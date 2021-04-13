Biden doesn't agree with Tlaib's call for ending policing, Psaki says: 'Not the president's view'
White House press secretary Jen Psaki discusses Biden administration's position on police reform.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki discusses Biden administration's position on police reform.
GOP lawmakers aren't thrilled that President Biden is reportedly expected to announce that a full troop withdrawal from Afghanistan will take place by Sept. 11, 2021. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) called it a "grave mistake," while Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) said it's a "reckless and dangerous decision," arguing that while "no wants a forever war ... I've consistently said any withdrawal must be conditions-based." (A Biden official said Tuesday that the withdrawal won't be conditional.) A few other Republican senators got their shots in, as well. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), for one, didn't hold back, describing a full withdrawal as "dumber than dirt." He maintained that at the very least a "residual counterterrorism" force should remain as an "insurance policy against [the] rise of radical Islam in Afghanistan." Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) questioned the target date, which doubles as the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. "I think a random withdrawal just because you're celebrating an anniversary is not the right decision," she said, per Fox News. Not everyone was so harsh. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) left the door open, saying that "If we're ready to go, I'll be be supportive," but adding "If we're not ready to go, I'll be making that very clear." Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), on the other hand, simply said he's happy the troops are presumably "coming home." Then there's Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), who also isn't a huge fan of Biden's reported new strategy, except on the basis that it's too late. He urged the White House to stick to the May 1 deadline, which was set in an agreement between the Trump administration and the Taliban, though he did concede that it's "better late than never." More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the sharkAmerica's foreign policy time bombs7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy
Ahead of a likely vote Wednesday on whether to open debate, some in the GOP argue that the bill is unnecessary.
The White House is selling President Biden's $2.2 trillion infrastructure plan by projecting how much it will help each state — starting with Kentucky and California.Why it matters: Tagging the homes of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) not only puts them on the defensive, but warns other Republicans they'll have to explain why this bridge or that highway isn't something they can approve.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.“12% of Kentuckians live in areas where, by one definition, there is no broadband infrastructure that provides minimally acceptable speeds,” reads a White House fact sheet. “The American Jobs Plan will invest $100 billion to bring universal, reliable, high-speed and affordable coverage to every family in America.” "In California, there are 1,536 bridges and over 14,220 miles of highway in poor condition," another fact sheet says. "The American Jobs Plan will devote more than $600 billion to transform our nations' transportation infrastructure."But, but, but: Republican have their own preemptive piece — a memo attacking the bill."Described as both a 'jobs‘ plan and an 'infrastructure' plan, the proposal undermines both," reads the memo from the Senate Republican Conference. "'Biden’s Partisan, Job-Crushing Slush Fund' spends just 5% of the total $2.7 trillion on roads and bridges."The big picture: The House and Senate are coming back from recess Monday for a busy session as Democrats work hard to pass the president’s infrastructure bill — or at least “make real progress” on it — by Memorial Day.One tactic being employed by the White House is publishing report cards for each of the 50 states outlining the “cost of inaction” for voting to approve the package.The details: The administration intends to have White House officials focus on how the money will be spent during interviews with local TV stations. The Democratic National Committee will use fact sheets accompanying the report cards to coordinate with state Democratic parties in selling the plan, including staging virtual events and organizing digital toolkits, a DNC spokesperson said.President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Cabinet members are expected to travel to sell the plan in the coming weeks, a White House official told Axios. "There's lots of creative ways that I expect to see local mayors and governors and local elected officials using the information in these fact sheets, in op-eds or local media," White House Deputy Communications Director Kate Berner said. “The fact sheets will be posted on the White House’s website and may be used by outside groups, as well."What they're saying: Both McConnell and McCarthy have already outlined their views on the Biden infrastructure bill."I'm going to fight them every step of the way because I think this is the wrong prescription for America," McConnell said of the infrastructure plan at a news conference in Kentucky. And McCarthy released a memo on the package that accused the president of not spending enough on physical infrastructure like bridges and highways. He said, "The rest is a 'kitchen sink' of wasteful progressive demands."The Senate Republican Conference memo adds more detail.It highlights critical news stories and polling related to the bill's rollout.“Raising taxes on manufacturers would fundamentally undermine our ability to lead this recovery," says National Association of Manufacturers President and CEO Jay Timmons.Go deeper:White House California fact sheetWhite House Kentucky fact sheetRepublican infrastructure memoMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free
A federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday that Ohio can enforce a 2017 law banning abortions when medical tests show that a fetus has Down syndrome. In a 9-7 decision, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati said the law did not create a substantial obstacle to obtaining abortions, was reasonably related to Ohio's legitimate interests, and was "valid in all conceivable cases." Another federal appeals court declared a similar Arkansas law unconstitutional in January.
