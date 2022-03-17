Biden doubles down on Putin criticism, calls out his 'brutality' and the 'inhumane' actions of Russian troops in Ukraine

President Joe Biden addresses the St. Patrick's Day luncheon on Capitol Hill on Thursday. Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

President Joe Biden refused to back away from harsh critiques of Vladimir Putin on Thursday even after the Kremlin warned the White House about the stakes of one president calling another a "war criminal."

"Putin's brutality and what he's doing and his troops are doing in Ukraine is just inhumane," Biden said during a meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin, the prime minister of Ireland. Martin appeared virtually after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Kremlin said it was "unacceptable and unforgivable" for Biden to call Putin a "war criminal." Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said it was "unforgivable rhetoric on the part of the head of a state whose bombs have killed hundreds of thousands of people around the world," according to Russian state news agency TASS.

Formal investigations are underway into whether Russian forces are committing war crimes in Ukraine. But the wide coverage of the war has captured scores of apparent crimes from bombing civilian areas to targeting nuclear power plants. On Wednesday, 10 civilians were killed in Chernihiv while waiting in a breadline.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday that he too has been "shocked by the brutality we continue to witness day in and day out."

"These attacks that we've seen most recently appear to be focused directly on civilians," Austin said, speaking alongside Slovakia's defense minister Jaroslav Naď. The Pentagon head stopped short of calling the acts war crimes.

Read the original article on Business Insider