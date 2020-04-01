Biden Doubts Convention Will Happen as Planned: Campaign Update

(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden expressed doubts Tuesday that the Democratic National Convention could go on as planned this summer in Milwaukee, citing continued concerns about containing the coronavirus outbreak.

“It’s hard to envision that,” the Democratic front-runner said in an interview on MSNBC. “Again, we should listen to the scientists.”

The Democratic National Committee has been exploring contingency options for the convention, which is scheduled for July 13-16, but it has not made any final decisions. President Donald Trump said last Thursday that the Republican National Convention, slated for the end of August, would go forward.

In his interview, Biden also said states should prepare for the possibility of remote voting in November. The former vice president added that he was beginning to lay the groundwork to select his running mate, saying a team to oversee that process will be in place by mid-April.

Biden said six to 10 women would likely make the list, including Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Although Biden has not officially secured the nomination, he holds an all-but-insurmountable lead in delegates. But Senator Bernie Sanders remains in the race and has given no indication that he plans to drop out.

Biden said he feels “confident” about being the nominee and his staff has been in contact with Sanders’s to discuss “a way we could accommodate his concerns” on a range of issues.

