Biden does not stop talking about "dictator Xi", but wants to meet with him

US President Joe Biden refused to take back his words about Chinese President Xi Jinping, whom he previously called a "dictator".

Source: Biden during a briefing in the White House following the results of the meeting with Prime Minister Modi of the Republic of India on Thursday

The American president said he will not shy away from "saying what he believes to be the truth about our relationship with China, and it's not something I'm going to fundamentally change."

Quote: "I think – and I've said it before – that the hysteria about our relations with China is fading and passing. There was an incident that led to some misunderstanding. But Secretary of State Blinken made a wonderful visit to China," he added.

Biden also expressed hope that "at some point in the future" he will meet with Xi Jinping himself and does not believe that his words about the Chinese leader "had any real consequences".

Background: Earlier, it was reported that Joe Biden called Chinese leader Xi Jinping a "dictator" when he spoke about his reaction to the downing of a Chinese reconnaissance balloon.

In response, China said that the American president had committed a "public political provocation".

