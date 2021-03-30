  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Biden to elevate potential Supreme Court nominee to high-profile appeals court

John Fritze, USA TODAY
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he plans to nominate a prominent judge to the federal appellate bench, a promotion that is sure to stir speculation about her potential future nomination to the Supreme Court.

U.S. District Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, appointed to the federal court by President Barack Obama in 2013, will be nominated to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. That court, one of the most high-profile in the nation, has long been viewed as a steppingstone for Supreme Court nominees.

Biden has promised to name a Black woman to the Supreme Court for the first time in U.S. history, and Jackson’s name has appeared in the mix of leading candidates. She was on Obama's short list after Associate Justice Antonin Scalia's death in 2016. Biden's first opportunity to follow through on the promise would likely come if Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, 82, retires sometime before the 2022 midterm election.

At 50, Jackson could serve decades on the court. She won Senate confirmation for the district court in 2013 on a voice vote – signaling bipartisan appeal.

More: Biden plans to name a Black woman to the Supreme Court

Jackson is likely to receive a more aggressive line of questioning from Senate Republicans for her confirmation this time than she did eight years ago, after she ruled against President Donald Trump in series of scathing and notable opinions.

She ruled in 2019 that Trump's White House counsel Don McGahn had to testify during what was then a congressional impeachment inquiry into the former president's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump was impeached over that interaction, in which he pressured Zelensky to investigate Biden, but was acquitted in the Senate.

Trump attorneys argued the president had an “absolute immunity” from congressional subpoenas, allowing him to prevent aides' testimony. Jackson rejected the argument.

"Stated simply, the primary takeaway from the past 250 years of recorded American history is that Presidents are not kings," she wrote. "This means they do not have subjects, bound by loyalty or blood, whose destiny they are entitled to control."

The case is pending at the D.C. Circuit, with arguments set for April.

In another 2019 opinion, Jackson dismissed an effort by the Trump administration to speed deportations. That opinion was reversed on appeal and the underlying case was stayed after Biden signed an order to review many of Trump’s immigration policies.

Long considered a conservative appeals court, the D.C. Circuit now has six Democratic-nominated judges and four named by Republicans. Two seats opened up shortly after Biden won the presidency. Merrick Garland, nominated to the court by President Bill Clinton, was confirmed on March 10 as attorney general. Judge David Tatel, also named by Clinton, announced he will take semi-retirement once his replacement is confirmed.

If confirmed by the Senate, Jackson would join the appellate bench at a time when progressive groups have decried a lack of diversity. There are currently four Black women judges out of more than 170 active judges on the federal appeals court.

Other Biden judicial nominees

In Biden's announcement Tuesday, two other Black women were also included among the administration's first slate of judicial nominees. The White House said the president will nominate patent attorney Tiffany Cunningham to be a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and attorney Candace Jackson-Akiwumi to the 7th Circuit.

Eight other judicial nominees were announced by the White House that also would increase racial and gender diversity on the federal bench.

“This trailblazing slate of nominees draws from the very best and brightest minds of the American legal profession," Biden said in a statement. "Each is deeply qualified and prepared to deliver justice faithfully under our Constitution and impartially to the American people – and together they represent the broad diversity of background, experience, and perspective that makes our nation strong.”

Jackson, a Harvard Law graduate who is related by marriage to former House Speaker Paul Ryan, a Republican, also previously served as a federal public defender in Washington, fulfilling a call from some progressive groups who want nominees with diverse legal backgrounds. Some 30 progressive groups sent a letter to Democratic senators recently asking them to support former public interest lawyers for vacancies.

“The overrepresentation of former corporate lawyers and prosecutors on the bench has made a tangible impact on how justice is served in this country,” the letter read.

Jackson-Akiwumi also worked as federal public defender for a decade in Illinois, the White House highlighted in its release Tuesday.

