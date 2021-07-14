Biden due on Capitol Hill to sell multitrillion-dollar spending plan

U.S. President Biden visits Municipal Transit Utility in La Crosse
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden heads to Capitol Hill on Wednesday to make the case for his sweeping, two-track infrastructure initiative, a day after leading Senate Democrats agreed on a $3.5 trillion plan billed as the biggest boost in decades for U.S. families.

Biden is due to attend a 12:45 p.m. (1645 GMT) lunch in the Capitol, where he is expected to urge his fellow Democrats in the Senate to back both a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal https://www.reuters.com/world/us/whats-us-senates-12-trillion-infrastructure-plan-2021-06-24 to rebuild America's roads and bridges, and a larger reconciliation https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-senates-reconciliation-process-its-not-way-it-sounds-2021-06-16 package that also addresses climate change and the need for stronger social services.

"The president looks forward to returning to Capitol Hill, a place he spent 36 years as a member of the Senate," a White House official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. "He will continue making the case for the dual-track approach that will build the economy back better with key investments in not just our nation's infrastructure, but our efforts to protect our climate, to prepare the next generation of workers and to support middle-class families."

Democrats face a tricky path ahead in passing the two measures through a narrowly divided Congress. They will need the support of all 50 of their Senators - plus Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote to pass the $3.5 trillion over Republican opposition. Republicans in Congress have already warned that the separate Democrats-only plan could lead them to vote against the $1.2 trillion bipartisan plan.

Even if they pass the Senate, both measures would also need to make it through the House of Representatives before going to Biden's desk.

The $3.5 trillion plan agreed to by senior Democrats and White House negotiators includes a significant expansion of the Medicare healthcare program for the elderly - a top goal of Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders, who joined Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in unveiling the deal Tuesday night.

Sanders' support could help build support among progressive Democrats, some of whom had pushed for a bigger package.

Senate Republicans, who view Biden's larger spending ambitions as wasteful and unnecessary, have voiced qualified support for the narrower $1.2 trillion plan, which includes $600 billion in new spending for roads, bridges, rail, public transit, water and broadband systems.

"You add that to the $600 billion in a bipartisan plan and you get to $4.1 trillion, which is very, very close to what President Biden has asked us for," Schumer said, referring to the $3.5 trillion Democrats-only deal.

But Senate approval for both packages face hurdles, including possible reluctance by moderates such as Democratic Senator Joe Manchin to support the larger reconciliation agreement.

The Senate's 50 Republicans are not expected to back the broader infrastructure effort, which would undo Republican then-President Donald Trump's 2017 tax cuts by raising taxes on U.S. corporations and wealthy individuals.

Asked about the Democrats' deal on Wednesday, Republican Senator Mitt Romney said in a brief interview in the Capitol, it was: “Stunning. It’s a shocking figure, particularly at a time when the economy is already heating. It seems that our Democrat friends may have lost their bearings.”

Asked if it could pose a problem for the bipartisan infrastructure bill he is working on, Romney replied it was hard to predict. "But it obviously changes the dynamics.”

An absence of Republican support would leave Democrats to pursue passage on their own under a budget "reconciliation" process that sidesteps a rule requiring at least 60 votes to advance legislation in the 100-member chamber.

(Reporting by David Morgan, Trevor Hunnicutt and Susan Heavey; Editing by Scott Malone and Jonathan Oatis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Democrats Search for Consensus on Massive Spending Package

    Democratic lawmakers are rushing this week to complete the blueprint for a massive, multi-trillion-dollar spending package they plan to offer alongside a smaller, bipartisan infrastructure bill, and as Politico reports Tuesday, they are cramming as many priorities as they can into the plan, which is likely their last opportunity to pass legislation via budget reconciliation this year — a process that would theoretically require no GOP support.The package is expected to include programs left out

  • Portugal posts more than 4,000 new COVID cases as hopes for robust recovery fade

    Portugal reported more than 4,000 daily coronavirus cases on Wednesday for the first time since February, official data showed, as hopes of a robust, tourism-driven economic recovery fade amid a surge in infections. Wednesday's 4,153 infections bring the total to 916,559 cases since the pandemic started. Daily deaths remain well below February levels with new cases primarily reported among younger, unvaccinated people.

  • Decoding Biden's ambassador picks at a State Department shaken by the Trump era

    President Biden's latest ambassadorial picks reveal his strategy when it comes to the diplomacy of diplomacy: He's blending career servants with political supporters to avoid raising the ire of State Department professionals while filling posts around the world.Why it matters: The U.S. diplomatic corps remains shaken from cuts to its ranks by Rex Tillerson, former President Trump's first secretary of State.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Successor Mike

  • Senate Democrats' $3.5 trillion budget deal sets stage for next phase of climate push

    Senate Democrats' new deal on a budget outline sets the stage for their fraught effort to seek unprecedented clean energy spending and incentives.Driving the news: Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Budget Committee members on Wednesday night announced an agreement to try to steer $3.5 trillion into Medicare, climate, education and other priorities.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: The preliminary deal is a precurso

  • Senate Democrats reach $3.5 trillion budget agreement, paving the way for Biden’s funding priorities

    Senate Democrats announced late Tuesday that they'd reached a budget agreement envisioning spending an enormous $3.5 trillion over the coming decade, paving the way for their drive to pour federal resources into climate change, health care and family-service programs sought by President Biden.

