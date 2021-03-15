Biden downplays Trump’s potential role promoting Covid vaccines to ‘MAGA folks’
Joe Biden is minimising the hypothetical importance of Donald Trump promoting the effectiveness of Covid vaccines to his supporters, most of whom remain at least somewhat skeptical of the three shots that have been approved for use in the US.
“I’m hearing a lot of reports from serious reporters like you saying that. I discussed it with my team, and they say the thing that has more impact than anything Trump would say to the MAGA folks is what the local doctor, what the local preachers, what the local people in the community would say,” Mr Biden said.
“So I urge all local docs and ministers and priests to talk about why, why it's important to get that vaccine, and even after that, until everyone is in fact vaccinated, to wear this mask.”
In the face of stubborn opposition to vaccines from people who voted for Mr Trump last November, pundits in Washington have latched onto the notion that the former president could do the nation a massive service by urging his supporters to get their jabs when they become available.
Dr Anthony Fauci and White House press secretary Jen Psaki have both acknowledged over the last two days that they would certainly welcome Mr Trump promoting the efficacy of the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines currently in circulation.
The US has administered more than 109m doses of Covid vaccines to Americans. Moderna and Pfizer utilise a two-dose programme, so fewer Americans have been vaccinated than that figure would suggest. But within the next 10 days, Mr Biden announced, the US will cross the threshold of having administered vaccines to 100m Americans, the most of any country on the planet.