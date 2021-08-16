Biden draws criticism from fellow Democrats over deadly Afghanistan withdrawal

Congressional Democrats aren't sparing a president from their own party of criticism over the chaotic U.S. evacuation of Afghanistan as the Taliban seized control of the country and images of fleeing Afghans at Kabul's airport surfaced worldwide.

“There’s no way to hide it. The situation in Afghanistan is another shame on this admin. Withdrawal was never going to be easy but it didn’t need to come to this,” Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, a Texas Democrat and a Foreign Affairs Committee member, tweeted on Sunday. “The US must do everything in its power to help our partners & allies to safety & protect our national security.”

THE BAD GUYS WON: THE ANGUISH OF US VETERANS AS AFGHAN FORCES CAPITULATE

The Texas Democrat, first elected in 2016, was not alone in his criticism of President Joe Biden's administration on the Afghanistan U.S. troop withdrawal. The move ends a 20-year stay in Afghanistan following the Sept. 11 attacks.

Rep. Seth Moulton, a Massachusetts Democrat and a member of the Armed Services Committee, released a statement on Sunday ripping the administration over its evacuation efforts in Afghanistan.

“To say that today is anything short of a disaster would be dishonest," said Moulton, a retired Marine Corps officer who served four tours of duty in Iraq. "Worse, it was avoidable. The time to debate whether we stay in Afghanistan has passed, but there is still time to debate how we manage our retreat. For months, I have been calling on the Administration to evacuate our allies immediately — not to wait for paperwork, for shaky agreements with third countries, or for time to make it look more ‘orderly.'"

Fellow Armed Services Committee member Rep. Ruben Gallego, an Arizona Democrat, went on a Twitter rant calling for transportation to move Afghan refugees out of the country.

“There are tons of cruise ships that are empty. There are bases everywhere around the world and there is this whole massive country that is used to assimilating immigrants (and Canada) Just put them on f***ing planes and get them out of there,” wrote Gallego, who enlisted in the Marine Corps and deployed to Iraq in 2005 as an infantryman, serving with Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 25th Marines.

Meanwhile, other lawmakers in the Democratic caucus are asking the administration to cut through the red tape of granting State Department visas to fleeing refugees and to do whatever it takes to get them out of the country.

“Today I heard from my Afghan-American constituents who weren't able to submit assistance requests on the @StateDept website.” Rep. Ro Khanna, a California Democrat and a member of the Progressive Caucus, tweeted on Sunday. “Maybe they ought to have a functioning link on the website with a direct way of processing all these requests.”