The more diverse professional backgrounds of Biden's first judicial nominees were lauded by progressives. Jackson and "the other public defenders and civil rights lawyers in this group are exactly the kind of judges we need to rebalance our courts," Brian Fallon, executive director of Demand Justice said, adding that liberals will continue to push their vision of who belongs on the federal bench.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he looked forward to "processing these nominations expeditiously." The leading Senate Democrat also said he was "particularly heartened" by the nomination of Jackson-Akiwumi to the Chicago-based 7th Circuit. Once she is confirmed, Durbin explained, she "will bring much-needed demographic diversity back to the Seventh Circuit, which currently has no African-American judges."

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, was measured in his response to Biden's list of nominees. Grassley, a former chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said the panel must evaluate merits and qualifications of judicial nominees including experience, temperament and "commitment to the Constitution."

"We should neither be a rubber stamp, nor should we oppose nominees as a matter of course," Grassley said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Supreme Court: Biden to name Ketanji Brown Jackson to D.C. Circuit

Recommended Stories

  • Midlands woman kept saying no after winning six-digit lottery jackpot, officials said

    The odds of winning the jackpot were 1-in-857,142.86, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

  • Biden to nominate three Black women in groundbreaking first slate of federal judges

    President Biden on Tuesday announced plans to nominate 11 judges to the federal courts, including D.C. District Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to replace former D.C. Circuit Court Judge Merrick Garland, who is now U.S. attorney general. Why it matters: The nominees include three Black women, and could seat the first Muslim federal judge in the country's history, the first AAPI woman to ever serve on the D.C. District Court, and the first woman of color as a federal judge in Maryland, according to the White House.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe selections "reflect the president’s deeply-held conviction that the federal bench should reflect the full diversity of the American people," the White House wrote in a news release. Between the lines: The nomination of Jackson will likely spur discussion about a potential nomination for the Supreme Court.Biden has said he will nominate the country's first Black female justice, and the D.C. Circuit Court to which Jackson is nominated is often viewed as a stepping stone for the highest court.Jackson was once a clerk for Justice Stephen Breyer, the oldest judge on the Supreme Court.Other nominees: Zahid N. Quraishi, a magistrate judge and nominee for the New Jersey District Court, would be the first Muslim American to serve on the federal bench. Tiffany Cunningham, a patent litigator in Chicago, was nominated to the Federal Circuit Appeals Court. She would be the first Black woman to serve on that court.Florence Y. Pan, a federal claims court judge, is nominated to replace Jackson on the D.C. District Court. She would be the first Asian American woman on the court.Candace Jackson-Akiwumi, who has served as a federal public defender for the last decade, is a nominee for the Seventh Circuit Appeals Court. She would be the only Black woman on that court's bench.Other nominations include:Magistrate Judge Deborah Boardman and Federal Claims Court Judge Lydia Griggsby for the Maryland District Court.Julien Neals, a county counsel and acting county administrator in New Jersey, to serve on New Jersey's District Court.Civil rights and criminal lawyer Margaret Strickland for the New Mexico District Court.Former federal prosecutor Regina Rodriguez for the Colorado District Court.What he's saying: “This trailblazing slate of nominees draws from the very best and brightest minds of the American legal profession," Biden said in a statement."Each is deeply qualified and prepared to deliver justice faithfully under our Constitution and impartially to the American people — and together they represent the broad diversity of background, experience, and perspective that makes our nation strong." The White House noted in its news release that "none of the last four administrations had nominated more than two candidates by this point in their presidency." Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • What impact will Biden's agenda have on court system from his judicial nominee choices?

    President of Judicial Crisis Network Carrie Severino provides insight.

  • In Goldman securities case, U.S. Supreme Court wrestles over investor class actions

    U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday struggled in a case involving Goldman Sachs Group Inc over how judges should determine when shareholders can collectively sue publicly traded companies for fraudulent statements that keep their stock prices artificially high. The justices heard arguments in Goldman's appeal of a lower court ruling that permitted a class action suit by shareholders accusing the bank and three former executives of concealing conflicts of interest when creating risky subprime securities before the 2008 financial crisis in violation of a federal investor-protection law. The Arkansas Teacher Retirement System and other pensions that purchased Goldman shares between February 2007 and June 2010 sued the company, accusing it of violating an anti-fraud provision of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and a related SEC regulation.