  • U.S. Senate Democrats agree to $3.5 trln for budget reconciliation bill

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden's drive for big new infrastructure investment got a boost on Tuesday when leading Senate Democrats agreed on a $3.5 trillion investment plan they aim to include in a budget resolution to be debated soon, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said. "We have come to an agreement," Schumer told reporters after more than two hours of closed-door talks that included Senate Budget Committee Democrats and White House officials. Republicans have not been part of these negotiations.

  • More than 150 companies urge U.S. Congress to pass voting rights act

    More than 150 companies including Apple Inc, Best Buy Co Inc and PepsiCo urged U.S. lawmakers to introduce and pass a voting reform act in a letter signed on Wednesday, as other efforts have stalled in Congress. The companies called on lawmakers to reintroduce the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, an amendment to the Voting Rights Act of 1965 named after late U.S. Representative John Lewis, who died nearly a year ago. The companies are part of a group of corporate executives called Business for Voting Rights.

  • Bipartisan U.S. bill aims to expand sales of ethanol after court ruling

    A bipartisan group of U.S. senators on Wednesday introduced legislation that would increase access to gasoline with a higher ethanol blend, after a recent court decision knocked down a Trump-era rule that had allowed expanded sales of the fuel. The bill would extend a waiver that would allow year-round sales of a 15% ethanol fuel blend known as E15. The Environmental Protection Agency extended a similar waiver in 2019.

  • Remainder of US Capitol fencing is removed months after Jan. 6 insurrection

    U.S. Capitol Police removed the extra layer of security "based on the current threat" level months after Trump supporters stormed the building Jan. 6.

  • White House fears Cuba crisis after 2020 election wipeout in South Florida

    White House efforts to avoid dealing with the Cuba issue have blown up amid protests on the island, congressional backlash and political pressure from the South Florida Cuban community.Why it matters: Joe Biden's performance in South Florida during the 2020 election explains his wariness — he was crushed by Donald Trump. Democrats are worried they'll hurt themselves in Florida — and more broadly in the midterms — if they mishandle the situation.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Mark

  • Skyward Sword HD’s New Free Camera Looks Great, But There's A Catch

    The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword looks to be saved from its status as the series’ red-headed stepchild thanks to a bunch of quality-of-life changes in this week’s high-definition Switch port. Nintendo has been happy to trot these out periodically, with the newest reveal being a free, fully controllable camera. Sadly, it has a slight drawback.

  • Royal fans call Prince William a hypocrite for speaking against racism in soccer after failing to publicly support Meghan Markle

    Meghan Markle started trending after William supported England players facing racism. Will previously dismissed his sister-in-law's claims of racism.

  • Billionaire space race: For all mankind or just themselves?

    Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson insist that the advances made by their companies will benefit everyone, but critics say their interplanetary ambitions come from a combination of vanity and greed.

  • Clarence Thomas shuts down challenge to CDC transportation mask mandate

    Justice Clarence Thomas shut down an appeal to the Supreme Court challenging the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's mandate requiring masks on public transportation.

  • Megyn Kelly Torn To Shreds For Saying Media Exaggerated Capitol Riot

    People with eyes informed the former Fox News host she was wrong.

  • George Conway Reveals The 1 Truth Trump Let Slip Amid His Latest Flurry Of Lies

    The conservative attorney named the "fundamental truth" hidden in Trump's insurrection claims.

  • The chief architect of Central Vista thinks Modi’s project will define “new India”

    "We would like the ongoing transformation of the Central Vista in New Delhi to symbolise that India is confidently resolved to tackle the problems that have plagued it for decades."

  • Texas Republicans vote to send police to hunt down Democrats who fled state 'under warrant of arrest if necessary'

    Texas House Republicans on Tuesday voted to send law enforcement to hunt down the nearly 60 Democratic legislators who fled the state to stonewall GOP-backed voting bills.

  • Governor Abbott Vows Texas Dems Will Be Arrested Upon Return to State

    Greg Abbott confirmed that the absent Democratic lawmakers who defected from a legislative session in a protest "walk-out" will be arrested upon their return.

  • Why Biden Fired the Head of the Social Security Administration

    President Joe Biden on Friday fired Social Security Administration Commissioner Andrew Saul, a Trump appointee who had drawn criticism from Democrats and advocacy groups for seeking to restrict benefits and taking a staunch anti-union stance in dealing with the labor groups that represent the agency’s 60,000 employees. Saul, whose six-year term was set to end in January 2025, was reportedly fired after refusing to a White House request to resign. Deputy Commissioner David Black, also appointed b