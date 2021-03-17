Biden’s dog Major will return to the White House after biting incident
There is Major breaking news: President Joe Biden’s wayward pup is no longer in the doghouse.
Video Transcript
[MUSIC PLAYING]
There is Major breaking news: President Joe Biden’s wayward pup is no longer in the doghouse.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
President Joe Biden says his rescue dog, a German Shepherd named Major, is being trained after an incident last week but has not been banished from the White House, adding the pet is still adjusting to life there surrounded by strangers. "Major did not bite someone and penetrate the skin," Biden told the ABC program "Good Morning America" in an interview that aired on Wednesday. "You turn the corner and there's two people you don't know at all and they move, and he moves to protect," Biden added, referring to U.S. Secret Service and other staff who the German Shepherd encounters at the 18-acre (7-hectare) White House complex.
There is Major breaking news: President Joe Biden’s wayward pup is no longer in the doghouse. Biden, in an interview that aired Wednesday, said that his dog Major, who had been involved in a biting incident at the White House, was “a sweet dog.” Biden added that “85% of the people there love him.”
ABCAfter taking some particularly brutal shots at a post-presidency Donald Trump on Monday, Jimmy Kimmel pivoted on Tuesday to take on his “fraudigal son.”As the late-night host explained, “DJTJ is angry that Biden hasn’t weighed in on the sexual misconduct allegations against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is getting close to breaking presidaddy’s all-time sexual misconduct record by an American politician.”During an especially unhinged appearance on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo the night before, Trump Jr. said that Biden is “probably not the best person to talk about these things given his history of sniffing children.”Trump Jr. seemed to be referring to past accusations of inappropriate touching by Biden but was also deliberately winking toward the QAnon conspiracy theories surrounding Democratic politicians and pedophilia.Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Trump’s Post-Presidency BodyHBO’s QAnon Docuseries ‘Q: Into the Storm’ Believes It Has Discovered Q’s Identity“We want to know what you are sniffing, that’s what we’d like to know,” Kimmel shot back. “If I was you Donny, I’d stuff the word ‘sniffing’ back into the family thesaurus.”Then, after playing another clip of Trump Jr. claiming that Biden has had “the most disastrous first 60 days in the history of American politics and certainly the presidency,” Kimmel issued a challenge.“Name 10 presidents. Go ahead, we’ll wait,” the host said, “I’m working on a new game show for Donald Trump Jr. It’s called ‘Name 10 Presidents and Pee in this Cup.’”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.
Just over one year ago, on March 12, 2020, the children of Ohio were the first in the nation to be sent home from shuttered schools because of COVID-19. Within two weeks, every other state had followed Ohio’s lead. Given how little we knew about the virus then, most people believed closing schools was the safest decision. But a year later the evidence says something entirely different: Closing schools was a mistake. The high costs of closing schools are indisputable. Surveys of parents and teachers, as well as projections and trends in test scores, indicate that students are far behind in their learning, and that achievement gaps are growing. Economic estimates predict that students will lose $12,000–$15,000 in lifetime earnings for every month schools remain closed, and related U.S. GDP losses are forecast to run into the tens of trillions of dollars. Even more important costs cannot be measured in dollars or test scores. The social isolation that students have struggled with in this “new normal” has led to widespread increases in child anxiety and depression, punctuated by tragic rises in adolescent mental-health emergencies and suicides. These costs are a strain for most students, and almost inconceivable for the very youngest, who may struggle to remember life without them. Had blanket school closings been absolutely necessary to control COVID-19, their costs could be justified in retrospect. But we know now that they weren’t absolutely necessary. Children are roughly half as susceptible to COVID-19 as adults, and are far less likely to experience severe symptoms or increase transmission among adults. CDC data indicate that school-aged children make up under 10 percent of confirmed COVID-19 cases and 0.08 percent of COVID-19 deaths, despite accounting for 23 percent of the population. And study after study shows that, when basic mitigation strategies are followed, in-school transmission is exceptionally rare. Even for those who don’t trust the research, evidence that universal school closures could have been avoided is in plain sight. Data from my recently launched Return to Learn Tracker, which monitors over 8,500 school districts, show that thousands of districts have been fully in-person since November 2020. In fact, many districts stayed open when COVID-19 caseloads were three to six times last spring’s highs. Yet even under the watchful eye of school-district leaders, researchers, and the media, accounts of increased transmission in these districts haven’t materialized. Closing schools last spring should be identified as the mistake it was. It was a reasonable step to take at the time, because of the uncertainty we then had about the lethality, transmission, and best practices for mitigation of the virus. But we must