  • U.S. trade regulator will not appeal Qualcomm case to Supreme Court

    The Federal Trade Commission said on Monday it would not ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review its appeals court loss against Qualcomm Inc, which the agency had accused of breaking antitrust law in selling chips for smartphones. In October, the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals said it would not rehear arguments over whether the San Diego, California-based company had engaged in anticompetitive patent-licensing practices to keep a monopoly on the market for modem chips that connect smart phones to wireless data networks. In a statement, Acting FTC Chairwoman Rebecca Slaughter noted "significant headwinds facing the Commission in this matter" in deciding to not petition the Supreme Court.

  • Biden judicial nominees represent diverse professional backgrounds, identities

    President Joe Biden's first group of federal judiciary candidates includes three Black women and a Muslim American, along with a range of experiences.

  • Supreme Court Weighs Merit of Goldman Sachs Ethics Statements

    The justices considered whether generic commitments to integrity can be deemed false in the face of alleged conflicts of interest in a case involving Goldman Sachs and bonds tied to bundled mortgages.

  • Biden releases first wave of judicial nominees

    After four years of Trump and Republicans shaping the courts, Democrats now get their turn.

  • 10 Things in Politics: The future power players in Biden's White House

    And there's good news about the stuck ship in the Suez Canal.

  • Biden news: President says 90% of adults eligible for vaccine in April as he calls for mask mandates

    Follow latest updates

  • U.S. Abandons Four-Year Antitrust Battle Against Qualcomm

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. antitrust enforcers are abandoning their lawsuit against Qualcomm Inc. that accused the company of abusing its dominant position in chips that power smartphones.The Federal Trade Commission said Monday it won’t seek a Supreme Court review of a federal appeals court decision last year that found Qualcomm’s practices weren’t anticompetitive.The decision formally ends litigation that began in January 2017 when the FTC, in the closing days of the Obama administration, sued Qualcomm. The agency won at trial but the decision was reversed by a three-judge panel on the U.S. appeals court in San Francisco, which found Qualcomm’s aggressive competition didn’t amount to illegal behavior and credited the company for its “disruptive role” in cellular service. The full court declined to reconsider the decision.FTC Acting Chairwoman Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, who wasn’t on the commission when the lawsuit was filed, said in a statement that although she agreed with the trial court decision that Qualcomm violated antitrust laws, the FTC is facing “significant headwinds” in trying to overturn the appeals court ruling.“Now more than ever, the FTC and other law enforcement agencies need to boldly enforce the antitrust laws to guard against abusive behavior by dominant firms, including in high-technology markets and those that involve intellectual property,” she said.Qualcomm said it was pleased with the agency’s decision.“Qualcomm got to where it is today by investing tens of billions of dollars in R&D and inventing technologies used by billions of people around the world,” Don Rosenberg, Qualcomm’s general counsel, said in a statement. “Now, more than ever, we must preserve the fundamental incentives to innovate and compete.”When it was filed, the Qualcomm case represented one of the rare examples of U.S. antitrust officials taking action to stop allegedly anticompetitive conduct by a major company to protect its dominant position in a market.Since then, the FTC has sued Facebook Inc. in a case that seeks to break up the company, while the Justice Department filed a complaint Alphabet Inc.’s Google. Both cases accuse the companies of abusing monopoly power in violation of antitrust laws.The antitrust case against Qualcomm threatened to undermine the company’s business model. The company gets the bulk of its revenue from selling chips, but the majority of its profit from licensing the thousands of patents it owns on technology that underpins how modern phone systems work.The FTC accused Qualcomm of abusing its dominant position to extract excessive licensing fees from phone makers.(Updates with Qualcomm statement, in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Goldman Sachs managers paid for hampers for staff

    Managers at the investment bank have paid for sympathy hampers to be sent to over-worked employees.

