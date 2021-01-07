Biden DOJ Attorney General pick Merrick Garland accepts nomination and speaks on DC Mob

President-elect Joe Biden's pick to lead the Department of Justice, Merrick Garland, accepts nomination and says Wednesday's D.C. Capitol event is an example that the rule of law is the very foundation of our democracy and that like cases are treated alike.

Video Transcript

MERRICK GARLAND: But to serve as attorney general at this critical time, to lead the more than 113,000 dedicated men and women who work at the department to ensure the rule of law, is a calling I am honored and eager to answer. As everyone who watched yesterday's events in Washington now understands, if they did not understand before, the rule of law is not just some lawyer's turn of phrase. It is the very foundation of our democracy. The essence of the rule of law is that like cases are treated alike, that there not be one rule for Democrats and another for Republicans, one rule for friends, another for foes, one rule for the powerful, another for the powerless, one rule for the rich, and another for the poor, or different rules depending upon one's race or ethnicity. And the essence of its great corollary, equal justice under law, is that all citizens are protected in the exercise of their civil rights. Those ideals have--

