What is Biden doing differently at US border?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Asylum seekers from countries including Honduras wait outside the El Chaparral border crossing port as they wait to cross into the United States in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico on February 19, 2021
Democrat Joe Biden has promised to undo the 'cruelty' of Trump-era immigration policies

On the campaign trail, Joe Biden made sweeping promises to reform US immigration, vowing to "take urgent action" and undo the policies of Donald Trump.

And since taking office, the Democrat has ordered the reunification of migrant children with their families, ended construction of the border wall and called for reviews of legal immigration programs terminated by his predecessor. But for those seeking entry at the US southern border, the Biden administration has asked for patience, saying it needs time to prepare for an influx of arrivals.

"We're not saying 'don't come,'" Mr Biden's top homeland security official Alejandro Mayorkas said this week. "We're saying 'don't come now.'"

Here's a look at what Mr Biden has - and hasn't - done so far, and how it differs from Mr Trump.

Is there a surge at the border?

Depends who you ask, but numbers are definitely rising.

In January, the month that Mr Biden took office, 5,871 unaccompanied children crossed the border - up from 4,995 in December - according to data from US Customs and Border Protection (CPB).

And CPB reported an average of nearly 3,000 arrests per day in January, compared with an average of about 1,800 arrests in January 2020.

But the Biden administration has disputed that there is yet a "crisis" at the border.

"The answer is no," Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas told a reporter this week. "I think there is a challenge at the border that we are managing."

Mexican asylum seekers from the state of Guerrero wait to register at a migrant camp at the U.S.-Mexico border on February 23, 2021 in Matamoros, Mexico
Mexican asylum seekers wait to register at a migrant camp at the US-Mexico border

And the uptick is still modest compared with the 2019, when border officials apprehended more than 76,000 unaccompanied minors.

But pressure is building at the southern border, and some reports suggest the numbers are on pace to overtake the record highs of that year.

Behind closed doors, Mr Mayorkas's comments suggest he might agree. He told senior officials last month to "prepare for border surges now" according to emails obtained by the Washington Times.

How are migrants entering the US?

Migrants cross the border in one of two ways.

Those who "have suffered persecution or fear that they will suffer persecution" in their home country are eligible for asylum when they present themselves at a port of entry for admission into the US.

Others may evade immigration inspectors and border patrol by hiding in vehicles or traveling undetected across unprotected - and typically treacherous - sections of the US-Mexico border.

According to the Pew Research Center, at least 40% of unauthorised migrants in the country entered legally on short-term visas and overstayed.

Are unaccompanied children being held?

Yes.

While in office, Donald Trump faced outrage over the conditions inside border facilities holding minors. Images from inside the detention centres showed children overcrowded in metal cages, others sleeping under foil blankets.

Some of these Trump-era facilities - now renovated and upgraded - are being used again.

Mr Biden has so far left a Trump-era Covid-19 emergency policy in place, which allows US authorities to expel almost all undocumented migrants seeking entry - bypassing normal immigration laws and protections.

But unlike Mr Trump, Mr Biden has decided not to refuse entry to migrant children or teenagers.

US immigration officers release asylum seekers at a bus station on February 25, 2021 in Brownsville, Texas
Migrant children are being held for an average of one month while sponsors are vetted, according to officials

Now, some 200 migrant children are crossing the border each day, and thousands of minors have been detained at the country's southwest border in recent weeks in holding facilities.

On Monday, Secretary Mayorkas said minors are held by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for "processing" for a maximum of 72 hours.

The children are then turned over to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) "to address the needs of that child", Mr Mayorkas said, including vetting the sponsor families who will house the children while their cases are adjudicated in immigration court. Children and teens are held by HHS for a month on average, he said.

How is Biden defending that?

Human rights groups and members of Mr Biden's own party have criticised the decision to hold children in government custody for the weeks or months it takes to match them with sponsors.

Some of Mr Biden's critics have suggested the process harkens back to Trump-era policy, the major change being that children are held for less time under President Biden.

Mr Mayorkas dismissed a comparison to Mr Trump's immigration programs as "absolutely inaccurate", saying his department was acting in the "best interest" of the migrant children.

But some advocates say that with most children arriving with plans to reunite with sponsors - typically friends or family - that they should be transferred immediately to their care.

What is happening with the Remain in Mexico policy?

On Mr Biden's first day in office, DHS suspended a controversial Trump-era policy that forced asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for their US immigration hearings.

About 70,000 migrants were enrolled in the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) - informally known as the Remain in Mexico program - since it was introduced in January 2019.

