Biden on economy: 'It could be worse'

ABC News
President Joe Biden delivered fired-up remarks on the economy before a friendly, cheering audience of union workers in Philadelphia Tuesday -- nodding to inflation, high food and gas prices, and his plans to try to ease the economic pressures American families are facing. "Jobs are back, but prices are still too high," Biden conceded, arguing Republicans are blocking him from carrying out his plan to bring down costs. High inflation is a major political liability for Biden, who blamed Republicans for blocking a lot of his ideas to lower prices for Americans.