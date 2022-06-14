Biden on economy: 'It could be worse'

SYFY

Using a combination of huge ground-based telescopic surveys and the keen vision of Hubble Space Telescope, two teams of astronomers have found what may be — may be — a rogue black hole zipping through space about 5,000 light years from Earth. The science of this is cool, and even more fun is that the two teams disagree with each other over some very fundamental aspects of this. So it’s not clear what’s happening here. First, a note: I wrote about this in February 2022 when one of the teams put t