Last month, the Biden administration began to gradually process these tens of thousands of people waiting in Mexico, allowing them into the US while their cases are heard.

El Salvador and Honduras nationals seeking asylum in the United States sit outside the El Chaparral border crossing on February 19, 2021 in Tijuana, Mexico
Mr Biden ended the Remain in Mexico policy on his first day in office

Still, Biden officials have stressed that migrants should not attempt to enter the US right now, saying more time is needed to rebuild the asylum systems they say were dismantled by Mr Trump.

"A message to individuals who are thinking of coming to our border: they need to wait," Mr Mayorkas said on Monday. "It takes time to rebuild the system from scratch."

What's happening to undocumented people already in the US?

Biden's administration has taken several steps to reform the country's legal immigration system.

He has proposed a major immigration bill that would offer an eight-year pathway to citizenship to the estimated 11 million undocumented people in the country.

The legislation would also provide permanent protection for young migrants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (Daca) program, known as Dreamers.

The aggressively pro-immigration policy - which would greatly increase both family-based and employment-based legal immigration - will face staunch opposition in Congress, among Republicans and some moderate Democrats.

Recommended Stories

  • Here are all the executive orders President Joe Biden has signed so far

    President Joe Biden has signed executive orders relating to immigration, climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic and more.

  • China poses 'biggest geopolitical test' for the U.S., Secretary of State Blinken says

    China is the only country with enough power to jeopardize the current global order, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a speech Wednesday.

  • Biden vies for party discipline at delicate moment in COVID fight: The Note

    President Joe Biden can get Merck to work with Johnson & Johnson -- for all that could mean for public health. Biden's COVID-19 relief bill is getting taken up in the Senate with no real hope of getting Republican buy-in, and with signs of restlessness about the pace of pandemic recovery. It leaves the president maneuvering with no margin for error -- literally needing every Democratic vote to advance his highest legislative priority.

  • UNICEF Display Is Reminder That 168M Kids Have Not Been In School In A Year

    UNICEF stages a striking installation in New York to remind everyone of the empty classrooms around the world For many students across the U.S. and around the world, we are reaching the one-year anniversary of remote learning. As families globally consider the consequences of another school year spent at-home, UNICEF has called on governments everywhere []

  • Tim Allen Says He Liked That Trump ‘Pissed People Off’

    Tim Allen said Wednesday that he “liked” former president Donald Trump’s attitude and had “fun” keeping his feelings to himself. “Once I realized that the last president pissed people off, I kind of liked that,” he said on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast. The “Home Improvement” star went on, “So it was fun to just not say anything — didn’t join in the lynching crowd.” Also Read: Tim Allen on How New History Show 'Assembly Required' Is Like a Real Version of 'Tool Time' Allen discussed his disdain for paying taxes — and the feeling of not knowing where his were going — and said he’s a fiscal conservative who doesn’t “preach anything.” “What I’ve done is just not joined into, as I call it, the ‘we culture.’ I’m not telling anybody else how to live. I don’t like that ‘We should do this,’ or ‘We should do that,'” he said. For all of his talk on “WTF” about how much he enjoyed staying quiet about current affairs, he’s gotten political in the past. In 2018, he said his “Last Man Standing” character would be a “centrist” when asked if the fictional guy was a Trump supporter. “I’ve said before: I’m not the character I play,” said Allen at that time before adding, “What’s interesting to me is that I like personally pissing people off.” var _bp = _bp||[]; _bp.push({ "div": "Brid__1", "obj": {"id":"21259","stats":{"wp":1},"title":"Laura Ingraham Trumpism Is Here to Stay in the GOP","video":"720625","width":"640","height":"360"}}); Read original story Tim Allen Says He Liked That Trump ‘Pissed People Off’ At TheWrap

  • Rockets hit Iraqi base with US troops less than a week after Biden officials said Syria strikes would 'de-escalate' tensions in the region

    Biden has faced bipartisan criticism for not seeking congressional approval prior to giving the order for the Syria airstrikes on February 25.

