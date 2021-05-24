Biden doubles extreme weather funding amid warnings of severe hurricane season

Danielle Zoellner
·1 min read
(Independent)

President Joe Biden has announced he will double funding to address extreme weather ahead of concerns the United States will experience a severe hurricane season this year.

This decision comes as Mr Biden was set to visit the headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on Monday where the president will be briefed on hurricane preparedness for the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season.

Ahead of this meeting, the Biden administration announced its plans for how the federal government will address and prepare for extreme weather.

The administration has directed $1bn in funding “for communities, states, and Tribal governments into pre-disaster mitigation resources to prepare for extreme weather events and other disasters,” the White House announced in a press release on Monday.

More follows ...

