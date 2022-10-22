Biden Dismisses Polls Showing Voters Trust GOP to Manage Economy over Dems

President Biden on Saturday dismissed recent polls showing that voters trust the GOP to manage the economy over Democrats amid record inflation, supply chain shortages, and other economic woes.

“But here’s a problem, I think, for you and Democrats,” said MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart. “Despite all the good economic news, low unemployment, record job creation, wage increases, social security, cost of living adjustment to 8.7% — the highest in 40 years […] poll after poll shows that the American people trust Republicans on the economy and think that Republicans should control Congress. How do you break through that?”



Biden suggested people shouldn’t put too much confidence in surveys given the fact that they technically represent the feelings of a sample size rather than the sentiments of American population holistically. He also claimed that his administration’s policy breakthroughs, such as the federal infrastructure package, are intended to boost the economy, but their effects have been slightly delayed.

“Number two, a lot of what we have done and we have passed has not kicked in yet,” Biden said. “For example, you know, we have all this money to rebuild the highways, bridges, internet, etc., but it’s gonna take time. It’s not going to happen overnight.” He assured that his spending measures will start working next year, after the 2022 midterm elections.

”It’s not like we passed a law and all of a sudden the highways and bridges are all functioning. It’s not like we’re in a position where we say no senior, which we do, is going to have to pay more than $2,000 a year for their drug costs. It hasn’t kicked in yet. It doesn’t kick in until next year,” he added.

He acknowledged that prices of household commodities, such as gas and food, have soared in the last year, leaving many Americans panicking and struggling to afford necessities. Spiraling inflation has eroded the value of Americans’ savings and income, and it’s unclear when it will decelerate. The Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates dramatically a few times with the goal of curbing inflation.

“A lot of what we have done, people are hurting,” he added. “They’re hurting because when you take away that margin for people sitting around the kitchen table and they’re paying, you know, three times as much or two times or one-and-a-half as much for gasoline, it matters.”

Despite the nation’s poor economic performance, which Biden has presided over, he still said he believes voters will choose Democratic leadership at the ballot box instead of trying the Republican alternative. Many GOP candidates have promised to get inflation under control and support domestic energy production to restore the economy.

“And so that’s why these last several weeks, what I’m doing is saying here’s what we’re for, here’s what they’re for, and make a choice and vote. And I think people are going to show up and vote like they did last time,” Biden said.