  • Paris and Nicky Hilton Say Mom Kathy 'Lied' to Them About Joining RHOBH: She Was 'Shady'

    PEOPLE confirmed in October that Kathy Hilton is set to star in the upcoming season 11 of RHOBH

  • Republicans want to make it harder to pass ballot initiatives. That should alarm us

    State legislators are trying to make it more difficult for citizens to take action when their own representatives won’t Supporters of Missouri’s redistricting ballot measure rally in Jefferson City, Missouri, in 2018. Photograph: David A Lieb/AP They walked through Michigan college football games dressed as gerrymandered districts. They crisscrossed Idaho in a decades-old RV dubbed the Medicaid Express. In Florida, they united black and white, left and right, Trump-loving “deplorables” and radical criminal justice reformers into a mighty moral movement to end an ugly vestige of Jim Crow. Volunteers and regular citizens, determined to have a say despite gerrymandered legislatures or solidly one-party states, forced initiatives on to the ballot by collecting hundreds of thousands of signatures at highway rest areas, tailgates and small-town cheeseburger festivals. They door-knocked neighborhoods on mornings so bitter that the ink in their pens froze solid. Then, on election day in 2018 and 2020, these citizens scored overwhelming victories for popular proposals that had gone nowhere in intransigent legislatures: independent redistricting in Michigan and Missouri, Medicaid expansion in Idaho, ranked choice voting in Maine, felony reinfranchisement and a higher minimum wage in Florida, marijuana legalization and higher teacher salaries in Arizona. Now legislators are striking back with bills that would aggressively consolidate their power and make it decidedly more difficult for citizens to take action when their own representatives won’t. In Idaho, Missouri, Florida and Arizona – all states where citizens have successfully used ballot initiatives to pass popular reforms – Republican-dominated legislatures have advanced proposals that would place multiple new roadblocks before initiatives at nearly every point in the process. In total, Republican lawmakers in 24 states have introduced bills that would make it tougher for citizens to push initiatives to the ballot, according to the Ballot Initiative Strategy Center. The more than 165 Republican-sponsored bills in Georgia, Florida, Texas and elsewhere that would leverage baseless “voter fraud” claims from the 2020 election and establish new limits on mail-in voting, early voting and ballot drop boxes, among other new barriers, have rightly made national headlines. These quieter yet growing assaults on initiative rights, however, could be equally important in shutting down one of the last remaining paths for change in red and purple states. The Republican bills tend to take two general approaches. First, they increase the number of signatures necessary to qualify an initiative, or the number of counties or congressional districts in which names must be gathered. Then, they require majorities greater than 60%, even two-thirds, to pass – and even after that, sometimes require final approval by the legislature. Of course, if the legislature had been inclined to take that action, citizens would not have been required to undertake such an arduous procedure in the first place. In Idaho, where one rural hospital might serve a county the size of a New England state, an estimated 70,000 people were stuck uncovered between the Obamacare and state exchanges. Nevertheless, legislators for six consecutive years refused to accept Affordable Care Act monies from Washington to expand Medicaid and make health care more accessible. These are pure power plays by legislatures who want to rule without consent of the governed Voters, however, demanded change. In 2018, a statewide movement organized by Reclaim Idaho met the demanding requirements for a ballot initiative in this large but scarcely populated state: signatures from 6% of registered voters in 18 of the state’s 35 senate districts. It then passed, resoundingly, with more than 62% of the vote. Initiatives are uncommon in Idaho; Medicare expansion was the first statewide initiative to win there since 2013. Yet last week, a new bill advanced in the state senate that would require any initiative first receive signatures from 6% of registered voters in all 35 of Idaho’s districts. There isn’t another state that currently requires a minimum number of signatures in every district. Under this proposal, Idaho would have the most restrictive initiative laws in America. Lawmakers in Florida – who have made sport out of undermining citizen-led amendments to the state constitution that have aimed to end partisan gerrymandering, restore voting rights after the completion of a felony sentence, and raise the minimum wage – are now trying to raise the state’s already high bar for passage. Right now, a 60% supermajority is necessary to win, no easy feat in this state of 50/50 nail-biters. Republican legislators, however, have fast-tracked an effort to increase that number to 67%. Arizona Republicans want to increase the approval threshold from a simple majority up to a 60% supermajority, as do Republican lawmakers in North Dakota, South Dakota and Arkansas. Similar efforts are under way in Missouri, where citizens won victories for independent redistricting and medical marijuana in 2018, and expanded Medicaid in 2020. Right now, citizens need to collect signatures from 8% of voters in six of the state’s eight congressional districts. Bills pushed by House Republicans would increase that threshold to either 10 or 15%, and in all of the eight congressional districts. Missouri initiatives currently win with a simple majority. Various proposals would change that to either 60 or 67% approval to pass, or mandate a number equal to 50% of all registered voters, rather than a majority of voters who cast ballots. These are pure power plays by legislatures who want to rule without consent of the governed. California, certainly, offers a cautionary note of what can happen when initiatives run amok. Yet lawmakers who claim it is too easy for initiatives to reach the ballot should spend some time with the citizens who devoted months of volunteer time to knocking on doors. In all of these states, citizens have been forced into extraordinary efforts simply to win approval of popular policies because legislatures refused to act themselves. President Theodore Roosevelt, who helped expand the initiative at the beginning of the last century, said: “I believe in the initiative and referendum, which should be used not to destroy representative government, but to correct it whenever it becomes misrepresentative.” In wildly gerrymandered states like Michigan and Florida, the initiative is a crucial counter-measure against legislators who have drawn themselves districts where they can’t lose. And in Republican trifecta states like Missouri, Arizona and Idaho, where the most competitive legislative elections are Republican primaries, initiatives are a check on government lurching further to the right than the citizenry. This war on the initiative is nothing less than the latest front in the Republican war to cement long-term minority rule by the most radical reaches of the right. In too many states, voters face shrinking options for being heard at all. This is by design. Perhaps most disturbing: it’s their own representatives who seem most determined to silence them. David Daley is the author of Ratf**ked: Why Your Vote Doesn’t Count and Unrigged: How Americans Are battling Back to Save Democracy. He is a senior fellow at FairVote

