Biden draws criticism from fellow Democrats over deadly Afghanistan withdrawal

Biden draws criticism from fellow Democrats over deadly Afghanistan withdrawal
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kerry Picket
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Congressional Democrats aren't sparing a president from their own party of criticism over the chaotic U.S. evacuation of Afghanistan as the Taliban seized control of the country and images of fleeing Afghans at Kabul's airport surfaced worldwide.

“There’s no way to hide it. The situation in Afghanistan is another shame on this admin. Withdrawal was never going to be easy but it didn’t need to come to this,” Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, a Texas Democrat and a Foreign Affairs Committee member, tweeted on Sunday. “The US must do everything in its power to help our partners & allies to safety & protect our national security.”

THE BAD GUYS WON: THE ANGUISH OF US VETERANS AS AFGHAN FORCES CAPITULATE

The Texas Democrat, first elected in 2016, was not alone in his criticism of President Joe Biden's administration on the Afghanistan U.S. troop withdrawal. The move ends a 20-year stay in Afghanistan following the Sept. 11 attacks.

Rep. Seth Moulton, a Massachusetts Democrat and a member of the Armed Services Committee, released a statement on Sunday ripping the administration over its evacuation efforts in Afghanistan.

“To say that today is anything short of a disaster would be dishonest," said Moulton, a retired Marine Corps officer who served four tours of duty in Iraq. "Worse, it was avoidable. The time to debate whether we stay in Afghanistan has passed, but there is still time to debate how we manage our retreat. For months, I have been calling on the Administration to evacuate our allies immediately — not to wait for paperwork, for shaky agreements with third countries, or for time to make it look more ‘orderly.'"

Fellow Armed Services Committee member Rep. Ruben Gallego, an Arizona Democrat, went on a Twitter rant calling for transportation to move Afghan refugees out of the country.

“There are tons of cruise ships that are empty. There are bases everywhere around the world and there is this whole massive country that is used to assimilating immigrants (and Canada) Just put them on f***ing planes and get them out of there,” wrote Gallego, who enlisted in the Marine Corps and deployed to Iraq in 2005 as an infantryman, serving with Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 25th Marines.

Meanwhile, other lawmakers in the Democratic caucus are asking the administration to cut through the red tape of granting State Department visas to fleeing refugees and to do whatever it takes to get them out of the country.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“Today I heard from my Afghan-American constituents who weren't able to submit assistance requests on the @StateDept website.” Rep. Ro Khanna, a California Democrat and a member of the Progressive Caucus, tweeted on Sunday. “Maybe they ought to have a functioning link on the website with a direct way of processing all these requests.”

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Afghanistan, Democrat, Biden, Congress

Original Author: Kerry Picket

Original Location: Biden draws criticism from fellow Democrats over deadly Afghanistan withdrawal

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Disaster for Biden: 69% blast handling of Afghanistan

    Voters appear united on the administration’s handling of the Afghan crisis — and it’s not good for President Joe Biden.

  • Have your say: Has the deployment of UK troops in Afghanistan achieved anything?

    The Taliban has taken control of Afghanistan after the departure of foreign troops.

  • Haiti quake revives anger over aid response to past disasters

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - The earthquake that ravaged Haiti https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/haitians-scramble-rescue-survivors-ruins-major-quake-2021-08-15 on Saturday has revived anger over international aid agencies' response to a devastating quake there 11 years ago, stirring calls to ensure donations do a better job of reaching the people who need them most. Haitians and well-wishers have taken to social media to urge donors to send money directly to Haitian charities or via the government, criticizing what they saw as misuse of funds after the 2010 quake and a major hurricane in 2016. Despite billions of dollars in aid, Haiti has slipped down global development rankings, violence is widespread and its institutions were already in turmoil when President Jovenel Moise was shot dead https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/haiti-one-month-without-assassinated-president-jovenel-moise-2021-08-06 last month by what the government says was a group of largely Colombian mercenaries.

  • American Petroleum Institute sues Biden over oil and gas leasing pause

    The American Petroleum Institute is leading a lawsuit challenging the Biden administration’s indefinite pause on oil and natural gas leasing in federal lands and waters. The suit was filed on Monday.

  • Federal court set to rule on eviction moratorium this week

    A three-judge panel with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia is expected to rule this week on whether a moratorium against evictions imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will stand. The court late Saturday set an expedited schedule following an appeal by Alabama and Georgia realtors of a Friday ruling by U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich. The judge refused landlords’ request to put the Biden administration’s new eviction moratorium on hold, though she ruled that the freeze is illegal.

