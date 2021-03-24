Biden’s dogs Major and Champ return to White House following biting incident

President Joe Biden poses with the Biden family dogs Champ and Major Tuesday 9 February 2021, in the Oval Office of the White House ((Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz))

Joe Biden’s dogs, Major and Champ, are back at the White House following a biting incident at the residence earlier this month.

Michael LaRosa, a spokesperson for US first lady Jill Biden, confirmed in an email to USA Today on Wednesday that the family’s dogs are “at the White House,” after they travelled to Delaware following the incident.

The spokesperson did not confirm when the two German Shepherds returned to the White House after being sent to Delaware in early March.

Major, one of two dogs owned by Mr Biden and the first lady, recently made headlines after he caused “a minor injury” to an individual at the White House.

Shortly after the incident, Major and Champ were taken to the family home in Delaware, but White House press secretary Jen Psaki claimed the trip was scheduled before the incident occurred.

Read more:

Speaking in a wide-ranging interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos last week, Mr Biden was asked about the incident, with the host enquiring: “Is Major out of the dog house?”

“The answer’s yes,” a visibly amused Mr Biden answered, adding: “Look, Major was a rescue pup. Major did not bite someone and penetrate the skin.

“What happens is for - the - I guess what surprised me is the White House itself, living there. Every door you turn to, there’s a guy there in a black jacket. You turn a corner, and there’s two people you don’t know at all.”

Mr Biden said that the new environment startled Major, explaining that during the incident, the dog moved “to protect,” before adding that he’s “a sweet dog. 85 per cent of the people there love him. He just - all he does is lick them and wag his tail.”

The president confirmed that in order to help the dog deal with the surroundings, Major “is being trained now,” and said that he planned to see him following the interview last Tuesday.

Story continues

Mr Biden then clarified that he did not “banish him to home,” explaining that Major and Champ went to Delaware because “Jill was gonna be away for four days. I was gonna be away for two so we took him home.”

It has been a rocky start to life at the White House for both Major and Champ, as Pro-Trump news network Newsmax launched a bizarre attack on the latter in regards to his appearance last month.

Newsmax host Greg Kelly and Ronald Reagan biographer Craig Shirley condemned the 12-year-old Champ as “dirty” and “unlike a presidential dog” during a widely-mocked segment in February.

While in late November, following his presidential election win, Mr Biden fractured his foot after slipping when playing with Major, causing him to wear a protective boot for a few weeks.

Major and Champ are the first pets in the White House since early 2017, as Donald Trump and Melania Trump did not have any living with them during their four years in the residence.