name it a mistake now, because, in too many places, reopening decisions remain rooted in a conviction born last spring that universal closures are the only truly safe option. And until leaders with the gravitas to challenge that conviction do so, too many reopening decisions will remain grounded in the past. This problem is rooted in what social psychologists call “motivated reasoning,” whereby we give more weight to evidence supporting our views and discount that which challenges our priors. Faulty “motivated reasoning” is amplified by the political polarization that has characterized reactions to the COVID pandemic since last summer, so for many on the left, President Trump’s repeated, ham-fisted demands that schools reopen immediately last summer only cemented the belief that in-person learning is unsafe. Indeed, the partisan divide over school reopening in opinion polls is just as stark in districts’ actual offerings. Four times as many districts in counties that voted for Biden (21 percent) as districts in counties that voted for Trump (5 percent) continue to keep all their schools fully remote. Changing perceptions and decisions in those blue districts will require strong Democratic leadership, particularly from President Biden. But so far, that leadership has been inconsistent. Biden’s December promise to get a “majority” of schools reopened in his first 100 days was a strong start, but the administration faltered in following through. In February, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki dialed back the pledge, saying the goal was now to have “more than 50 percent” of schools open for “some teaching in classrooms, at least once a week.” A week later, President Biden said he hoped to be “close” to reopening K–8 schools by April 30, “many of them five days a week.” Biden must lead with conviction and take advantage of the strong tailwinds right now — falling case rates, a trend toward reopening schools, and mounting evidence on how to do so safely — to challenge outdated beliefs about the risks of in-person learning. Vague hopes of being “close” to reopening won’t get the job done. The president needs to unequivocally set the expectation that all students be given the opportunity to attend school in person by the end of April. The science and evidence are clear: Closing schools last year was a reasonable reaction to an impossible set of circumstances, but it was a mistake, and that mistake will stay with us until we admit it. In March 2021, we need the leadership to act on what we now know, and to deliver the option for every student to safely resume in-person learning this year.
The attacks around Atlanta, Georgia, come amid a surge in hate crimes directed at Asian-Americans.
A Montana man cited for disorderly conduct for yelling at his neighbor this month in a dispute over political flags has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and was fined $100, the Independent Record reported.
And the latest on the deadly shootings in Atlanta.
President Joe Biden turned up at a minority-owned flooring business in suburban Philadelphia to highlight how his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package can help small businesses and to put a face on those who have struggled throughout the pandemic. The visit Tuesday to Smith Flooring Inc. was Biden’s first stop in a cross-country administration roadshow — also involving his vice president and his wife — designed to publicize, and take credit for, the virus relief package. It “took some loud, strong voices to get this done,” Biden said, making a subtle dig at Republicans during his visit to the small union shop that will benefit from the relief.
On Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” the co-hosts discussed the White House’s vaccination push and unsurprisingly, Meghan McCain made waves by implying that Vice President Kamala Harris was contributing to the hesitancy surrounding the idea of getting vaccinated. McCain showed a clip of Harris being interviewed on CNN back in 2020, where the vice president said that if there was a vaccine available before the election, she wouldn’t trust it due to the fact it had been created and promoted under the administration of Donald Trump. “She’s expressing skepticism about the vaccine under the Trump administration,” McCain said. “A lot of Republicans I know are expressing skepticism about the vaccine under the Biden administration. Which is why this has been so dangerous that this has become so politicized. Both sides are equally responsible for this. But the media really lauded her at the time when she said that she didn’t get nearly enough pushback.” Also Read: 'The View' Host Meghan McCain Takes Shot at Fauci on Early Mask Guidance: 'I Was Lied To' (Video) McCain went on to point out that “Republicans are contrarian by nature, we are built from my very fabric up to question authority and question big government. And when big government is saying you have to do X, Y and Z, we’re going to question it. I’m going to question it.” Despite the fact that McCain did say she trusted doctors and would happily get a vaccine on air if it was possible, she also doubled down on her complaints about the messaging of the rollout. Blaming the issues largely (and unapologetically) on Dr. Fauci, she emphasized comments and thinking that she’s previously come under fire for. “I know I’m going to get eviscerated for saying this,” McCain said. “But I don’t 100% trust him, I don’t think that he is an unbiased actor in any of this and he is a government official — I’m one of those people who feel that way about him.” Read original story ‘The View': Meghan McCain Blames Kamala Harris for Vaccine Hesitancy At TheWrap
The suspects escaped in a motorboat, and later through the sewer.
