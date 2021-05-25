Biden doubles funding for hurricane preparedness as busy storm season looms

President Biden announced Monday that he’s doubling federal spending on emergency preparedness to help communities across the country deal with what experts predict could be another intense hurricane season this year.

The $1 billion Federal Emergency Management Agency investment — up from the $500 million dedicated for a similar program last year — is specifically earmarked for vulnerable and disadvantaged communities to make infrastructure and buildings more resilient ahead of the hurricane season that officially begins June 1, Biden said during a visit to FEMA’s headquarters in Washington, D.C.

“We’re going to spare no expense to keep Americans safe and respond to crises when they arise,” Biden said before receiving a briefing from FEMA officials on preparedness efforts. “It’s time to get ready for the busiest time of year for disasters in America.”

Still, the $1 billion is a fraction of what hurricanes and other extreme weather events cost the U.S. every year.

In 2020 — which saw an especially tumultuous hurricane season — the U.S. suffered 22 weather and climate-related disasters causing more than $1 billion in losses each, with a cumulative price tag of nearly $100 billion.

Biden, who has made fighting climate change a key priority of his presidency, said weather events are growing increasingly destructive because of rising global temperatures.

To that point, Biden also announced a new data system by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration to help track the worsening effects of climate change.

“I’m going to insist on nothing less than readiness for these challenges,” Biden said.

The coming storm season is likely to be worse than average, but less intense than last year’s record of 30 named storms.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said last week that the hurricane season, which runs from June through November, will likely see 13 to 20 named storms, including at least six that will become hurricanes and three to five categorized as major hurricanes with winds of more than 110 mph.

This year has already had significant winter storms that caused a deadly blackout in Texas and other states.

Scientists have long warned that climate change will cause more extreme weather events, such as increased floods, sea level rise and intensifying droughts and wildfires.

Biden, who has pledged to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030, said during his FEMA visit that the reality of climate change requires the federal government to better prepare and support communities before disasters occur, rather than simply respond afterward.

“We all know that the storms are coming, and we’re going to be prepared,” he said. “We have to be ready.”

Before heading back to the White House, Biden offered thanks to a group of FEMA employees assembled for his briefing.

The president noted that, in addition to work on preventing and responding to natural disasters, FEMA has this year played a major role in the government’s effort to distribute and administer COVID-19 vaccines.

“I’ve asked you to do an awful lot since I became president,” he said.