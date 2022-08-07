Biden Ends Covid Isolation, Travels to Rehoboth Beach

President Biden will resume “public engagement and presidential travel” after testing negative for Covid-19 two days in a row, the White House announced Sunday.

Biden, who is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots against Covid-19, first tested positive on July 21. He isolated for several days before testing negative on July 26 and July 27. He then gave a speech in the Rose Garden, encouraging Americans to “live without fear” of the virus if they receive booster shots, test when sick and seek out treatment.

The 79-year-old president then tested positive for a rebound infection on July 30, sending him back into isolation.

Biden told reporters as he was boarding Marine One on his way to Rehoboth Beach, Del., on Sunday morning that he is “feeling great.” Biden was reunited with the first lady, who has remained in Delaware during the president’s isolation period.

The president is set to travel to Kentucky on Monday in the wake of deadly flooding in the state to meet with Governor Andy Beshear and families impacted by the flooding.