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's gubernatorial campaign has reached a settlement with a former campaign staffer who accused the Democrat of unwanted sexual behavior during her 2018 run for governor.Why it matters: Lujan Grisham is the chair of the Democratic Governors Association and a former member of Congress. This development comes as Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York, also a Democrat, battles searing sexual harassment allegations.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: The New Mexico Secretary of State's Office shows five monthly payments of $12,500 — beginning last November — from Lujan Grisham's campaign to an Atlanta-based law firm representing James Hallinan, a former campaign spokesperson.The collective cash payments of $62,500 were first reported by the Albuquerque Journal.Jared Leopold, a spokesperson for Lujan Grisham, told the paper that the governor and campaign team "strenuously deny" Hallinan's claims but that the settlement was reached to avoid the distraction and cost of litigation over "numerous dubious and disputed potential claims."The DGA did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Axios. Nora Meyers Sackett, Lujan Grisham's press secretary, told Axios: "The state doesn’t have any comment as this is not official state business. Our office maintains there is no merit to the allegations."A spokesperson for the Republican Governors Association, Will Reinert, told Axios in an emailed statement that settlement payments "certainly suggest that there must be some truth" to the claims and called on Lujan Grisham to publicly apologize.Don't forget: Lujan Grisham, only the second elected Latina governor in U.S. history, was mentioned as a candidate to lead the Department of Health and Human Services under President Joe Biden.Biden later named California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to the Cabinet post. Hallinan, who now runs his own communications firm and advises Democrats, declined to comment about the settlement on Tuesday. The intrigue: Lujan Grisham signed a bipartisan measure last year that limited the use of nondisclosure agreements in sexual misconduct cases.Lujan Grisham has said the allegations against Cuomo should be taken seriously but declined to call for his resignation.Flashback: Hallinan spoke with both the Albuquerque Journal and me in late 2019 before I joined Axios, sharing allegations about Grisham's behavior, which he said included unwanted groping in the presence of others.Hallinan said he had considered quitting and going to law enforcement but decided not to after being urged by a fellow campaign staffer to stick it out.The governor's office strongly denied and denounced Hallinan's accusations at the time.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free
A white former police officer serving 20 years in prison for killing an unarmed Black man in South Carolina who ran from a traffic stop said his lawyer never told him about a plea offer from prosecutors that could have cut years off his sentence. Former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager is requesting a new sentence in federal court this week, saying he would have taken the deal and that his lawyer was grossly incompetent for not telling him about it. Prosecutors said Savage's mistake didn't rise above the very high bar of tossing out Slager's sentence and added that the attorney's defense was excellent in almost every other way.
Twenty European Union states are refusing to guarantee that suspected criminals who are citizens of their country can be extradited to the UK. Ten EU countries have declined point blank to allow such extraditions, two will do so only if the suspected criminal agrees and eight have attached other restrictions. The development emerged in recently released documents from Brussels and reflects the fact that Brexit means the UK is no longer part of the European Arrest Warrant. The current setup potentially undercuts the ability for Europeans who are suspected of committing crimes in the UK to be returned to face justice after fleeing to the Continent. Lawyers have warned it could also artificially keep prison populations high as judges may be reluctant to grant bail over fears of European suspects leaving the country and not returning. The position of each of the 27 EU member states towards extradition and the UK was contaminated in an EU notification note issued on April 6. Under the European Arrest Warrant suspected criminals could be extradited easily within the bloc. But with Britain now out of the EU, individual member states can decide their position. Ten EU states have said they will not hand over citizens suspected of crimes to the UK: Germany, Greece, France, Croatia, Latvia, Poland, Slovenia, Slovakia, Finland, Sweden. A further two, Czech Republic and Austria, will do so only if the suspect agrees. Eight more countries attach restrictions, such as prison sentences being served in home nations. Only the remaining seven EU member states broadly agree to reciprocity with the UK: Belgium, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Bulgaria, Cyprus and Malta. It means that an imbalance exists given the UK’s willingness to extradite Britons suspected of committing crimes in EU countries. Edward Grange, a partner at Corker Binning solicitors, said: “The UK will continue to extradite its own nationals as it has given no notification that the nationality bar will apply. “Indeed, this stance continues the UK’s long standing approach that an individual’s nationality alone should not prevent extradition.” A Home Office spokesman said: “The UK agreed a comprehensive security agreement with the EU, which includes streamlined extradition arrangements. “Some EU Member States have long-held constitutional bars against the extradition of their own nationals to non-EU countries, which is why we negotiated a specific agreement which allows for offenders to face justice via another route, even where a country will not extradite their own national. “It is the UK’s longstanding policy not to distinguish between UK nationals and others in extradition proceedings in order to ensure individuals can be brought to justice.” In a separate development, the European Commission has told EU member states it opposed the UK’s application to join the Lugano Convention. The convention is a treaty that decides which court has jurisdiction in cross border civil and commercial disputes and ensures judgements are enforced across borders.