  • MSNBC host Joy-Ann Reid likened the US Christian right to the Taliban

    MSNBC's Joy-Ann Reid attracted criticism for the comparison, which conservatives said was insulting.

  • School boards fight GOP governors in court over masking bans

    School districts in Texas, Florida, and Arizona are suing over Republican governors’ bans on mask mandates for students and staff.

  • Afghanistan aviation authority advises transit aircraft to reroute

    (Reuters) -The Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority (ACAA) said on Monday that Kabul airspace had been released to the military and that it advised transit aircraft to reroute, according to a notice to airmen on its website, hastening some airline route switches. United Airlines, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic had already stopped using Afghanistan airspace after insurgents took control of the presidential palace in Kabul as U.S.-led forces departed and Western nations scrambled on Monday to evacuate their citizens.

  • Breanna Stewart, Wife Marta Xargay Casademont Welcome First Baby, Daughter Ruby: 'Best Moments'

    WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Marta Xargay Casademont revealed their engagement news in May

  • Atlanta Falcons waive former Georgia Bulldogs DL

    The Atlanta Falcons have waived former Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman John Atkins.

  • China says it will respect the "choices of Afghan people" after Taliban takeover

    China will "respect the wishes and choices of the Afghan people" after the Taliban seized Kabul and toppled Afghanistan's U.S.-backed government, a spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry said Monday, according to the Financial Times.Why it matters: Beijing’s first official comments since the Taliban installed themselves in the presidential palace in Kabul signifies a willingness to work with a Taliban-led government in Afghanistan.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscr

  • Moment defence secretary chokes up and admits 'some people won’t get back' from Afghanistan

    The UK is trying to evacuate 4,000 people from Afghanistan after the Taliban returned to power.

  • Afghanistan Heads for Full-Scale Civil War: U.K.'s Ellwood

    Tobias&nbsp;Ellwood, the British Conservative Party’s chair of the House of Commons defense select committee,&nbsp;discusses the evolving&nbsp;situation in Afghanistan. Taliban leaders marched into Kabul Sunday, preparing to take full control of Afghanistan two decades after they were removed by the U.S. military. The militant group took over the&nbsp;presidential&nbsp;palace, and said it plans to soon declare a new “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.” Ellwood speaks on "Bloomberg Markets: European Open." (Source: Bloomberg)

  • Florida COVID update: Hospitalizations drop for first time in 2 weeks as ICU usage rises

    After breaking a pandemic record with nearly 26,000 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, Florida had some good news to share on Sunday: the number of hospitalizations due to the virus fell for the first time in two weeks.

  • A senator said 3 decades ago the student-loan system was broken. Everything has gotten worse since.

    "We have yet to hear of even a single part of the student-loan program that is working efficiently and effectively," Sen. Sam Nunn said - in 1991.

  • Man stabbed, reporter attacked at protest at LA City Hall

    A man was stabbed and a reporter was attacked Saturday at a protest against vaccine mandates on the south lawn of Los Angeles' City Hall after a fight broke out between the protesters and counterprotesters, the Los Angeles Police Department and local media said. About 2 p.m., a group of several hundred people holding American flags, Trump memorabilia and signs calling for “medical freedom” arrived at City Hall around 2 p.m. for the rally, the Los Angeles Times reported.

  • Biden says he stands 'squarely behind' Afghanistan decision

    Striking a defiant tone, President Joe Biden said Monday that he stands “squarely behind” his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan and that the Afghan government's collapse was quicker than anticipated. Biden said he was faced with a choice between sticking to a previously negotiated agreement to withdraw U.S. troops this year or sending thousands more service members back into Afghanistan for a “third decade” of war. Biden said he will not repeat mistakes of the past and did not regret his decision to proceed with the withdrawal.

  • Immigrants are keeping rural America alive

    Immigrants are keeping rural America alive

  • At least 16 people shot in 90 minutes in NYC

    At least 16 people were shot in an hour and a half in Brooklyn and Queens Sunday night into Monday morning, including eight people outside a city-run Bedford-Stuyvesant apartment complex.

  • Trump criticizes Biden for not 'following the plan' his administration crafted for Afghanistan

    In a statement on Saturday as the Taliban seized control over Afghanistan, former President Donald Trump criticized President Biden's handling of the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the country.