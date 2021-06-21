Biden eager to continue infrastructure talks with lawmakers - Psaki

U.S. President Biden delivers update on administration's coronavirus response from the White House in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is eager to continue discussions on major infrastructure legislation this week and wants to get more details on the latest bipartisan proposal, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.

A bipartisan infrastructure plan costing a little over $1 trillion, only about a fourth of what Biden initially proposed, has been gaining support in the U.S. Senate, but disputes continued on Sunday over how it should be funded.

"The president looks forward to getting more details. He'll probably be talking to, welcoming some members to the White House over the next couple of days, and we'll go from there," Psaki told "CBS This Morning."

Twenty-one of the 100 U.S. senators - including 11 Republicans, nine Democrats and one independent who caucuses with Democrats - are working on the framework to rebuild roads, bridges and other traditional infrastructure that sources said would cost $1.2 trillion over eight years.

"The president is eager to continue those discussions and see if we can make big progress this week," Psaki said.

Biden, seeking to fuel economic growth after the pandemic, had initially proposed about $4 trillion be spent on a broader range of infrastructure that included fighting climate change and providing care for children and the elderly.

The White House trimmed the offer to about $1.7 trillion in talks with senators in a bid to win Republican support in the closely divided U.S. Senate.

"He has already come down quite a bit, and in his initial proposal from his initial number so that's a sign that he's willing to compromise," Psaki said.

Biden is also looking to work on a couple of legislative tracks to push through top Democratic initiatives, including climate change measures, she said.

"I think the question here is, what can we agree on, Democrats and Republicans?" Psaki said.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Lisa Lambert and Peter Graff)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Vivendi faces investor test over plans for Universal spin-off

    French media group Vivendi will seek investor support on Tuesday to spin off its prized Universal music business, a plan criticized by activist funds for benefiting top shareholder Vincent Bollore more than smaller investors. The world's biggest music label, home to pop stars such as Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift, is valued at 33 billion euros ($39 billion) by Vivendi, or more than the group's own market value. While the spin-off looks set to clear a first hurdle with backing at the June 22 shareholder meeting, a backlash is brewing over the transaction's structure and Vivendi's secretive governance.

  • Man armed with handgun robs 4 convenience stores early Monday in Fort Worth locations

    The robber took an undisclosed amount of money and store items, according to police reports.

  • Decision Time for Biden on Infrastructure Deal: GOP Senator

    (Bloomberg) -- A senior Republican senator said a $579 billion bipartisan accord on infrastructure is on the table and he challenged President Joe Biden to decide whether he wants to pursue it.South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham, who’s in a group of 21 senators who last week signed onto a proposed framework to present to Biden, is among lawmakers seeking to set the stage for the next round of bargaining. Biden has said he’ll review the bipartisan proposal on Monday.“I would just say this: President

  • Behind the Business of Bodegas: How Your Corner Store Makes Money

    If you're ever in New York City and you need an egg cream, toilet paper and cantaloupe at 4 a.m., but you only have time to visit one store, that store had better be a bodega. Part deli, part grocery,...

  • Kerry Katona admits she pursued marriages in a desperate search for the perfect family

    The star says she wanted to shake off her difficult start in life.

  • Here’s who the sportsbooks are betting on to be the next NASCAR champion

    There’s ‘a long season left,’ but it’s clear who bookies are favoring down the stretch. Find out how drivers rank ahead of the race at Nashville Superspeedway.

  • A member of Uganda's Olympic team tested positive for COVID-19 in Japan after being vaccinated and testing negative before travel

    More than 429,000 people have signed a Change.org petition asking the Japanese government to cancel the Olympic Games.

  • Nine children, one adult killed in Alabama crash

    A nine-month-old girl and her 29-year-old father died in the Saturday afternoon pileup of about 18 vehicles, including an Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches vehicle carrying eight other children aged 4 to 17, who were killed, Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond said.The ranch is home to "Alabama's needy, neglected, or abused, school-aged children," according to its website.The cause of the crash on Interstate Highway 65 between Greenville and Fort Deposit, which was awash from the powerful storm, was under investigation.

  • Lauren Boebert to antifa protesting her: ‘Get a job’

    DENVER — Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert has a message for the anarchists and radical leftists aggressively protesting her and a conservative conference: “Get a job.”

  • Georgia abuzz over Herschel's Senate tease

    Herschel Walker, 59 — the Heisman Trophy winner and Georgia college football legend — tweeted a cryptic video last week suggesting he might enter the Republican primary for a chance to run next year against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), the New York Times reports. The big picture: Former President Trump said in a March 10 statement: "Wouldn’t it be fantastic if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia? ... Run Herschel, run!"Get market news worthy of your time wi

  • GrowSari, a B2B platform for small stores in the Philippines, adds investors like Temasek's Pavilion Capital and Tencent

    Sari-sari stores are neighborhood stores in the Philippines that usually sell daily necessities and sometimes serve as community hubs, too. Today GrowSari, a startup that is digitizing sari-sari stores with features like pricing tools, inventory management and working capital loans, announced it has raised a Series B from several notable investors that brings its total funding to $30 million. Participants in its Series B included Temasek Holdings’ private equity unit Pavilion Capital, Tencent, International Finance Corporation (IFC), ICCP SBI Venture Partners and Saison Capital, and returning investors Robinsons Retail Holdings (which is part of the Gokongwei Group), JG Digital Equity Ventures and Wavemaker Partners.

  • How the FBI became the target of a conspiracy theory about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    The route from an obscure right-wing website to a major network program illustrates how quickly misinformation, or distorted information, can become part of a national discussion, despite an absence of evidence.

  • In Rift With Biden, a Dramatic Show of Force by a Conservative Catholic Movement

    Pope Francis and President Joe Biden, both liberals, are the two most high-profile Roman Catholics in the world. But in the United States, neither of these men is determining the direction of the Catholic Church. It is now a conservative movement that decides how the Catholic Church asserts its power in America. That reality was unmistakably declared last week, when the country’s bishops voted overwhelmingly to draft guidelines for the Eucharist, advancing a conservative push to deny Biden Commu

  • Ron Johnson visited Milwaukee's Juneteenth Day celebration. It didn't go well.

    Last year, the Wisconsin Republican blocked legislation to make Juneteenth a national holiday.

  • Nick Cannon's 4th child in less than a year appears to be confirmed by Alyssa Scott's Father's Day tribute

    Last week, Nick Cannon welcomed twin sons, Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon, with DJ Abby De La Rosa.

  • 'Kidnapped' Dubai princess Latifa pictured 'on holiday in Spain'

    A Dubai princess who was 'kidnapped' while trying to flee the sheikhdom in 2018 is on holiday in Spain, according to a social media post. Princess Latifa, 35, tried to flee Dubai in 2018 only to be detained by commandos in a boat off India. An Instagram image appears to show her at Madrid–Barajas Airport, with the words: "Great European holiday with Latifa. We're having fun exploring!" The photo was shared by her British friend Sioned Taylor, a Royal Navy veteran and teacher based in Dubai. Ms T

  • Claudette is a tropical storm again, and there’s another disturbance in the Atlantic

    Claudette strengthened into a tropical storm again overnight as it neared the coast of the Carolinas. The forecast calls for the storm to douse the region for several more hours Monday, with some flooding possible, before heading into the western Atlantic Ocean.

  • Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated Father's Day by sharing an unseen photo of their children

    The couple shared an Instagram video that included photos of Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Michael Middleton to mark Father's Day on Sunday.

  • Tens of thousands of COVID-19 survivors in India are developing deadly 'black fungus' infections that can lead to blindness

    The number of infections have shot up to 31,000 in the past few weeks. Doctors believe a lack of bottled oxygen may be to blame for the rise.

  • Sweden's government topples as prime minister loses historic no-confidence vote

    Sweden's prime minister, Stefan Lofven, on Monday morning became the first leader in Sweden's history to lose a no-confidence vote in parliament, leaving him just one week to decide whether to hold snap elections or resign. Of the parliament's 349 members, 181 supported the vote, 109 opposed it and 51 abstained, with Lofven's red-green coalition voted down by an unusual combination of the former Communist Left Party, the far-Right Sweden Democrats, and the right-wing Moderate and Christian Democ