Work crews were demolishing mountainsides for former President Donald Trump's border wall up until President Biden was inaugurated, even though Biden had made it clear he would halt construction on the wall. This last-minute spree of lame-duck wall construction left "an array of new barrier segments along the border, some of them bizarre in appearance and of no apparent utility," several looking "more like conceptual art pieces than imposing barriers to entry," The New York Times reports. Most of these wall fragments are in Arizona, not Texas, where most migrants cross over from Mexico. There are also "dynamited mountaintops where work crews put down their tools in January, leaving a heightened risk of rapid erosion and even dangerous landslides as the summer monsoon season approaches," the Times notes. And the rough access roads those crews carved to remote areas that rarely saw border activity "now serve as easy access points for smugglers and others seeking to enter the once-remote areas along the border." Biden gave the Homeland Security Department 60 days to review the contracts Trump signed and figure out which can be canceled, which can't, and which should be renegotiated. Wall critics want Biden to tear down these isolated fragments of Trump's $15 billion signature project. Republican leaders are calling on Biden to fill in the blank sections. Trying to up the pressure, 40 Senate Republicans are accusing Biden on Wednesday of unlawfully freezing border wall construction, focusing on the funds appropriated by Congress rather than those Trump unilaterally siphoned from DHS and Pentagon budgets, Politico reports. In a letter to the Government Accountability Office, the GOP senators claim Biden's wall pause infringed on "Congress' constitutional power of the purse" and "directly contributed to this unfortunate, yet entirely avoidable" migrant "crisis" on the southern border. On the southern border, "property owners are still waiting to hear whether Biden's Justice Department will abort land condemnation cases initiated during border wall construction," and "people who live near the river want to know whether the federal government plans to restore flood levees damaged by unfinished border wall projects before hurricane season begins," The Washington Post reports. Otherwise, the border is the same it always is when a new administration takes over. More stories from theweek.comChess grandmasters can't stop laughing after opening their tournament match with the worst possible movesBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governors
The Democratic-controlled House is eyeing a vote this week on popular legislation to help young "Dreamers." But the left flank of the Democratic Party wants more.
Thorin the German Shepherd greets these one day old ducklings for the very first time. And as you can see, everyone feels good!
New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie temporarily stopped voting in the chamber on Tuesday due to concerns over leaks to news media organizations regarding a contentious March 11 meeting of Democratic lawmakers
Firefighters had walked back and forth between their trucks and the pile of cars where passengers were trapped so many times they began to instinctively know where to step, or not to step — a sunroof that wasn’t stable or a hood that was too slick. Much their icy walk was done on top of vehicles caught in the 133-car pileup near downtown Fort Worth.
Hazel Busby was born with an eye condition called congenital nystagmus, which is "an involuntary eye flutter," dad Adam Busby previously explained
Last week, all the living former U.S. presidents, Democratic and Republican, joined together for an ad campaign touting the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines — except Donald Trump.
President Joe Biden will hold his first formal news conference on March 25 at the White House, press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday. Biden is the first president in decades to go this long without holding a formal question and answer session with reporters. It reflects a White House media strategy meant both to reserve major media set-pieces for the celebration of a legislative victory and to limit unforced errors from a historically gaffe-prone politician.
Six of the victims were Asian women, officials said. The shootings occurred within an hour at three spas.
McGee pays Gibbs a visit.