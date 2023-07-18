Biden re-election campaign HQ will be based in Delaware

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will literally keep his re-election campaign headquarters close to home - Wilmington, Delaware, that is.

Biden's 2024 campaign team announced on Tuesday that the campaign apparatus will be headquartered in Wilmington, the Delaware city where the president has lived for decades.

"My family's values, my eternal optimism and my unwavering belief in the American middle class as our nation's backbone comes from my home – from Delaware," Biden said in a statement. "That's why there is no better place for our re-election campaign to have its headquarters."

Biden, as a U.S. senator representing Delaware, frequently took the Amtrak train back home for weekends, earning the nickname "Amtrak Joe."

He has spent many weekends there as president, although he has suspended trips there for the time being while unspecified work is done on his house there.

Biden's 2020 campaign was based in nearby Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

