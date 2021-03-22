Biden can end 'forever wars' only if he scraps Trump policies and pursues peace with Iran

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sina Toossi and Yasmine Taeb
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

President Joe Biden has inherited many debacles at home and abroad, including a global war that spans continents and has seen hundreds of thousands killed and trillions of taxpayer dollars spent. This endless war was almost catastrophically expanded by former President Donald Trump and his aggressive policies toward Iran. As the Biden years begin, the administration must fundamentally end America’s reliance on military force, starting with coming to a lasting peace with Iran.

How the United States should approach Iran is a proxy for the broader divide in Washington over endless wars abroad. Biden has called for a “foreign policy for the middle class” that will end “forever wars” and focus on the immediate crises of the pandemic, restoring civilian democracy, racial and economic inequality, and climate change. However, Biden’s vision will be out of reach so long as America remains mired in wars that take up precious resources and attention.

Trump dealt with Iran harshly

The U.S.-Iran relationship during the Trump years was characterized by U.S. assassinations, Iranian missile attacks and near total war breaking out on multiple occasions. The U.S. intelligence community also holds that Iran engaged in an election interference campaign to undermine Trump's reelection chances. Now, as Biden continues Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign of economic sanctions, tensions are again rising, with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard recently showing off a “missile city.”

Biden has the chance to chart a new course by rejoining the 2015 nuclear deal, as he promised on the campaign trail, and pursuing broader diplomacy. But if he bends to status-quo thinking on foreign policy, his Iran policy could quickly escalate into another Middle East quagmire and an expansion of the decades-long endless war. If Biden and the Democrats more generally seek to avoid such a conflict and fulfill their commitment to rebuilding American strength at home, they must be bold and creative in reforming American foreign policy.

President Joe Biden on March 18, 2021, in Washington, D.C.
President Joe Biden on March 18, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

The debate over Iran perfectly encapsulates how many Democrats disregard sensible foreign policies merely to mollify Republican criticisms that they are “soft” on U.S. adversaries. Even as Biden has pledged to return to the Obama-era nuclear accord, some Democrats are breaking ranks and joining Republican-led efforts in Congress to disrupt diplomacy with Iran — even though the official position of the Democratic Party is to rejoin the Iran nuclear deal. Biden himself has yet to firmly break from Trump’s policies on Iran and risks fumbling the opportunity altogether amid pressure from congressional hawks.

Troop presence spurs Iran violence: Rockets are latest reminder that we need to leave Iraq

Tensions with Iran have spiraled since the Trump administration reneged on the nuclear deal in 2018 and imposed severe economic sanctions that the United Nations has condemned as “in defiance of basic humanity.” Meanwhile, Iran has expanded its nuclear program and increased proxy attacks in Iraq and elsewhere.

Notably, candidate Biden urged Trump to ease sanctions amid the pandemic, something he himself has now failed to do two months into his presidency.

The nuclear deal that many on Biden’s national security team helped negotiate is a ready-made solution to the crisis with Iran. If Biden misses this opportunity to revive the deal or Congress ties his hands, the diplomatic door with Iran will close and the prospect of full-blown war will grow exponentially. Such a conflict will dwarf the Iraq War in its consequences for the world and keep the United States entangled in the Middle East for years to come.

Biden should think big on Iran

Iran has long been a useful political punching bag for both political parties. Its government’s often deplorable actions make it easily vilified. Wealthy donors and powerful special interest groups reward politicians who toe a hawkish line on the country.

The American public, however, is disenchanted with endless wars across the political spectrum. Most Americans want to avoid new wars, end existing ones and take U.S. foreign policy in a more peaceful direction. A recent poll by YouGov and The Economist also found that nearly two-thirds of Americans support “direct negotiations” with Iran over its nuclear program, including a massive 84% of Biden voters.

Trump's legacy: Iran assassination highlights Biden's national security challenges

War with Iran will kill any hope of ending America’s militarized approach to foreign policy and investing more resources at home. Decades of endless war have seen the Pentagon funded at staggering levels while funds to deal with the biggest threats to the security and livelihoods of Americans, from the pandemic to climate change to poverty, are grievously insufficient. There is no military solution to America’s impasse with Iran, and pursuing one will come at the expense of addressing real threats to ordinary Americans.