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden called on Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday to reduce tensions stirred by a Russian military build-up on Ukraine's border and proposed a summit of the estranged leaders to tackle a raft of disputes. The White House and the Kremlin reported only the second conversation between the two since Biden took office in January, after Western officials urged Moscow to end the build-up and Russia, in words recalling the Cold War, said its "adversary" should keep U.S. warships well away from the Crimea region.
He was never held accountable or exonerated for the abuse of his now-adult children.
With the NFL and NFLPA failing so far to agree on protocols, Denver Broncos players have said they will not show up to voluntary, in-person workouts.
Protesters are trying to get a Georgia state representative fired by cities and counties that pay him to be their attorney, citing his role in pushing through a voting law that adds restrictions. The Washington City Council voted 4-2 to ask Rep. Barry Fleming to resign Monday, WJBF-TV reports. It's not clear if the city can immediately fire the Republican from Harlem because Washington has a contract with Fleming's law firm.
Many of the final decisions on the party’s infrastructure bill will still likely depend on their hardest-to-please members.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that President Biden does not agree with Representative Rashida Tlaib’s (D., Mich.) calls to end policing in the wake of Daunte Wright’s death. Officers in a Minneapolis suburb pulled Wright over for a traffic violation on Sunday and tried to detain him after learning he had an outstanding warrant. He then reentered his car and an officer shot him. Police Chief Tim Gannon of the Brooklyn Center Police Department described the shooting as “an accidental discharge.” Gannon said the officer, later identified as Kimberly Potter, a 26 year-veteran of the city force, had intended to discharge a Taser and instead fired a single shot at the man. Tlaib claimed in a tweet that Wright’s death “wasn’t an accident,” as “policing in our country is inherently & intentionally racist.” “No more policing, incarceration, and militarization,” she added. It wasn't an accident. Policing in our country is inherently & intentionally racist. Daunte Wright was met with aggression & violence. I am done with those who condone government funded murder. No more policing, incarceration, and militarization. It can't be reformed. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) April 12, 2021 Meanwhile, Psaki said, “that’s not the president’s view.” “The president’s view is that there are necessary outdated reforms that should be put in place, that there is accountability that needs to happen, that the loss of life is far too high, that these families are suffering around the country, that the black community is exhausted from the ongoing threats they feel,” she said. She added that Biden believes legislation, specifically the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act “can put many of these necessary reforms in place.” The president also feels that it is important for communities to rebuild trust “to get to a better place,” she said. Similarly, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.,) responded to a question about Tlaib’s tweet by expressing support for reform and the George Floyd bill. “Look, we all know we have to root out systemic bias in law enforcement and we feel the best way to do that is the Justice in Policing Act,” Schumer said. The New York Democrat said he plans to put the bill on the Senate floor for a vote. The fatal shooting comes amid the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis officer accused of killing Floyd during his arrest last May. Chauvin is seen in a video of the arrest kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes until he became unconscious.
A Detroit-area man who was convicted of killing his first wife and whose second wife died under suspicious circumstances was granted an early release from prison after he argued that the risk of catching COVID-19 behind bars endangered his life. Federal prosecutors fought to keep Roger Sweet locked up and were surprised by U.S. District Judge Victoria Roberts' decision Friday. Police said Sweet is considered a “person of interest” in the death of his second wife, whose remains were found in 2013, years after she disappeared.
