the United States should be able to work together where we can. To solve global challenges require every nation to do its part. We discussed Russia's aggression against Ukraine, reaffirmed our shared belief in the threat where the use of nuclear weapons is totally unacceptable. And I asked that Secretary Blinken travel to China to follow up on our discussions and continue keeping the lines of communication open between our two countries.