Biden and congressional Democrats must pursue serious diplomacy with Iran and use the 2015 nuclear deal as a model to resolve other U.S-Iran disputes.

President Biden’s aim to foster national unity is commendable and necessary. However, the pursuit of unity cannot be centered on giving hawks what they want on Iran or other matters of war and peace. If Biden gives into hawks from both parties who want to escalate with Iran, his domestic agenda will be derailed and grave implications will be felt for the rest of his presidency, and beyond.

Sina Toossi (@SinaToossi) is a senior research analyst at the National Iranian American Council. Yasmine Taeb (@YasmineTaeb) is a human rights lawyer, progressive strategist and Democratic National Committeewoman (2016-20).

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Joe Biden must pursue peace with Iran to end American 'forever wars'

Recommended Stories

  • Khamenei says U.S. promises have no credibility for Iran

    Iran does not trust U.S. promises on lifting sanctions and will only return to its commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal once Washington fully removes the measures, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday. The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is exploring ways to restore the 2015 nuclear deal that Iran signed with major world powers, but which was abandoned in 2018 by President Donald Trump, who reimposed sanctions.

  • Strikes on northwest Syria kill 1 person, cause wide damage

    Airstrikes on several locations in northwest Syria near the border with Turkey have killed at least one person and set afire several trucks used to distribute aid, opposition activists and a paramedic group said Monday. The late Sunday attacks angered Turkey, which had asked Russia to secure an immediate end to the strikes, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said, adding that Turkish troops had been placed on alert.

  • Ted Cruz claims Democrats want voting rights for ‘illegal aliens,’ ‘child molesters’: report

    As a new bill aimed at expanding voting rights reaches the Senate floor, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas is determined to rally fellow Republicans to block it. According to The Associated Press, Cruz reportedly told a right-wing group that Democrats are trying to allow “illegal aliens” and “child molesters” the right to vote. The AP obtained an audio recording of an invite-only call of GOP state lawmakers, organized by right-wing group American Legislative Exchange Council, Cruz vehemently stated that they must do all they can to block passage of the For the People Act, or H.R. 1.

  • 'People die or they leave': Putin fails in promise to repopulate Russia

    Even before the pandemic struck, Gorokhovets, a picturesque medieval church town some five hours’ drive from Moscow, was dying. As other businesses struggle, at least one sector is growing: the settlement recently saw the opening of its third funeral parlour. “People either die or they leave,” said Yulia Balandina, the manager of one of the funeral homes. Ms Balandina, pictured below, estimates that coronavirus has increased her workload by around 10 per cent. Other funerals she has arranged in recent months point to different, long-standing problems in Russia: a father, mother and daughter who died on the same day after drinking bootleg alcohol together, and depressingly regular suicides among young men.

  • Germany looks set to extend lockdown measures again

    German authorities are expected to extend lockdown measures again on Monday and possibly tighten some restrictions as they face a steady rise in new coronavirus infections. Chancellor Angela Merkel and the country's 16 state governors, who in highly decentralized Germany are responsible for imposing and lifting restrictions, are holding a videoconference nearly three weeks after they agreed a several-step plan paving the way to relax some rules. Most lockdown restrictions are currently set to run through March 28.

  • On federal death row, inmates talk about Biden, executions

    A top issue these days: whether President Joe Biden will halt executions, several told The Associated Press. Biden hasn’t spoken publicly about capital punishment since taking office four days after the Trump administration executed the last of 13 inmates at the Terre Haute, Indiana, penitentiary where all federal death row inmates are held. The six-month run of executions cut their unit from around 63 to 50.

  • In Kabul, Pentagon chief speaks of 'responsible end' to war

    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, on his first visit to Afghanistan as Pentagon chief, said Sunday that the Biden administration wants to see “a responsible end” to America's longest war, but the level of violence must decrease for “fruitful" diplomacy to have a chance. President Joe Biden said last week in an ABC News interview that it will be “tough” for the U.S. to meet a May 1 deadline to withdraw troops from Afghanistan.

