Biden dismisses Elon Musk's comments on the economy

Reuters
A California task force released a 500-page report detailing the state's role in perpetuating historic discrimination against African Americans, while recommending an official government apology and making a case for financial restitution. The document made public on Wednesday explained the harms suffered by descendants of enslaved people long after slavery was abolished in the 19th century, citing discriminatory laws and practices in housing, education, employment and the legal system. "From colonial times forward, governments at all levels adopted and enshrined white supremacy beliefs and passed laws in order to maintain slavery, a system of dehumanization and exploitation that stole the life, labor, liberty, and intellect of people of African descent," the task force said in a report to the California legislature.