Biden dog Commander bites another Secret Service agent

Commander, the Biden family's two-year-old German Shepherd, has bitten yet another Secret Service agent.

The attack happened on Monday night and the officer was treated at the scene, the Secret Service said in a statement on Tuesday.

This is the 11th time the dog has bitten a guard at the White House or the Biden family home.

The White House press secretary has previously blamed the attacks on the stress of living at the White House.

"As you all know, the White House complex can be unique and very stressful. That is something I'm sure you can all understand," she said in July.

"It is unique and it is stressful for all of us. So you can imagine what it's like for a family pet or family pets, more broadly."

Commander is the younger of the Biden family's two German Shepherds. The other biting incidents occurred at the president and first lady's home in Delaware.

"Yesterday around 8pm, a Secret Service Uniformed Division police officer came in contact with a First Family pet and was bitten," said Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

He later told CNN that the injured officer spoke to Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle on Tuesday and is doing OK.

In July, White House officials said they were attempting new leashing and training techniques on Commander, following a rash of attacks on personnel.

Commander seen barking as Mr Biden departs the White House on 25 June 2022

Secret Service records obtained by a conservative group through a Freedom of Information Act request in July reveal details of the 10 other biting incidents involving Commander.

One incident happened on 26 October 2022 after First Lady Jill Biden was unable to keep Commander under control, an email says.

Commander "came charging at me", the agent wrote in the email.

The officer added: "I believe it's only a matter of time before an agent/officer is attacked or bit."

About a week later another officer wrote that he was bitten twice. Another officer that witnessed the attack said they were forced to use a "steel cart to shield" themselves from the attacking dog.

On 11 December 2022, an agent was attacked in front of Mr Biden and was bitten on the forearm and thumb.

Mr Biden "was present and convened in the very quick interaction of Commander and seemed concerned about" the injured officer, a supervising agent wrote.

None of the injuries described in the 194 pages of emails were described as serious.

The other Biden dog, Major, has also been involved in numerous biting incidents with Secret Service agents.

Commander arrived at the White House as a puppy in 2021

He has since been moved out of the White House and now lives with Biden family friends.

Commander arrived at the White House in 2021 as a puppy. He was a gift from Mr Biden's brother James.

The First Family also have a cat named Willow.

You might also like: