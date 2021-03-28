Biden economic plan to focus 1st on infrastructure this week

  • White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a briefing at the White House, Friday, March 26, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • President Joe Biden speaks with members of the press near a waiting motorcade vehicle after stepping off Air Force One at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., Friday, March 26, 2021. Biden is spending the weekend at his home in Delaware. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
1 / 3

Biden

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a briefing at the White House, Friday, March 26, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HOPE YEN
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will lay out the first part of his multitrillion-dollar economic recovery package this week, focusing on rebuilding roads, bridges and other infrastructure, followed by a separate plan later in April addressing child and health care.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed on Sunday the administration’s plans to split the package into two legislative proposals, part of an effort to get support from congressional Republicans. But she adds that “we’ll work with the Senate and House to see how it should move forward.”

Biden will release details in a speech Wednesday in Pittsburgh about his proposal for federal investments in physical infrastructure, an issue that has drawn Republican support despite wariness over a pricey package so soon after passage of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan.

Democrats, meanwhile, have been aiming for a broader package that could include policy changes on green energy, immigration and other issues — as well as make permanent some of the just-passed COVID-19 assistance such as child tax credits. Many are ready to bypass Republicans, if they have to.

Psaki told “Fox News Sunday” the White House had yet to settle on its legislative strategy, “but I will say that I don’t think Republicans in this country think we should be 13th in the world as it relates to infrastructure.””

“Roads, railways, rebuilding them, that’s not a partisan issue,” she said.

A separate proposal later in April then “will address a lot of issues that American people are struggling with — child care, the cost of health care,” Psaki said.

Plans are still in flux, with the White House recently discussing a combined $3 trillion in spending to boost the economy and improve quality of life, according to a person familiar with the options who insisted on anonymity to discuss private conversations.

“The total package we’re still working out, but he’s going to introduce some ways to pay for that, and he’s eager to hear ideas from both parties as well,” Psaki said.

The Biden administration will also release this week its proposed discretionary budget for fiscal 2022, providing insight into the president’s top priorities and laying down a marker for Congress. The budget proposal will include funding levels by agencies and guidance on investments.

The proposed budget will be the first in a decade not to be limited by caps on discretionary spending, making it easier for Biden to propose spending increases for longtime Democratic priorities such as education and housing.

On infrastructure, Republicans support a narrow bill focused on roads and bridges and balk at the size and scope of Biden’s overall plan as well as his focus on the environment. During the presidential campaign, Biden pledged $2 trillion in “accelerated” investments to shift to cleaner energy, build half a million charging stations for electric vehicles, support public transit and repair roads and bridges.

At his news conference last week, Biden called it “frustrating” that the U.S. had let much of its infrastructure deteriorate and said his upcoming plan will create significant jobs, which he said "used to be a great Republican goal and initiative.” But signaling the roadblocks ahead, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell last week warned that the White House plan would only lead to tax hikes and “left-wing policies.”

Democrats used a fast-track budget process known as reconciliation to approve Biden’s COVID-19 relief plan without Republican support.

But work on passing broad infrastructure legislation in a Senate split 50-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris providing a tiebreaking vote could prove more difficult. Moderate Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., recently said he will block infrastructure legislation if Republicans aren’t included.

Recommended Stories

  • Cisco CEO predicts 'some version' of Biden's gigantic infrastructure proposal will pass

    Yahoo Finance Live talks with Cisco chairman and CEO Chuck Robbins on the likelihood of an infrastructure bill passing Congress.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Lower Despite Flat Treasury Yields, U.S. Dollar

    The big issue for gold traders down the road is, how is the U.S. going to pay for the stimulus, the infrastructure deal and the healthcare plan?

  • Court Denies Request by Ex-Officer in Breonna Taylor Case to Move Trial Outside of Louisville

    Let’s start by remembering that no one has been criminally charged for the horrific killing of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor, a promising and ambitious young woman who police gunned down in her home in Louisville, Ky., in the middle of the night last spring.

  • Sarah Obama, Paternal Step-Grandmother of Former President Barack Obama, Has Died at 99

    Barack Obama’s paternal step-grandmother, Sarah Obama, has died at the age of 99.

  • What to watch as Biden pitches massive infrastructure plan in Pittsburgh this week

    President Biden is expected to show his cards this week when it comes to energy and climate provisions he'll ask Congress to include in a big-dollar infrastructure package.Why it matters: Biden campaigned on major investments in zero-carbon power, electric vehicle charging, climate-resilient infrastructure and more. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeChances to move a huge package like this come around exceedingly rarely, and specifics have been absent so far.What's next: His speech in Pittsburgh on Wednesday — and other info the White House may reveal — should provide more clarity on what he wants in the wider infrastructure proposal expected to be well north of a trillion dollars.Needless to say, we'll have way more later in the week, and here's a few things we're watching...The pitch: Biden is expected to promote the plan as a major jobs package, but a note from the research firm ClearView Energy Partners said it could also be part of a wider message on competition with China.It notes that amid concerns about inflation and with the pandemic receding, the plan may be positioned partly as "an industrial policy by which the U.S. might counter and contain a rising China."The specifics: There's intense interest among energy lobbyists of various stripes, activists and others to see a huge array of provisions included, and not everyone will come away happy.To take just one example, there's a push to create new tax incentives for battery storage projects.The strategy: It's not yet clear how much Biden and Democrats will seek to move through budget reconciliation (the filibuster-proof process that constrains what can be included), or whether there's an opening for some bipartisan dealmaking. The lobbying and advocacy: The upcoming plan is the biggest opening for a sweeping climate and clean energy package in a decade.Axios' Hans Nichols reports that progressives are trying to sell the initiative with new cable TV ads arguing clean energy projects will immediately create thousands of jobs.And Axios' Andrew Freedman, in the same story, noted the stakes of that and other advocacy efforts that will surround the bill.There may be resistance to making the infrastructure bills too climate-heavy unless the public views clean energy spending as a win/win for jobs and the environment, Andrew notes.Go deeper: Economists bullish on Biden's $3 trillion infrastructure planLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Mando Saenz Covers Dio, Evokes Radiohead on His ‘Most Nashville Record’ Yet

    Songwriter expands his sound with dream-pop production and a heavy-metal cover

  • Canada charges man for murder after fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

    Canadian authorities charged a suspect with murder in the fatal stabbing of a woman and the wounding of six others in an early afternoon attack at a library in a Vancouver suburb on Saturday, police said. Yannick Bandaogo, 28, was charged with second-degree murder, North Vancouver's Royal Canadian Mounted Police homicide team said on Sunday. The female victim was in her late 20s, but was not named in a police statement.

  • Meet the “world’s smallest saint”

    Meet the “world’s smallest saint”Location: Haridwar, IndiaNarayan Nand Giri Maharaj is considered to be a Hindu holy manThe 55 year old is 18 inches tall and weighs 40 lbsHe cannot stand up or walkand is looked after by his disciple Umesh(SOUNDBITE) (Hindi) SAINT NARAYAN NAND GIRI MAHARAJ'S DISCIPLE, UMESH, SAYING:"People seek his blessings and they feel very nice…they click selfies with him, offer prayers, and he goes to all places where Kumbh is organized."

  • Roundup: Thousand Oaks hits three consecutive home runs but Roc Riggio didn't get one

    Charlie Saum hits two home runs in Thousand Oaks' 14-9 win over Westlake

  • Amanda Gorman's youngest fans have poet reveling in the opportunity to inspire them

    On "Good Morning America," poet Amanda Gorman reflected on the impact of her work on kids and the thrill of having her inauguration poem published.

  • Appreciation: How Larry McMurtry's early work obliterated western clichés

    McMurtry, who died last week, made it his mission to redefine Texas as a crucible of modern conflicts. His early novels succeeded stunningly.

  • Clippers honor Doc Rivers in his return, then send him packing again in win over 76ers

    The Clippers won 122-112 over Philadelphia and coach Doc Rivers, who was honored with a video tribute in his return to L.A after leaving the team.

  • School cyber-attack affects 40,000 pupils’ email

    The Harris Federation, which runs 50 academies in and around London, was hit by a ransomware attack.

  • Exxon, Chevron take a slow walk on the path to U.S. shale recovery

    Exxon Mobil and Chevron Corp have scaled back activity dramatically in the top U.S. shale oil field, where just a year ago the two companies were dominating in the high-desert landscape. The cautious approach of the two largest U.S. oil companies is a major reason domestic oil production has been slow to rebound since prices crashed during pandemic lockdowns in 2020. The share of drilling activity by Exxon and Chevron in the Permian Basin oil field in Texas and New Mexico dropped to less than 5% this month from 28% last spring, according to data from Rystad Energy.

  • 'Active and dangerous scene': Mount Rushmore closed, 400 homes evacuated as multiple wildfires spread in South Dakota

    "Dangerous" wildfires spread through the area just outside Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, closing the monument and surrounding neighborhoods Monday.

  • Arkansas becomes first state to pass bill prohibiting doctors from providing gender-affirming medical care to trans youth

    The state Senate voted 28-7 in favor of the bill Monday; the state House previously passed a version. It now goes to the governor for signature.

  • With blockbuster trade, 49ers go all-in on rookie QB

    For San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, the biggest risk wasn't trading three first-round picks for the No. 3 selection where he could take a shot on the franchise quarterback of the future. The chance he didn't want to take going forward anymore was going into a season without an elite quarterback who he believes can consistently carry a team to a Super Bowl. “It’s a risk every single year you go into an NFL season without one of those top five guys,” Shanahan said Monday in his first public comments since last week's big trade for the No. 3 pick.

  • MyPillow guy tells Steve Bannon that Trump 'will be back in office in August'

    Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, is still touting wild conspiracy theories about voter fraud in the 2020 election. Most recently, during an appearance on former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon's "War Room: Pandemic" podcast, Lindell baselessly asserted he has evidence that will eventually get to the Supreme Court and overturn the results of the 2020 election. "[Former President] Donald Trump will be back in office in August," he boldly proclaimed. Mike Lindell declares that as a result of voter fraud lawsuit he'll soon be filing, "Donald Trump will be back in office in August." pic.twitter.com/5Ewtd9SZ1O — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 29, 2021 Trump doesn't have many allies left who are still publicly claiming the election was rigged, but Lindell has never slowed down, even though he has yet to bring anything remotely noteworthy to the table to back up his baseless claims, which even compelled a NewsMax host to walk out of an interview with him earlier this year. But the "MyPillow Guy" wasn't the only person pushing the narrative in recent days. On Sunday night, former Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-Minn.) participated in a World Prayer Network prayer call, during which she called the 2020 election a "coup" driven by voter fraud and asserted her belief that congressional Democrats' voting rights bill, known as H.R. 1, will "forever cement that illegal takeover into place." Former congresswoman Michele Bachmann says the 2020 election was "a coup" and warns that passage of H.R. 1 will "forever cement that illegal takeover into place." https://t.co/YI9KnGeP6u pic.twitter.com/waFynEyyHw — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 29, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksBiden administration announces plan to boost offshore wind powerHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.

  • Vaccines Stop COVID-19 Infection, But Here’s Why You Still Need to Wear a Mask

    With new variants of the virus, experts advise that vaccinated people shouldn't shed their masks just yet.

  • Vanessa Bryant asks judge to dismiss mother’s financial support lawsuit

    Vanessa Bryant has been through a lot over the past year and now she’s asking a judge to throw out her estranged mother’s lawsuit demanding a lifetime of financial support. Originally, Bryant’s mother, Sofia Laine, filed a lawsuit against the estate of her deceased husband, Kobe Bryant, claiming the Los Angeles Lakers All-Star promised to support her financially for the rest of her life.