  • Uber driver charged with kidnapping after ‘trapping’ woman in car

    Victim noticed driver was ‘behaving strangely,’ police say

  • Stand together to fight anti-Asian hate. We all have a stake in a more inclusive America.

    As a Black Muslim and a white Jew, we know what it's like to be targeted for hate. Solidarity with Asian Americans is the best way to ensure AAPI safety.

  • Biden to visit border 'at some point', says migrants should apply from home

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday said he planned to visit the border with Mexico "at some point" and his administration was working to ensure that potential migrants applied for asylum in their home countries. Biden, who took office on Jan. 20, has faced criticism from Republicans for reversing some of the hardline policies of his predecessor, Donald Trump, which they argue has led to increased numbers of migrants arriving at the border. His administration is wrestling with a growing humanitarian crisis at the border, where the spike in the number of migrants fleeing violence, natural disasters and economic hardship in Central America is testing the Democratic president's commitment to a more humane immigration policy.

  • South African business group calls for vaccine focus on elderly

    A South African business lobby group called on Monday for the government to shift the emphasis on its vaccine programme to target the elderly and vulnerable sooner, to prevent hospitals being overrun in a third wave of COVID-19 infections. South Africa is behind schedule in the first phase of its vaccination programme, aimed at inoculating health care workers. Stavros Nicolaou, an executive of Aspen Pharmacare which has a contract to make Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines in South Africa, and who also serves as chairman of the Public Health Workgroup at business lobby Business for South Africa (B4SA), said the group had called for changes in light of the slow rollout.

  • President Biden stumbles on Air Force One steps

    Fox News contributor Joe Concha on the media coverage of President Biden stumbling on Air Force One steps.

  • US murder rate increases 18 percent in 2021

    Gun crimes on the rise across America including 106 shooting homicides taking place in Philadelphia so far this year. Reaction from retired police officer Nick Gerace.

  • Brooklyn Beckham Directs, Snaps and Stars in Pepe Jeans Campaign

    The campaign launch coincides with World Water Day on March 22, and marks the start of a two-year collaboration between Pepe Jeans London and Beckham.

  • Capitol Riot Evidence 'Trending Towards' Sedition Charges, Former Top DOJ Official Says

    Michael Sherwin also said prosecutors were still looking into former President Donald Trump's actions to inflame his supporters.

  • Donald Trump Jr. shared a mocking video that showed Biden falling after getting struck in the head by the former president's golf ball

    Biden, 78, stumbled three times and fell once as he ascended the steps to board Air Force One on Friday.

  • Blake Griffin made debut, but it was Irving, Harden who powered Nets past Wizards

    Kyrie Irving scored 28 points and James Harden had 26.

  • The Game.com cometh: The rise and fall of the Game Boy’s weirdest rivals

    There was a time—from roughly April of 1989 until the mobile revolution of the last 10 years—when “mobile gaming” meant something very different to the vast majority of people. Specifically, it meant Nintendo. Even as the Console Wars raged at home, the Japanese giant’s iron-fingered, battery-powered grip on the handheld market remained unshakable, from its venerable Game Boy line down through that plucky gray workhorse’s various descendants, two of which—the Game Boy Advance and the Nintendo 3DS—are facing major decade milestones this month. (Twentieth and 10th, for those keeping track.)

  • ‘Dangerous for democracy’: Meet the woman running against Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia

    Democrat Holly McCormack faces an uphill battle to win in a deeply conservative district in northwest Georgia, writes Richard Hall

  • Thai army denies supplying rice to Myanmar forces

    Thailand’s army has denied supplying rice to units of Myanmar’s armed forces and said on Saturday any food being sent over the border was part of normal trade. Myanmar's military is facing international condemnation over a Feb. 1 coup and bloody crackdowns on protests against military rule in which nearly 250 people have been killed. Thailand has voiced concern over the bloodshed.