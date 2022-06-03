Biden dismisses Elon Musk's comments on the economy

President Joe Biden dismissed Tesla CEO Elon Musk after he said he has a "super bad feeling" about the U.S. economy and is considering laying off 10% of his workers. "Lots of luck on his trip to the moon," Biden quipped about the SpaceX boss. (June 3)

