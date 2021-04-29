Biden’s Dishonest Sales Pitch

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Editors
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Biden’s address to Congress connected only intermittently with reality.

On his telling, every good thing that has happened in America since he took office — from vaccination to job creation — is a tribute to his wisdom, rather than a continuation of a trajectory set beforehand. All presidents say such stuff, and they all get away with it, although Senator Tim Scott made a valiant attempt to correct the record. Worse was the dishonesty of Biden’s sales pitch for his policies.

He insinuated that the ten-year ban on assault weapons had reduced the murder rate in the U.S. — something neither careful studies nor a casual look at the trends supports. He pretended that the Trump administration had ended successful efforts to control migration across our southern border, a brazen inversion of the truth. He claimed that the country supports federal legislation that would, among other things, ban states from verifying voters are who they say they are. Poll after poll says otherwise. He promised that Medicare could save hundreds of billions of dollars by cracking down on drugmakers. Not according to the Congressional Budget Office, it can’t.

Biden conjured a world in which there was no danger from unprecedented deficit spending, no possible adverse consequences from raising taxes on corporations and rich people, no spike in violent crime that needs attending, and no foreign threats that demand of us more than platitudes about leadership.

Even as he proposed one of the most radically Left policy agendas in American history, he continued to feign an eagerness to work with Republicans.

The press, which has invested absurd importance in every president’s first 100 days, is hardly bothering to conceal its excitement at the low-fifties approval rating Biden has at this marker. It is simultaneously hyping his left-wing legislative agenda. Those same polls show, however, that a plurality of Americans disapproves of how he is handling taxes and spending — and that his numbers on guns and on border security are abysmal. The implication is that a COVID recovery he has done little to cause is buoying him, while his agenda threatens to pull him down. Biden is providing Republicans plenty of material to work with, and nothing to intimidate them.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Surging U.S. crop prices reverse fortunes in rural Iowa

    U.S. farmer Rob Arkfeld was vacationing on a sandy beach in Mexico's Riviera Maya when he won an online auction to rent 535 acres of cropland back home in Iowa by bidding nearly double the local average for each acre. While sipping a drink and swiping his smartphone, the 48-year-old agreed to pay an annual rent of $417.50 per acre for the next two years for the ground in Mills County. A surge to eight-year highs in U.S. corn and soybean prices is boosting farmers' incomes and their demand for land, tractors and tools.

  • Union's evidence in Amazon vote 'could be grounds for overturning election', U.S. Labor Board says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Evidence submitted by a retail union that raised objections to Amazon.com Inc's conduct at this month's union election in Alabama "could be grounds for overturning the vote", the National Labor Relations Board said on Wednesday. The labor board has overturned several union elections over the years. The NLRB will hold a hearing on May 7 to consider objections filed by the Retail Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU), which failed to secure enough votes from Amazon warehouse workers to form a union.

  • Letters to the Editor: Don't ignore that Ma'Khia Bryant was holding a knife and seemed ready to use it

    A career criminal defense attorney says the officer who shot Ma'Khia Bryant appeared to be acting to save the life of a potential stabbing victim.

  • ‘What, do you think deer are wearing Kevlar vests?’ — Biden gets colorful in calling for gun control

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday night puts the image of wildlife wearing body armor into Americans' heads, as he continues to make his arguments for gun control.

  • Beyoncé Goes Bold in a Blue Snakeskin Blouse, Leather Short Shorts & Trending Python Heels

    Ankle-wrap heels are a must-have for spring and summer this year.

  • Hey, old white men, y’all run everything. It’s time for some others to take the lead

    Jackie Nguyen of Cafe’ Ca’ Phe’ coffee shop served up a hot cup of truth after complaints about her “old white men” sticker: “Reverse racism” isn’t really a thing.

  • Chris Wallace praises President Biden's address and predicts it will be 'a popular speech'

    While Wallace had nothing but good things to say about President Biden's address, Fox News contributor Ben Domenech completely disagreed.

  • Deputy killed, another shot in North Carolina standoff

    A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was killed and another wounded in a shooting that prompted a standoff. Watauga County Sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox were dispatched to a home in Boone at 9:44 a.m. Wednesday after the homeowner and his family didn’t report to work or answer telephone calls, the sheriff's office said. Morganton Department of Public Safety Maj. Ryan Lander told The News Herald just before 11 p.m. that the suspect appeared to have killed himself, the newspaper reported.