After decades of mercilessly “eviscerating” Fox News during his time as host of The Daily Show, Jon Stewart has made a surprising number of appearances on that network in years, almost exclusively to promote his activism around issues like medical benefits for 9/11 first responders and now veterans who were exposed to “burn pits” in Iraq and Afghanistan.The comedian remained dead serious on Tuesday when he joined Fox host Martha MacCallum to explain why he was in Washington lobbying for a bill that would provide aid to veterans affected by that toxic exposure.“If a senator or a representative is unsure of the science, let’s go dig a 10-acre burn pit in their town, light it on fire with jet fuel and see how quickly the health effects come to the forefront,” Stewart said at one point, as the Fox host nodded along sympathetically.But before their time was up, MacCallum just couldn’t help but try to goad Stewart into playing into the Fox News narrative about the Biden administration’s proposed spending. “You know, you see the trillions that we’re talking about spending for a lot of different things right now, for COVID, for infrastructure,” she said. “How does that make you feel about what you’re pushing for here?”Instead of taking the bait, Stewart completely turned the argument back around, pointing out that the money it would take to handle the burn pit problem is “dwarfed” by these other concerns, essentially making it a no-brainer.“Listen, just even at the Pentagon, you’re talking about $750 billion, $800 billion a year,” he explained, adding that what he and his fellow advocates are asking for is a “fraction of that to implement the card and benefits that these folks have already earned.”“Very true,” MacCallum, replied before thanking Stewart for his work and inviting him to come back on Fox News when the time comes to promote his upcoming AppleTV+ show The Problem with Jon Stewart. He didn’t make any promises.Lewis Black Sounds Off on Trump, Jon Stewart, and Almost Getting Pushed Out of ‘The Daily Show’Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.
The Biden administration has reached a deal with Mexico, Honduras, and Guatemala to increase security at their borders in order to curb increased migration at the U.S. southern border. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday said Mexico will keep 10,000 troops stationed at its southern border and Honduras has deployed 7,000 police officers and members of the military to its border. Guatemala has sent 1,500 police officers and troops to its southern border and will also set up 12 checkpoints inside the country, along a route taken by migrants. Psaki said the "objective is to make it more difficult to make the journey" to the U.S. "and make crossing the borders more difficult." Last month, Border Patrol agents encountered almost 170,000 migrants at the U.S. southern border, the highest number since March 2001, The Guardian reports. Migrants are fleeing poverty, violence, corrupt governments, and extreme weather. Security forces in Mexico, Honduras, and Guatemala have all been accused of abusing migrants and targeting them for extortion and robbery, The Guardian says. More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the sharkAmerica's foreign policy time bombs7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy
Could Idaho absorb eastern and rural Oregon? The short answer is almost certainly not, although Idaho's state lawmakers, at least, are listening. On Monday, representatives from a group called Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho pitched their plan to expand Idaho's border so that the state would include much of Oregon, save for the northwestern region, to members of the Idaho House and Senate, The Associated Press reports. Basically, the idea is that Oregon's politics and culture are too deeply divided to co-exist. The division lies between liberal-leaning Portland and its surrounding area, and the rest of the state, which is more conservative. The proposal would leave college towns like Eugene and Corvallis, which lie south of Portland, remaining in Oregon. Idaho is a deep red state, so some folks outside of Portland's orbit would rather link up with their neighbors. Idaho's legislature was interested in the presentation, per AP, but in all likelihood the strategy has little going for it. Even if Idaho agreed, Oregon's legislature and the U.S. Congress would also to have sign off, both of which are long shots, to put it mildly. The New York Times' Nicholas Kristof, an Oregonian, is definitely not a fan of the proposal, though he did joke that he'd be okay with an expansion if the roles flipped. I think this is a terrible idea. But I am open to absorbing Idaho in Greater Oregon. https://t.co/9JZKPyw2Qk — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) April 13, 2021 More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the sharkAmerica's foreign policy time bombs7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy
Federal health officials advised a temporary pause in use of the vaccine after six reports of severe blood clots among more than 6 million people who got the shot.
United States Capitol Police Officer William Evans, who died in the line of duty April 2, is lying in honor in the Capitol Rotunda.
An Asian woman received three blows to her face after asking a man to wear a mask in a New York grocery store. The victim, 39, asked Carlos Mackey, 35, to put on a mask as a precaution against COVID-19. In response, Mackey allegedly told her, “Only people that are real Americans are Native Americans, everyone else is an immigrant including Black people.”