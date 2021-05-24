Biden doubling spending to prepare for hurricanes, storms

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is doubling U.S. emergency spending to help communities prepare for hurricanes and other extreme weather events, while launching a new effort at NASA to better understand and track the impacts of climate change.

The $1 billion in spending being announced Monday is a small fraction of what the U.S. spends on weather-related disasters. Last year alone, the nation endured 22 separate weather and climate-related disasters with losses greater than $1 billion each. The disasters, including wildfires, hurricanes and snowstorms, had a cumulative price tag of nearly $100 billion.

2021 has already had significant winter storms that caused a deadly blackout in Texas and other states and underscore the damage caused by climate change.

Forecasters predict the Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but is unlikely to be as severe as 2020’s record-shattering year.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said last week that the hurricane season, which runs from June through November, will likely see 13 to 20 named storms, including at least six that will become hurricanes and three to five categorized as major hurricanes with winds of more than 110 mph (177 kilometers per hour).

Biden will make the funding announcement during a visit to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s headquarters Monday afternoon, where he will receive a briefing on this year’s outlook for the Atlantic hurricane season.

As climate change threatens to bring more extreme events such as increased floods, sea level rise and intensifying droughts and wildfires, the White House said it is the government's responsibility to better prepare and support communities before disasters occur, rather than simply respond afterward.

Under Biden's announcement, FEMA will provide $1 billion for the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program, which helps states, local communities, tribes and territories to develop projects to prepare for and reduce risks from disasters and natural hazards.

Officials pledged to increase investment in climate research to improve understanding of extreme weather events and hone decision-making on climate resilience, adaptation and mitigation. The new funding should help ensure that communities have the resources they need to build resilience prior to these crises, the White House said.

The steps being announced Monday are part of Biden's pledge to elevate the importance of climate change as a major priority. Biden has set a target to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by up to 52% below 2005 levels by 2030. He also has said he expects to adopt a clean energy standard that would make electricity carbon-free by 2035, along with the wider goal of net-zero carbon emissions economywide by 2050.

Just last week, Biden directed federal agencies to develop a comprehensive strategy to identify and manage financial risks to government and the private sector posed by climate change. An executive order he issued Thursday calls for concrete steps to mitigate climate risks and could result in new regulations on the banking, housing and agriculture sectors, among others.

“Extreme weather related to climate change can disrupt entire supply chains and deprive communities of food, water or emergency supplies,″ the White House said. Snowstorms can knock power grids offline, while floods made worse by rising sea levels can destroy homes and businesses.

The executive order directs White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy and economic adviser Brian Deese to develop a government-wide strategy within four months to identify and disclose climate-related financial risks.

