Biden draws distinction between diversity within Black and Latino communities

In an interview with representatives from the national associations of Black and Hispanic journalists while talking about extending temporary protected status to Cubans in Florida communities who are being deported, former Vice President Joe Biden referenced what he said is a distinction between diversity within Black and Latino communities. Biden told NPR’s Lulu Garcia-Navarro that “unlike the African-American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things. You go to Florida, and you find a very different attitude about immigration in certain places than you do when you’re in Arizona.”