  • US, China consulted on safety as their crafts headed to Mars

    As their respective spacecrafts headed to Mars, China and the U.S. held consultations earlier this year in a somewhat unusual series of exchanges between the rivals. China's National Space Agency confirmed Wednesday that it had working-level meetings and communications with NASA from January to March “to ensure the flight safety" of their crafts.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Unloads on ‘Dumb’ Anti-Vaxxers Ron DeSantis and Marjorie Taylor Greene

    via YouTubeJimmy Kimmel really summed up the current state of the Republican Party on Tuesday when he set up his next monologue topic as “kind of unbelievable but also par for the course.”“We now have controversies where we never had them before,” the late-night host said, referring to current right-wing freakout over the so-called “vaccine passports” that the Biden administration is currently developing in conjunction with various private entities. “If you have a vaccine passport,” Kimmel explained, you will be able to do things like travel or go to concerts and sporting events. “But unfortunately many Republicans aren’t on board with that.”And he began with Ron DeSantis, “the terrible governor of Florida,” who declared his opposition to the idea of requiring vaccinations to enter crowded spaces. “Which is very rich coming from the party that wants nine forms of identification before you can vote,” Kimmel shot back.Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Trump’s ‘Drunken Wedding Toast’“But Ron DeSantis isn't the only dope who opposes the passport,” he continued. “None other than Klan Mom herself, Marjorie Taylor Greene, believes there are biblical implications!”From there, Kimmel played the truly unhinged clip of Rep. Greene calling the vaccine passports “Biden’s mark of the beast.”“Poor Joe Biden,” Kimmel joked. “How do you reach across the aisle when the other side thinks you have hooves? What a dumb person. Everyone knows, the Mark of the beast is Zuckerberg.” As for Greene’s confident assertion that the plan amounts to “fascism or communism,” the host informed her that “fascism and communism are literally opposite things.”“It’s why Germany and the Soviet Union fought in World War II,” he added. “But they both have ‘ism’ in ’em so you know they’re bad things. Fascism, communism… astigmatism, all bad things!”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The cost of speaking up against China

    Uyghurs abroad describe a pattern of harassment and intimidation they say is designed to silence them.

  • Database reveals secrets of China's loans to developing nations, says study

    The terms of China's loan deals with developing countries are unusually secretive and require borrowers to prioritise repayment of Chinese state-owned banks ahead of other creditors, a study of a cache of such contracts showed on Wednesday. The dataset - compiled over three years by AidData, a U.S. research lab at the College of William & Mary - comprises 100 Chinese loan contracts with 24 low- and middle-income countries, a number of which are struggling under mounting debt burdens amid the economic fallout from the COVID-10 pandemic. Much focus has turned to the role of China, which is the world's biggest creditor, accounting for 65% of official bilateral debt worth hundreds of billions of dollars across Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America and Asia.

  • Woman claims she was 'repeatedly raped' by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in front of her son

    A new alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein has come forward with claims she was repeatedly raped by the financier and Ghislaine Maxwell in front of her son and threatened with being "thrown to the alligators” if she spoke out. The allegations, which were filed against Epstein’s estate last week at the US District Court of the Southern District of Florida, are some of the most recent accusations of abuse made against Ms Maxwell and her former boyfriend. The woman, using a Jane Doe pseudonym to protect her identity, accuses the couple in the civil lawsuit of rape, sex trafficking, sexual abuse, physical assault, physical mutilation, emotional distress, blackmail, intimidation, fraud, deceit and misrepresentation. The fresh claims come as Ms Maxwell was hit with two more charges by prosecutors in New York as they widened the scope of their investigations against the British socialite. Ms Maxwell, 59, has denied the criminal charges. Her attorney, Laura Menninger, did not reply to a request for comment on the latest Doe allegations. Neither did lawyers for Epstein's estate.

  • The COVID-19 vaccine side effects you can expect based on your age, sex, and dose

    Side effects are generally more pronounced among women and younger adults, especially after their second dose - unless they've had COVID-19 before.

  • Here’s what marijuana actually does to your body and brain

    As of Election Day 2020, 1 in 3 Americans live in a state where adults can legally buy cannabis. Here's what we know about the drug.

  • Biden's dog Major bites again at White House

    Major had been sent to Delaware for training after biting a White House employee earlier this month.