  • Pentagon probe slams ex-White House Dr. Jackson's behavior

    The Department of Defense inspector general released a scathing report Wednesday on the conduct of Ronny Jackson, now a congressman from Texas, when he worked as a top White House physician. The internal investigation concluded that Jackson made “sexual and denigrating” comments about a female subordinate, violated the policy on drinking alcohol on a presidential trip and took prescription-strength sleeping medication that prompted worries from his colleagues about his ability to provide proper medical care. The years-long investigation into Jackson, who was elected to the House in November, examined allegations into his conduct during his time serving the administrations of both Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

  • Man runs inside Walmart during police chase to change his clothes, California cops say

    “Employees watched him change clothes in the store.”

  • National Guard troops defending Capitol say they’ve been made sick by eating raw chicken, mouldy bread, and metal shavings

    Around 5,200 soldiers are still deployed in Washington, DC

  • 2021 NBA All-Star Week: Schedule, events, participants

    See the NBA All-Star Week schedule and participants for the slam dunk contest, 3-point shootout, skills challenge and game.

  • María Teresa Kumar Is Combating Vaccine Misinformation In Latino Communities

    The Voto Latino president works with the Biden administration to overcome vaccination disparities.

  • Kate Garraway says kindness of strangers helped her through darkest times

    The GMB presenter revealed what has helped her get through this 'grimmest of times' as her husband reaches a year of hospitalisation.

  • These are the 5 best products coming to Aldi in March

    What's coming to Aldi this month? From Reuben bites to lobster macaroni and cheese, these are our favorite picks.

  • U.S. senators offer bill to rein in Biden war powers after Syria strike

    U.S. senators introduced bipartisan legislation on Wednesday to repeal decades-old authorizations for the use of military force used to justify years of attacks in the Middle East, an effort to shift back the authority to declare war to Congress from the White House. The measure, led by Democratic Senator Tim Kaine and Republican Senator Todd Young, would repeal 1991 and 2002 Authorizations for the Use of Military Force (AUMF) against Iraq, citing the "strong partnership" between Washington and the government in Baghdad. Under the Constitution, Congress, not the president, has the right to authorize war.

  • These Are the Best Vegetables for Gut Health, According to a Doctor

    A salad a day keeps the doctor away?

  • Ibrahimovic defends Sanremo role, stands by LeBron James comments

    The 39-year-old Swede has received criticism for agreeing to participate in four nights of the annual song contest in Liguria this week, as his club have Serie A fixtures on Wednesday and Sunday. The striker, who is Milan's top scorer this season with 14 goals in 14 league games, picked up an injury during Sunday’s 2-1 win over AS Roma that has ruled him out of this week’s fixtures, but he insisted that the festival won't be a distraction from his day job.

  • Ex-Kansas Rep. Watkins enters diversion over voter fraud

    Former Congressman Steve Watkins of Kansas has entered a diversion program to avoid trial over allegations that he voted illegally in a 2019 municipal election. Watkins, a Republican from Topeka who served only one term in the U.S. House, was facing three felony charges. The Shawnee County district attorney filed the charges just weeks before the August 2020 primary, and Watkins lost to now-Rep. Jake LaTurner.

  • DHS intelligence report: Threat of domestic terrorism 'could escalate' in 2021

    The Department of Homeland Security’s intelligence division circulated an internal report this week saying it expects threats from far-right groups to persist and even escalate this year, according to a copy of the document obtained by Yahoo News.