  • Huge amphitheatre for gladiator fights dubbed 'Turkey's Colosseum' unearthed in remote fig orchard

    A Roman amphitheatre which would have hosted gladiator contests has been discovered in Turkey after lying hidden for centuries. The huge site, similar in structure to the Colosseum in Rome, remained undetected because it is mostly buried underground. The arena, which could seat around 20,000 spectators, was found near the ancient city of Mastaura in the western province of Aydin, inland from the Aegean coast. It is believed to have been constructed 1,800 years ago and would have hosted gladiatorial contests as well as fights involving wild animals. The stone arches that formed the outer walls of the amphitheatre are visible but most of the structure is buried underground and covered in olive and fig trees.

  • Biden administration to announce plan to ban menthol cigarettes -Washington Post

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration this week is expected to propose a ban on menthol cigarettes, a move backed by civil rights groups that say Black Americans are hurt by the industry's aggressive marketing of the product, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has scheduled a briefing on Thursday with lawmakers, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. The agency faces a Thursday court deadline to respond to a 2013 citizen's petition seeking a ban on menthol cigarettes.

  • Sen. Tim Scott responds to Biden speech: 'America is not a racist country'

    The Republican Party put forward one of its most ascendant and interesting figures to respond to President Biden’s address to Congress on Wednesday, giving Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina the microphone.

  • Biden’s proposed tax hikes could be a ‘double-edged sword’ for real estate — what homeowners and investors need to know

    Two of Biden's proposed tax changes could cause Americans to see reduced returns on certain property sales.

  • U.S. SEC enforcement head resigns after five days on the job

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Alex Oh, who last week became the first woman of color to lead the U.S. securities watchdog's enforcement division resigned on Wednesday due to potential conflicts of interest created by her previous work as a lawyer, according to the agency and a person with direct knowledge of the matter. The unusual turn of events is a blow for new Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair Gary Gensler, for whom Oh was among his first big hires, and underscores the challenges of filling top agency roles with Wall Street defense attorneys. In her resignation letter to Gensler on Wednesday, shared with reporters, Oh said a "development" relating to one of her previous cases would be "an unwelcome distraction to the important work of the Division."

  • 15 Best Bourbons in the World

    In this article we presented the 15 best bourbons in the world. You can skip our comprehensive discussion on the alcoholic beverage industry and directly to the 5 Best Bourbons in the World. Bourbon is a type of American whiskey that is made primarily of corn. The drink plays a key role in the broader alcohol […]

  • Deadly plane crash in Florida

    A small plane crashed in a wooded area in Jacksonville, Florida, and multiple people were killed, officials said.

  • Videos show police fatally shooting 22-year-old

    Alvarez, 22, was running from police, had his back turned, and appeared to have a gun in his hand when he was fatally shot by police in Chicago.

  • Iowa police clarify traffic stop before trooper's death

    A man charged with killing an Iowa State Patrol sergeant was initially pulled over after being spotted speeding and illegally driving without an ignition interlock device that tests whether someone has been drinking alcohol, a police spokesman clarified Wednesday. Authorities previously said that Michael Lang was pulled over April 9 by a Grundy Center officer for suspicion of driving while barred. Division of Criminal Investigation assistant director Mitch Mortvedt said Wednesday that was a misstatement — that Lang wasn’t barred from driving but was required to have an ignition interlock device in his vehicle, because of his history of drunken driving.

  • Biden to Congress: Pass police reform bill by anniversary of George Floyd's death

    During his address to a joint session of Congress, Biden asked lawmakers to “work together to find a consensus” on the bill, which passed the House last summer but didn’t make it out of the Senate.

  • Umpire makes awful obstruction call in Brewers vs. Marlins

    The umpiring crew for Brewers vs. Marlins Wednesday made arguably the worst ruling of the season, calling obstruction when there was absolutely no obstruction.

  • Biden's speech signals a larger role for federal government

    If previous Democratic predecessors feared being labeled profligate liberals, Biden has cast himself as bound not by political ideology but national imperative.